Head West Sub Stop

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

136 South Oakland • $

Avg 4.2 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

#9 Turkey, Ham, & Roast Beef Sub$9.24
Boulder Canyon Salt$1.50
KettleBrand BBQ$1.50
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
Boulder Canyon Malt Vinegar$1.50
#8 Turkey & Ham Sub$7.99
A. Reuben$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

136 South Oakland

Decatur IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

