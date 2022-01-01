Go
Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery is located in Afton, Virginia. Our wines are crafted from grapes our of the Monticello & Shenandoah Valley AVAs. Our craft beer brewed here in the Shenandoah Valley. We also offer a selection of light finger foods for you to enjoy with your favorite Hazy beverage inside our tasting room, on our outdoor covered patio or on the edge of Hazy Mountain on our hardscaped lawn.

8736 Dick Woods Rd.

Popular Items

Pepperoni & Mushroom Flatbread$17.00
Cheese & Charcuterie Board$34.00
A Variety of Gouda, Manchego, & Tilamook Cheddar cheese. Artisan prosciutto, capicola, & sliced salami served with olives, cornichon, dried fruit, candied walnuts, fresh grapes, German mustard, pepper jelly, crackers and a toasted baguette.
Kids Apple Juice$3.00
Bavarian Pretzel & HMV Beer Cheese$15.00
served with HM Beer Cheese & stone ground mustard
2019 Pinot Noir Bottle$38.00
The First Vintage from our Pinot Noir plantings. Comprised of Dijon clones 115 and 777 as well as the Swiss Wadenswil clone. These vines grow on top of a limestone silt loam soil from the erosion of the Shenandoah Valley’s slopes. The wine shows its home in the style, with a depth of color far more similar to a Burgundian Pinot than its new world counterparts. Tart berries, eucalyptus and spearmint open this wine in the glass. With a few minutes this rests into a cranberry and sage. The fine tannins grip at you on the palate, far more than the nose would lead you to believe. Aged exclusively in French oak barriques from ANA Selection, this wine begins our pursuit of producing old world style Pinot Noir. 3.7 pH 13.5% Alc Pinot Noir Shenandoah Valley AVA Little North Mountain Vineyard
2018 BDX Glass$12.00
Our 2018 BDX blend is also a product of the damp 2018 vintage. However, in the glass you would never know the struggle of the growing season. A blend of Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec this trifecta present a nicely built medium bodied wine with well-rounded tannins from 18 months of French oak aging. Dark fruits dominate this wine in the glass. 3.8 pH 12.7% Alc Monticello AVA 50% Petit Verdot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Malbec Blend
Beer Flight$14.00
Four (4) 4oz pours: Helles Lager, Hefeweizen, Pilsner, Hazy IPA
Wine Flight$20.00
Four (4) 3oz pours: 2019 Riesling, 2019 Chardonnay, 2019 Cabernet Franc & 2018 Petit Verdot
Location

Afton VA

Sunday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
