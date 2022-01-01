Hazy Mountain Vineyards
Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery is located in Afton, Virginia. Our wines are crafted from grapes our of the Monticello & Shenandoah Valley AVAs. Our craft beer brewed here in the Shenandoah Valley. We also offer a selection of light finger foods for you to enjoy with your favorite Hazy beverage inside our tasting room, on our outdoor covered patio or on the edge of Hazy Mountain on our hardscaped lawn.
8736 Dick Woods Rd.
Afton VA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
