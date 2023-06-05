Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amoura Catering

713 Linden Ave

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Lunch/Dinner

Boxed Lunches

Chicken Kebab

$21.00

Served with rice and veggies

Beef Kebab

$22.00

Served with rice and veggies

Lamb Kebab

$23.00

Served with rice and veggies

Prawn Kebab

$22.00

Served with rice and veggies

Kefta Kebab

$22.00

Served with rice and veggies

Veggie Kebab

$18.00

Served with rice and veggies

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.00

Served with rice, vegetables

Beef Shawarma Plate

$20.00

Served with rice, vegetables

Falafel Plate

$18.00

served with rice, veggies

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Served with fried potatoes

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$18.00

Served with Mediterranean salad

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$19.00

Served with Mediterranean salad

Falafel Wrap

$17.00

Served with Mediterranean salad

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

Served with rice and veggies

Mezze Platter

$19.00

Hummus & Pita

$12.00

Moroccan Fried Chicken

$12.00

Roasted Mary's Chicken

$27.00

12oz New York Steak

$34.00

Ground Lamb & Beef Burger

$19.00

served with fried potatoes

Classic Beef Burger

$17.00

Mediterranean Burger

$18.00

Spiced Nuts

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Falafel & Tahini

$9.00

Chickpea Stew

$17.00

Lentil Soup

$13.00

Individual Salads

Horiatiki Salad

$14.00

persian cucumber, kamalata olives, red onion, bell peppers, french feta

Avocado & Roasted Carrots

$18.00

persian cucmber, french feta, dill

Amoura Fatoush Salad

$14.00

seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, pita croutons

Strawberry & Arugula

$17.00

gorgonzola, beluga lentils, pomegranate molasses

Caesar

$12.00

with garlic croutons

Spinach Salad

$15.00

charred lemon, toasted almonds, currants

Pear & Brie Salad

$17.00

arugula, pear, brie, sea salt, crispy prosciutto, charred lemon vinagrette

Flatbreads

Margarita

$21.00

Mozzarella, homemade tomato-basil sauce, garlic olive oil, za'atar

Prosciutto Flatbread

$21.00

Free range egg sunny side up, arugula, garlic olive oil

Eggplant Flatbread

$21.00

House made ricotta, arugula, garlic olive oil

Desserts

Baklava

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Date Cake

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Brownies

$5.00

Banana Bread

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Appetizer Platters

Marinated Olives

Mix of kalamata, green, and black olives. Seasoned with olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs

Spiced Nuts

Toasted hazelnut, pistachio, almonds, and walnuts mixed with brown sugar and fresh herbs

Falafel and Tahini Sauce

Fried mix of garbanzo beans, parsley, cilantro, garlic, onion, and fresh herbs

Hummus and Pita

Fresh blend of garbanzo beans, lemon juice, olive oil, & tahini

Babaghanouge and Pita

Eggplant blended with lemon juice, tahini, garlic, and parsley

Tabbouleh and Lettuce

Finely chopped parsley, tomato, bulger, seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice

Dolma Platter

Stuffed grape leaves with rice & herbs

Spanakopita Platter

Philo dough stuffed with feta cheese and spinach

Mezze Platter

Assortment of babaghanouge, falafel, hummus, tabouleh, & pita

Artisan Cheese Platter

Assortment of gouda, goat, manchego, brie, and swiss cheese

Prawn Cocktail Platter

Fresh shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Charcuterie Board

Mortadella, prosciutto, copa, Italian salami, pastrami, marinated olives, spiced nuts

Bruschetta Platter

Toasted baguette topped with kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil, and parmesan cheese

Caprese Platter

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Smoke Salmon Crostini Platter

Toasted baguette, topped with cream cheese & smoked salmon

Fried Chicken Tender Platter

Crispy fried chicken tenders, brined in buttermilk and tossed in breadcrumbs. Served with ranch dressing

Salad Bowls

Horiatiki Salad Bowl

Persian cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, bell peppers, French feta, tomatoes, tossed in amoura dressing

Avocado and Roasted Carrots Bowl

Persian cucumber, avocado, roasted carrots, French feta, dill, tossed on olive oil and red wine vinegar

Amoura Fatoush Salad Bowl

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, pita croutons, tossed in amoura dressing

Strawberry and Arugula Salad Bowl

Gorgonzola, beluga lentils, strawberries, arugula, pomegranate molasses, tossed in charred lemon dressing

Caesar Salad Bowl

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing toped with garlic croutons

Spinach Salad Bowl

Spinach, toasted almonds, currants, tossed in charred lemon dressing

Pear and Brie Salad Bowl

Arugula, pear, brie, sea salt, crispy prosciutto, charred lemon dressing

Yogurt Cucumber Salad Bowl

Cucumber, garlic, yogurt, fresh mint, lemon juice, olive oil

Eggplant Salad Bowl

Eggplant, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, olive

Chef Salad Bowl

Spring mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, topped with ham, swiss, cheddar cheese, and hardboiled egg

Garden Salad Bowl

Spring mix lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, tossed in olive oil-basil dressing

Macaroni Salad Bowl

Macaroni pasta, celery, eggs, and mayonnaise

Potato Salad Bowl

Russet potatoes, eggs, and mayonnaise

3 Bean Salad Bowl

Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, green beans, bell peppers, tossed in Italian dressing

Pasta Pesto Salad with Chicken Bowl

Tri color pasta, tossed in homemade pesto, topped with chicken breast

Individual Appetizers

Hummus & Veggie Cup

$4.95

Min 12

Hummus, Pita Chips, and Veggie Sticks

$4.50

Min 12

Spiced Nuts Cup

$4.50

Min 12

Fruit Cups

$4.95

Min 12

Tabouleh Cups

$3.95

Min 12

Marinated Olives Cup

$4.50

Min 12

Mini Chicken Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)

$3.95

Min 12

Mini Prawn Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)

$3.75

Min 12

Mini Lamb Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)

$4.95

Min 12

Mini Beef Kebab Skewers (2 Pieces)

$4.95

Min 12

Mini Veggie Kebab Skewers (3 Pieces)

$3.50

Min 12

Steak Sliders

$4.95

Min 12

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$3.95

Min 12

Caprice Skewers

$2.95

Min 12

Kebab Platters

Lamb Kebab

Lamb kebab skewers marinated with fresh herbs. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Kebab

Chicken kebab skewers marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, & cilantro. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Kefta Kebab

Ground beef & lamb, onion & parsley. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Beef Kebab

Beef kebab skewers marinated with fresh herbs. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Prawn Kebab

Fresh shrimp seasoned in lemon juice, parsley. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Veggie Kebab

Skewers of zucchini, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, & squash. Cooked over broiler fire. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Mixed Grill

Assortment of chicken, lamb, and kefta kebabs. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables

Family Style Platters

Chicken Shawarma Wrap Platter

Marinated chicken wrapped in lavash served with hummus, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garlic yogurt sauce

Beef Shawarma Wrap Platter

Marinated beef wrapped in lavash, served with hummus, lettuce, pickles, sumac onion, and tahini sauce

Falafel Wrap Platter

Falafel balls wrapped in lavash, served with lettuce, hummus, diced cucumber, pickles, and tahini sauce

Chicken Sandwich Platter

Grilled chicken with arugula pesto, roasted red peppers, on focaccia

Mujadara Platter

Rice, lentil, caramelized onion, served with yogurt, cucumber tomato salad

Beef Shawarma Tray

Marinated beef shawarma served family-style

Chicken Shawarma Tray

Marinated chicken shawarma served family-style

Turmeric Jasmine Rice Tray

Jasmine rice seasoned with turmeric

Fried Potatoes Tray

Kennebec potatoes, served with harissa sauce

French Fries Tray

Lunch Specials

Meatloaf

$25.00

Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal veggies, caesar salad, and dinner roll. Min 25

Pasta Pesto with Chicken

$23.00

Served with caesar salad and dinner roll. Min 25

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$25.00

Served with garden salad and dinner roll. Min 25

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Served with rice, caesar salad, and dinner roll. Min 25

Lasagna

$27.00

Served with caesar salad and garlic bread. Min 25

Tri-Tip

$29.00

Served with scallop potatoes, seasonal vegetables & dinner roll. Min 25

Chicken Fajita Plate

$22.00

Served with Spanish rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Min 20

Beef Fajita Plate

$25.00

Served with Spanish rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Min 20

Plates & Utensils

Plates & Utensils

$1.00

School House Deli

Sandwiches

Salami

$10.95

Ham

$10.95

Turkey

$10.95

Pastrami

$10.95

Mortadella

$10.50

Bologna

$9.95

Smoke Turkey

$11.95

Fresh Roast Turkey

$12.95

Ham and Salami

$12.95

Coppa

$13.95

BLT

$11.95

Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Hummus & Cucumber

$9.95

Sandwich Boxed Lunch

Sandwich, Chips, Fresh Fruit, & Can Soda

$15.95

Sandwich, Chips, Fresh Fruit, & Bottled Water

$15.95

House Sandwich Specials

Monterey Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on a sweet roll

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone, on sweet roll

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato

Italian Sub

$13.95

Mortadella, Italia salami, provolone cheese, mayo, garlic spread, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini

Vegetarian

$11.95

Avocado, cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, pickles

Party Platters

Meat Platter

Salami, turkey, Danish ham, pastrami, roast beef

Meat and Cheese Platter

Assortment of salami, turkey, Danish ham, pastrami, roast beef, swiss, and cheddar cheese

Charcuterie Board

Mortadella, prosciutto, copa, Italian salami, pastrami, marinated olives, spiced nuts

Cheese & Crackers Platter

Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, served with crackers

Croissant Sandwich Platter

Assortment of deli sandwiches served on croissants

Finger Sandwich Platter

Assortment of deli meat served on white and wheat slices bread, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Arem Sandwich Platter

Assortment of roast beef, turkey, & veggie pinwheels with cream cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in lavash

Fruit Platter

Assortment of seasonal fresh fruits

Buffalo Wings Platter

Traditional bone-in buffalo wings served with ranch dressing

Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole Platter

Fresh made guacamole and pico de gallo

Add-ons

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Kettle Black Pepper Chips

$2.50

Kettle BBQ Chips

$2.50

Kettle Jalapeno Chips

$2.50

Kettle Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Beverages

Breakfast Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Apple Juice (16 Oz)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice (16 Oz)

$3.50

Orange Juice (16 Oz)

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino (13.7 Oz)

$4.95

Red Bull (355 Ml)

$4.50

Coffee Service

$3.95

25 people min, thermal rental

Coffee To-go Box (Starbucks)

$29.50

Includes 14 cups, a pint half/half, 14 stirrers, 14 sugar packets and 14 sugar substitute packets

Decaf Cof