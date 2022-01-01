Go
Toast

Hibachi Jr.

We are a fast paced Teppanyaki style of cooking known to many as Hibachi, where fresh assorted vegetables,steaks, seafoods,stir-fry noodles etc.. are seared, mixed & sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces.

11321 Lebanon Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Steam Rice$3.00
Edemame$4.00
5oz Steamed soy beans topped w/ sea salt
Fanta Orange$1.95
Med size (16 oz)
Sprite$1.95
Med size (16 oz)
Diet Coke$1.95
Med size (16 oz)
Spring Rolls$5.00
3pcs 2oz/per, Deep fried all veg mix spring rolls w/ sweet chili sauce
Dynamite Chicken$6.00
Tempura Battered Chicken w/ coated & drizzled with spicy mayo
Unsweet Tea$1.95
Med size (16 oz)
**Fresh Brewed
Coke$1.95
Med size (16oz)
Dr. Pepper$1.95
Med size (16 oz)
See full menu

Location

11321 Lebanon Rd

Mt. Juliet TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CP Between the Lakes

No reviews yet

Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0251

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

No reviews yet

We love serving coffee to the community that loves to drink it!

Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston