Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches
Burgers

Wicked Weed- Funkatorium

review star

No reviews yet

147 Coxe Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

Amorous

Taste - Amorous

3 oz Amorous

$4.00

8 oz Amorous

$8.00

Anarasa

Taste Anarasa

3oz Anarasa

$4.00

8oz Anarasa

$9.00

Appalachia

Taste Appalachia

Out of stock

3 oz Appalachia

$2.50Out of stock

8 oz Appalachia

$4.00Out of stock

16 oz Appalachia

$5.50Out of stock

Brett Bitter

Taste Brett Bitter

3 oz Brett Bitter

$3.00

12 oz Brett Bitter

$7.00

Bump Cap

Taste Bump Cap

3 oz Bump Cap

$2.50

10 oz Bump Cap

$4.00

16 oz Bump Cap

$5.50

Cerise Morte

Taste Cerise

3 oz Cerise

$4.00

8 oz Cerise

$9.00

Charity Beer

Charity Beer

$1.00

Cider

Taste Cider

3oz Cider

$3.00

10oz Cider

$7.00

Coastal Love

Taste Coastal Love

3 oz Coastal Love

$2.50

8 oz Coastal Love

$4.50

16 oz Coastal Love

$5.50

Dark Arts

Taste Dark Arts

3 oz Dark Arts

$4.00

8 oz Dark Arts

$9.00

Daylight

Taste Daylight

Out of stock

3 oz Daylight

$2.50Out of stock

8 oz Daylight

$4.00Out of stock

16 oz Daylight

$5.50Out of stock

Dr. Dank Jack Frost

Taste Jack Frost

3 oz Jack Frost

$2.50

8 oz Jack Frost

$4.00

16 oz Jack Frost

$7.00

Ferme de Chien

3oz Ferme de Chien

$3.00

8oz Ferme de Chien

$7.00

Taste Ferme de Chien

Freak

Taste Freak

3 oz Freak

$2.50

8 oz Freak

$4.00

16 oz Freak

$7.00

Fresh Pressed

Taste Fresh Pressed

3 oz Fresh Pressed

$2.50

8 oz Fresh Pressed

$4.50

16 oz Fresh Pressed

$5.50

Garcon de Ferme

Taste Garcon

3 oz Garcon

$3.00

8 oz Garcon

$7.00

Genesis

Taste Genesis

3oz Genesis

$3.00

8oz Genesis

$8.00

La Mure Morte

Taste - La Mure

3 oz La Mure

$4.00

8 oz La Mure

$9.00

Marina

Taste Marina

Out of stock

3 oz Marina

$3.00Out of stock

8 oz Marina

$8.00Out of stock

Medora

Taste - Medora

3oz - Medora

$3.00

8oz - Medora

$8.00

Milk & Cookies

Taste - Milk & Cookies

3 oz Milk & Cookies

$2.50

8 oz Milk & Cookies

$7.00

Mirtelo Morte

Taste - Mirtelo Morte

3 oz - Mirtelo Morte

$4.00

8 oz - Mirtelo Morte

$9.00

Oryza

Taste Oryza

3 oz Oryza

$2.50

8 oz Oryza

$4.50

16 oz Oryza

$5.50

Pernicious

Taste - Pernicious

3 oz - Pernicious

$2.50

8 oz - Pernicious

$4.50

16 oz - Pernicious

$6.50

Persimmons Spon. Ale

Taste Persimmons

Out of stock

3 oz Persimmons

$4.00Out of stock

8 oz Persimmons

$9.00Out of stock

pHunkmelon

taste pHunkmelon

3 oz pHunkmelon

$3.00

8 oz pHunkmelon

$7.00

Pompoen

Taste Pompoen

3 oz Pompoen

$4.00

8 oz Pompoen

$8.00

Pumpkin Up the Volume

Taste - Pumpkin Up the Vol

3 oz Pumpkin Up the Vol

$2.50

8 oz Pumpkin Up the Vol

$4.00

16 oz Pumpkin Up the Vol

$5.50

Ruido

Taste - Ruido

3 oz - Ruido

$4.00

8 oz - Ruido

$8.00

Silencio

Taste - Silencio

3 oz Silencio

$3.00

8 oz Silencio

$8.00

Sindura

Taste - Sindura

3 oz Sindura

$4.00

8 oz Sindura

$8.00

Spontaneous Ale

Taste Spontaneous Ale

3 oz Spontaneous Ale

$4.00

8 oz Spontaneous Ale

$9.00

TOUR TOKEN

Tour Token

$0.25

Vild Cider

Taste Vidl Cider

3 oz Vidl Cider

$3.00

8 oz Vidl Cider

$8.00

Zest La Vie

TASTE Zest La Vie

3 oz Zest La Vie

$3.00

8 oz Zest La Vie

$7.00

Snacks

Blunt Pretzel

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Dr. Dank Chips

$9.00

Muffuletta Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Pickle Plate

$8.00

Side of Pub Chips

$5.00

Trout Dip

$14.00

Barrel-Aged Sour Bottles

These beers have been fermented and aged in oak barrels for up to two years with wild Brettanomyces yeast, Lactobacillus, and Pediococcus bacteria to develop acidity and complexity. After aging, they are hand selected and blended by our brewers lineup. These hearty saisons embrace the barnyard funk and tart acidity of their Belgian and French cousins while providing the balanced, fruit-forward flavors and dry finish that Wicked Weed is known for.
Black Angel Bottle

Black Angel Bottle

$15.00

BLACK ANGEL 6.8% abv black sour ale aged on tart cherries in bourbon barrels

Cerise Morte Bottle

$21.00

Eranata Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Angel Bottle

$21.00

Perzik Morte Bottle

$21.00

White Angel Bottle

$21.00

Rare & Vintage Sour Bottles

Pom Roselle 2016

$24.00Out of stock

Recurrant 2015

$24.00Out of stock

On Premise Sour Bottles (BAR)

Artistry Series III Bottle

Artistry Series III Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with fennel pollen, angelica root, orange blossom & dragonfruit ABV: 5.5%

Black Angel Bottle

Black Angel Bottle

$17.99Out of stock

A black sour ale aged with tart cherries in bourbon barrels. ABV: 7.2%

Bless Her Heart Bottle

Bless Her Heart Bottle

$11.99

Whiskey barrel aged american sour ale fermented with peaches, ginger and black tea. 7.8% ABV

Bombadile Bottle

Bombadile Bottle

$9.99

A brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with strawberries. ABV: 4.2%

Botanicultura Bottle

$29.99
Bramble Barrel Bottle

Bramble Barrel Bottle

$11.99

A gin barrel-aged sour ale fermented with blackberries and lemons. ABV: 8.6%

Cerise Morte Bottle

Cerise Morte Bottle

$17.99

Cerise A barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 6.1%

Cider Bottle

Cider Bottle

$7.99

A blend of three apples; gala, granny smith, and staymen. ABV: 7.0%

Dark Arts Espresso Bottle

Dark Arts Espresso Bottle

$17.99

Scotch barrel aged stout fermented with brettanomyces and espresso. 14.5% ABV

Ferme de Chien Bottle

Ferme de Chien Bottle

$6.00

Brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 5.8%

Folia Bottle

Folia Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

Bourbon barrel-aged blonde sour ale fermented with black tea, lime zest, & peppermint. ABV: 9.6%

Framboos Morte Bottle

Framboos Morte Bottle

$17.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale with raspberries. 5.2% abv

Fruitifera Bottle

Fruitifera Bottle

$11.99

Port barrel aged american sour ale fermented with plums, acorn flour and honey. 9.5% ABV

Garcon de Ferme Bottle

Garcon de Ferme Bottle

$6.00

Brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with peaches. ABV: 5.5%

Genesis Bottle

Genesis Bottle

$11.99

Fermented with over a pound per gallon of pineapple, guava, papaya, and mango. It is then aged in wine barrels. ABV: 6.6%

Golden Angel Bottle

Golden Angel Bottle

$20.99

Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale Fermented with Apricots 7% ABV

Kiwi Morte Bottle

Kiwi Morte Bottle

$17.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with kiwis. ABV: 5.3%

La Bonte Pear Bottle

La Bonte Pear Bottle

$6.00

Brettanomyces farmhouse ale with pear. ABV: 5.7%

La Bonte Rose Bottle

La Bonte Rose Bottle

$6.00

Brettanomyces farmhouse ale with grapes. 5.7% ABV

Malecasta Bottle

Malecasta Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

Barrel-aged American sour ale fermented with blackberries. ABV: 6.6%

Malice Bottle

Malice Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

Brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with blood oranges, tamarind, lime zest and ancho chiles. ABV: 6.0%

Marina Bottle

Marina Bottle

$11.99

American sour ale fermented with peaches and apricots. ABV: 6.5%

Medora Bottle

Medora Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale aged in red wine barrels with blackberries & raspberries. ABV: 6.6%

Montmaretto Bottle

Montmaretto Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries & almonds. ABV: 6.6%

Myrtille Bottle

Myrtille Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with blueberries. ABV: 6.7%

Oaxacan Bottle

Oaxacan Bottle

$11.99

Tequlia-aged american sour ale fermented with grape fruit and lime zest. ABV: 7.1%

Oblivion Bottle

Oblivion Bottle

$11.99

A sour red ale aged with blackberries and dates in red wine barrels for approximately 8-10 months. ABV: 8.7%

Paradisi Bottle

Paradisi Bottle

$11.99

Barrel aged american sour ale fermented with grapefruit, clementine, calamansi and bergamot. 4.2% ABV

Persistence Bottle

Persistence Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 7.6%

Pompoen Bottle

Pompoen Bottle

$11.99

Rum barrel-aged sour pumpkin ale fermented with charred ginger. ABV: 9.7%

Recurrant Bottle

Recurrant Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale aged in cabernet barrels with black currants. ABV: 7.7%

Red Angel Bottle

Red Angel Bottle

$20.99

Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale with Raspberries ABV: 7%

Sandiaca Bottle

Sandiaca Bottle

$11.99

Gin barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with watermelon & basil. ABV: 9.0%

Serotina Bottle

Serotina Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 6.3%

Silencio Bottle

Silencio Bottle

$11.99

Bourbon barrel-aged black sour ale fermented with coffee and vanilla. ABV: 6.6%

Sombra Bottle

$11.99
Terra Merita Bottle

Terra Merita Bottle

$11.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with apricot & turmeric. ABV: 5.8%

Transamlam Bottle

$29.99

Blended appalachian spontaneous ale. ABV: 6%

Vinifera Bottle

Vinifera Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

Bourbon barrel-aged american sour ale flavored with raisins, hazelnut & walnut extract. ABV: 9.6%

White Angel Bottle

White Angel Bottle

$17.99

Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with wild grapes. ABV 6.3%

Bretticent

$7.99

Draft Beer

Cerise Morte

$9.00

Daylight Can

$5.00

Fresh Pressed

$5.50

Milk & Cookies

$6.50

Pernicious

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Wine

Glass Zorzal Pinot Noir

$10.00

La Boutanche Rose

$14.00

Backhouse Chardonnay

$10.00

Cocktails

In the Spotlight

$13.00

Netfliz and kill

$13.00

Titos

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Devils Foot Ginger Beer

$4.00

Devils Foot Lemonade

$4.00

Aqua Cultura

$4.00

Green Man Root Beer

$4.00

Can Beer

Pernicious can

$5.00

Fresh Pressed can

$5.00

Freak of Nature

$5.00

Coastal Love

$5.00

Draft Beer

Amorous

$8.00

Anarasa Morte

$9.00

Cerise Morte

$9.00

Ferme De Chien

$7.00

Fresh Pressed

$4.50

Garcon De Ferme

$7.00

Genesis

$8.00

La Mure Morte

$9.00

Medora

$8.00

Milk & Cookies

$5.50

Mirtelo Morte

$9.00

Oryza

$4.50

Pernicious

$4.50

Phunk Melon

$7.00

Ruido

$8.00

Silencio

$8.00

Sindura

$8.00

TASTE

VIDL Cider

$7.00

Zest La Vie

$7.00

Can Beer

Freak on Nature Can

$5.00

Appalachia Can

$5.00

Watermelon Burst Can

$5.00

Dr. Dank Can

$5.00

Dr. Dank Daily Haze Can

$5.00

Barrel-Aged Sour Bottles

These beers have been fermented and aged in oak barrels for up to two years with wild Brettanomyces yeast, Lactobacillus, and Pediococcus bacteria to develop acidity and complexity. After aging, they are hand selected and blended by our brewers lineup. These hearty saisons embrace the barnyard funk and tart acidity of their Belgian and French cousins while providing the balanced, fruit-forward flavors and dry finish that Wicked Weed is known for.

3 Pack Amorous

$34.99
Artistry Series III Bottle

Artistry Series III Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

ARTISTRY SERIES III barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with fennel pollen, angelica root, orange blossom & dragonfruit

Black Angel Bottle

Black Angel Bottle

$15.00

BLACK ANGEL 6.8% abv black sour ale aged on tart cherries in bourbon barrels

Bless Her Heart Bottle

Bless Her Heart Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

BLESS HER HEART 6.3% abv barrel-aged american sour with black tea, peaches, lemon, & ginger

Bramble Barrel Bottle

Bramble Barrel Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

BRAMBLE BARREL 7.8% abv gin barrel-aged sour ale fermented with blackberries & lemons

Cerise Morte Bottle

Cerise Morte Bottle

$17.99

CERISE MORTE 5.5% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries

Folia Bottle

Folia Bottle

$11.99

FOLIA 9.6% abv bourbon barrel-aged blonde sour ale fermented with black tea, lime zest, & peppermint

Framboos Morte Bottle

Framboos Morte Bottle

$17.99

Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale Fermented with Raspberries ABV 5.3%

Fruitifera Bottle

Fruitifera Bottle

$11.99

FRUTIFERA 9% abv barrel-aged american sour with plums, acorn flour, & honey

Genesis Bottle

Genesis Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

GENESIS 6.7% abv blonde sour ale fermented with tropical fruit

Golden Angel Bottle

Golden Angel Bottle

$20.99

GOLDEN ANGEL 6.1% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with apricots

Kiwi Morte Bottle

Kiwi Morte Bottle

$17.99Out of stock

KIWI MORTE 5.3% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with kiwis

Malecasta Bottle

Malecasta Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

MALECASTA 6.6% abv wine & brandy barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with blackberries

Marina Bottle

Marina Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

MARINA 6.3% abv american sour ale fermented with apricots & peaches

Medora Bottle

Medora Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

MEDORA 6.6% abv Barrel-aged american sour with blackberries & raspberries

Montmaretto Bottle

Montmaretto Bottle

$11.99

MONTMARETTO 6.9% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries & almonds

Myrtille Bottle

Myrtille Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

MYRTILLE 6.7% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with blueberries

Oaxacan Bottle

Oaxacan Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

OAXACAN 7.1% abv tequila barrel-aged smoked sour ale with grapefruit & lime zest

Oblivion Bottle

Oblivion Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

OBLIVION 8.7% abv sour red ale in wine barrels with blackberries & dates

Persistence Bottle

Persistence Bottle

$11.99

PERSISTENCE 7.6% abv bourbon barrel-aged red sour ale fermented with montmorency cherries

Pompoen Bottle

Pompoen Bottle

$11.99

Rum Barrel-Aged Sour Pumpkin Ale with Ginger ABV 9.7%

Recurrant Bottle

Recurrant Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

RECURRANT 7.7% abv american red sour ale aged in cabernet barrels with black currants

Red Angel Bottle

Red Angel Bottle

$20.99Out of stock

RED ANGEL 5.5% abv Barrel-aged american sour ale with raspberries

Serotina Bottle

Serotina Bottle

$11.99

SEROTINA 6.3% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries

Silencio Bottle

Silencio Bottle

$11.99

SILENCIO 7.6% abv bourbon barrel aged black sour ale fermented with coffee & vanilla

Sombra Bottle

Sombra Bottle

$11.99

SOMBRA 6.5% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon & habaneros

Terra Merita Bottle

Terra Merita Bottle

$11.99

TERRA MERITA 5.8% abv barrel-aged sour ale fermented with apricots & tumeric

Vinifera Bottle

$11.99Out of stock

VINIFERA 9.6% abv bourbon barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with raisins, hazelnut & walnut extract

White Angel Bottle

White Angel Bottle

$20.99

WHITE ANGEL 7% abv barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with muscadine grapes

Farmhouse Ale Bottles

Brett Farmhouse Ales capture the rustic, full bodied flavors of old-world saison brewing, where lines were blurred and ingredients lent a distinctive taste of the countryside. Using whole fruit, with its nuanced and wild character and aging them in our distinctive foeder with house brettanomyces strains and light addition of souring culture, these beers stand apart in our lineup. These hearty saisons embrace the barnyard funk and tart acidity of their Belgian and French cousins while providing the balanced, fruit-forward flavors and dry finish that Wicked Weed is known for.
La Bonte Pear Bottle

La Bonte Pear Bottle

$6.00

LA BONTE PEAR 5.7% abv brettanomyces farmhouse ale with pear

La Bonte Rose Bottle

La Bonte Rose Bottle

$6.00

LA BONTE ROSE 5.7% abv brettanomyces farmhouse ale with grapes

Ferme de Chien Bottle

$6.00

Garcon de Ferme Bottle

$6.00

South Beach Cocktails

Give a little, Take a little

$16.00

(No Pop) Give A Little, Take A Little

$14.00

Golden Triangle

$16.00

(No Pop) Golden Triangle

$14.00

Smugglers Blues

$16.00

(No Pop) Smugglers Blues

$14.00

Nobody Lives Forever

$13.00

South Beach Draft

Coastal Love Can

$5.00

Daylight 16 oz

$5.50

Daylight Can

$5.00

Freak 16 oz

$7.00

Fresh Pressed 1 - 16oz

$6.50

Gluten Freek 16 oz

$7.00

Green Freak 16 oz

$7.00

Menage A Freak 8 oz

$7.00

Pernicious-16oz

$6.50

Vidl Sauvi B

$11.00

Watermelon Burst- 16oz

$6.00

South Beach Liquor

Cruzan

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Draft Beer

16 oz Bump Cap

$5.50

Pint Special - Bump Cap

$6.50

Drink Here Stein - Bump Cap

$11.00

Take Home Stein - Bump Cap

$22.00

16 oz Helles

$5.50

Pint Special - Helles

$6.50

Drink Here Stein - Helles

$11.00

Take Home Stein - Helles

$22.00

16 oz Pernicious

$6.50

Pint Special

$7.50

16 oz Pridetoberfest

$5.50

Pint Special - Pridetoberfest

$6.50

Drink Here Stein - Pridetoberfest

$11.00

Take Home Stein -'Pridetoberfest

$22.00

16 oz Say G.A.Y.

$5.50

Pint Special - Say G.A.Y.

$6.50

Drink Here Stein- Say G.A.Y.

$11.00

Take Home Stein - Say G.A.Y.

$22.00

Cocktails

Live Love Lavender

$13.00

Cans

Appalachia Can

$5.00

Daylight Can

$5.00

Fresh Pressed Can

$5.00

Perni Can

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:30 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Order online, pickup, and enjoy!

Location

147 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Weed image
Wicked Weed image
Wicked Weed image

