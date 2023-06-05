- Home
Amoura Catering
713 Linden Ave
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Lunch/Dinner
Boxed Lunches
Chicken Kebab
Served with rice and veggies
Beef Kebab
Served with rice and veggies
Lamb Kebab
Served with rice and veggies
Prawn Kebab
Served with rice and veggies
Kefta Kebab
Served with rice and veggies
Veggie Kebab
Served with rice and veggies
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Served with rice, vegetables
Beef Shawarma Plate
Served with rice, vegetables
Falafel Plate
served with rice, veggies
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with fried potatoes
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Served with Mediterranean salad
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Served with Mediterranean salad
Falafel Wrap
Served with Mediterranean salad
Pan Seared Salmon
Served with rice and veggies
Mezze Platter
Hummus & Pita
Moroccan Fried Chicken
Roasted Mary's Chicken
12oz New York Steak
Ground Lamb & Beef Burger
served with fried potatoes
Classic Beef Burger
Mediterranean Burger
Spiced Nuts
Marinated Olives
Falafel & Tahini
Chickpea Stew
Lentil Soup
Individual Salads
Horiatiki Salad
persian cucumber, kamalata olives, red onion, bell peppers, french feta
Avocado & Roasted Carrots
persian cucmber, french feta, dill
Amoura Fatoush Salad
seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, pita croutons
Strawberry & Arugula
gorgonzola, beluga lentils, pomegranate molasses
Caesar
with garlic croutons
Spinach Salad
charred lemon, toasted almonds, currants
Pear & Brie Salad
arugula, pear, brie, sea salt, crispy prosciutto, charred lemon vinagrette
Flatbreads
Desserts
Appetizer Platters
Marinated Olives
Mix of kalamata, green, and black olives. Seasoned with olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs
Spiced Nuts
Toasted hazelnut, pistachio, almonds, and walnuts mixed with brown sugar and fresh herbs
Falafel and Tahini Sauce
Fried mix of garbanzo beans, parsley, cilantro, garlic, onion, and fresh herbs
Hummus and Pita
Fresh blend of garbanzo beans, lemon juice, olive oil, & tahini
Babaghanouge and Pita
Eggplant blended with lemon juice, tahini, garlic, and parsley
Tabbouleh and Lettuce
Finely chopped parsley, tomato, bulger, seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice
Dolma Platter
Stuffed grape leaves with rice & herbs
Spanakopita Platter
Philo dough stuffed with feta cheese and spinach
Mezze Platter
Assortment of babaghanouge, falafel, hummus, tabouleh, & pita
Artisan Cheese Platter
Assortment of gouda, goat, manchego, brie, and swiss cheese
Prawn Cocktail Platter
Fresh shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Charcuterie Board
Mortadella, prosciutto, copa, Italian salami, pastrami, marinated olives, spiced nuts
Bruschetta Platter
Toasted baguette topped with kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil, and parmesan cheese
Caprese Platter
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Smoke Salmon Crostini Platter
Toasted baguette, topped with cream cheese & smoked salmon
Fried Chicken Tender Platter
Crispy fried chicken tenders, brined in buttermilk and tossed in breadcrumbs. Served with ranch dressing
Salad Bowls
Horiatiki Salad Bowl
Persian cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, bell peppers, French feta, tomatoes, tossed in amoura dressing
Avocado and Roasted Carrots Bowl
Persian cucumber, avocado, roasted carrots, French feta, dill, tossed on olive oil and red wine vinegar
Amoura Fatoush Salad Bowl
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, pita croutons, tossed in amoura dressing
Strawberry and Arugula Salad Bowl
Gorgonzola, beluga lentils, strawberries, arugula, pomegranate molasses, tossed in charred lemon dressing
Caesar Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing toped with garlic croutons
Spinach Salad Bowl
Spinach, toasted almonds, currants, tossed in charred lemon dressing
Pear and Brie Salad Bowl
Arugula, pear, brie, sea salt, crispy prosciutto, charred lemon dressing
Yogurt Cucumber Salad Bowl
Cucumber, garlic, yogurt, fresh mint, lemon juice, olive oil
Eggplant Salad Bowl
Eggplant, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, olive
Chef Salad Bowl
Spring mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, topped with ham, swiss, cheddar cheese, and hardboiled egg
Garden Salad Bowl
Spring mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, tossed in olive oil-basil dressing
Macaroni Salad Bowl
Macaroni pasta, celery, eggs, and mayonnaise
Potato Salad Bowl
Russet potatoes, eggs, and mayonnaise
3 Bean Salad Bowl
Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, green beans, bell peppers, tossed in Italian dressing
Pasta Pesto Salad with Chicken Bowl
Tri color pasta, tossed in homemade pesto, topped with chicken breast
Individual Appetizers
Hummus & Veggie Cup
Min 12
Hummus, Pita Chips, and Veggie Sticks
Min 12
Spiced Nuts Cup
Min 12
Fruit Cups
Min 12
Tabouleh Cups
Min 12
Marinated Olives Cup
Min 12
Mini Chicken Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)
Min 12
Mini Prawn Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)
Min 12
Mini Lamb Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)
Min 12
Mini Beef Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)
Min 12
Mini Veggie Kebab Skewers (3 Pieces)
Min 12
Steak Sliders
Min 12
Grilled Chicken Sliders
Min 12
Caprice Skewers
Min 12
Kebab Platters
Lamb Kebab
Lamb kebab skewers marinated with fresh herbs. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Chicken Kebab
Chicken kebab skewers marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, & cilantro. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Kefta Kebab
Ground beef & lamb, onion & parsley. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Beef Kebab
Beef kebab skewers marinated with fresh herbs. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Prawn Kebab
Fresh shrimp seasoned in lemon juice, parsley. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Veggie Kebab
Skewers of zucchini, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, & squash. Cooked over broiler fire. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Mixed Grill
Assortment of chicken, lamb, and kefta kebabs. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
Family Style Platters
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Platter
Marinated chicken wrapped in lavash served with hummus, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garlic yogurt sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap Platter
Marinated beef wrapped in lavash, served with hummus, lettuce, pickles, sumac onion, and tahini sauce
Falafel Wrap Platter
Falafel balls wrapped in lavash, served with lettuce, hummus, diced cucumber, pickles, and tahini sauce
Chicken Sandwich Platter
Grilled chicken with arugula pesto, roasted red peppers, on focaccia
Mujadara Platter
Rice, lentil, caramelized onion, served with yogurt, cucumber tomato salad
Beef Shawarma Tray
Marinated beef shawarma served family-style
Chicken Shawarma Tray
Marinated chicken shawarma served family-style
Turmeric Jasmine Rice Tray
Jasmine rice seasoned with turmeric
Fried Potatoes Tray
Kennebec potatoes, served with harissa sauce
French Fries Tray
Lunch Specials
Meatloaf
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal veggies, caesar salad, and dinner roll. Min 25
Pasta Pesto with Chicken
Served with caesar salad and dinner roll. Min 25
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Served with garden salad and dinner roll. Min 25
Chicken Piccata
Served with rice, caesar salad, and dinner roll. Min 25
Lasagna
Served with caesar salad and garlic bread. Min 25
Tri-Tip
Served with scallop potatoes, seasonal vegetables & dinner roll. Min 25
Chicken Fajita Plate
Served with Spanish rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Min 20
Beef Fajita Plate
Served with Spanish rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Min 20
Plates & Utensils
School House Deli
Sandwiches
Sandwich Boxed Lunch
House Sandwich Specials
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on a sweet roll
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone, on sweet roll
Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato
Italian Sub
Mortadella, Italia salami, provolone cheese, mayo, garlic spread, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini
Vegetarian
Avocado, cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, pickles
Party Platters
Meat Platter
Salami, turkey, Danish ham, pastrami, roast beef
Meat and Cheese Platter
Assortment of salami, turkey, Danish ham, pastrami, roast beef, swiss, and cheddar cheese
Charcuterie Board
Mortadella, prosciutto, copa, Italian salami, pastrami, marinated olives, spiced nuts
Cheese & Crackers Platter
Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, served with crackers
Croissant Sandwich Platter
Assortment of deli sandwiches served on croissants
Finger Sandwich Platter
Assortment of deli meat served on white and wheat slices bread, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Arem Sandwich Platter
Assortment of roast beef, turkey, & veggie pinwheels with cream cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in lavash
Fruit Platter
Assortment of seasonal fresh fruits
Buffalo Wings Platter
Traditional bone-in buffalo wings served with ranch dressing
Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole Platter
Fresh made guacamole and pico de gallo
Add-ons
Beverages
Breakfast Beverages
Bottled Water
Canned Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Apple Juice (16 Oz)
Cranberry Juice (16 Oz)
Orange Juice (16 Oz)
Starbucks Frappuccino (13.7 Oz)
Red Bull (355 Ml)
Coffee Service
25 people min, thermal rental
Coffee To-go Box (Starbucks)
Includes 14 cups, a pint half/half, 14 stirrers, 14 sugar packets and 14 sugar substitute packets