Go
Toast

Hidden Spot - South San Francisco

Hidden inside Hometown Heroes. Must be 21 & over to enter at this location.

303 Grand Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SEASONED FRIES
Side of Ketchup
LEMON PEPPER$16.00
Side of Honey Mustard
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch
THE MEDIC$15.00
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Green Leaf, Pickles, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce
THE SHERIFF$15.00
Cheddar Cheese, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayonnaise
MVP$16.00
Sweet & Spicy Soy Glaze and Topped with Green Onions 🌶🌶
HOTTIE TOTTIES
Topped with a Dried Chili Blend, Mayonnaise, Siracha, and Green Onions 🌶
GEM$13.00
Chopped Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onions, with Melted Muenster and Provolone Cheese, Hidden Sauce
TATER TOTS
Side of Ketchup
HONEY GARLIC BUTTER$16.00
Topped with Sesame Seeds
See full menu

Location

303 Grand Avenue

South San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 382

No reviews yet

OPEN For Dine-In! Daily 8am-8pm
Sunday & Monday 8am-3pm
Info@cafe382.com
650-763-1640

Andiamo

No reviews yet

Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.

Na Na's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brisbane Lunch Truck

No reviews yet

Comfort Food for the Community

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston