Hillman Beer

25 Sweeten Creek Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Buffalo Wrap$13.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar in flour Tortilla Wrap
Choose: Hot or Mild option
Club$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar, Swiss on Sourdough
Cuban$14.00
Slow Cooked Marinated Mojo Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickle, Yellow Mustard on Cuban Roll
HB Classic Burger$13.00
1/4lb Joyce Farms Grass Fed Beef, American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, and Mustard on a Brioche Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle on Brioche Bun
House Salad$11.00
Romaine and Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomato, house-made Creamy Vinaigrette
Add Sliced Roasted Turkey, Fried Chicken, Falafel, or Tempeh +$4
Soft Pretzels$7.00
2 Fresh Baked Pretzels w/ Lusty Monk Dijonnaise
HB Signature Burger$14.00
1/3lb Joyce Farm Grass Fed Beef, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion on Brioche Bun
Sub a house-made veggie patty - +$0
Add Cheddar, Swiss, Bleu, or Pimento Cheese - +$1
Double Meat - +$4
Patty Melt$13.00
1/3lb Joyce Farm Grass Fed Beef, Caramelized Onion, Swiss, Cheddar, Mayo on Sourdough
Sub house-made veggie patty +$0
Kale Salad$11.00
Kale, Pickled Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Pecorino, house-made Lemon Vinaigrette
Add Sliced Roasted Turkey, Fried Chicken, Falafel, or Tempeh +$4
Vegan Upon Request!
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

25 Sweeten Creek Rd

Asheville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
