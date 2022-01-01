- Home
Wicked Weed- Funkatorium
147 Coxe Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
Barrel-Aged Sour Bottles
Rare & Vintage Sour Bottles
On Premise Sour Bottles (BAR)
Artistry Series III Bottle
barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with fennel pollen, angelica root, orange blossom & dragonfruit ABV: 5.5%
Black Angel Bottle
A black sour ale aged with tart cherries in bourbon barrels. ABV: 7.2%
Bless Her Heart Bottle
Whiskey barrel aged american sour ale fermented with peaches, ginger and black tea. 7.8% ABV
Bombadile Bottle
A brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with strawberries. ABV: 4.2%
Botanicultura Bottle
Bramble Barrel Bottle
A gin barrel-aged sour ale fermented with blackberries and lemons. ABV: 8.6%
Cerise Morte Bottle
Cerise A barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 6.1%
Cider Bottle
A blend of three apples; gala, granny smith, and staymen. ABV: 7.0%
Dark Arts Espresso Bottle
Scotch barrel aged stout fermented with brettanomyces and espresso. 14.5% ABV
Ferme de Chien Bottle
Brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 5.8%
Folia Bottle
Bourbon barrel-aged blonde sour ale fermented with black tea, lime zest, & peppermint. ABV: 9.6%
Framboos Morte Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale with raspberries. 5.2% abv
Fruitifera Bottle
Port barrel aged american sour ale fermented with plums, acorn flour and honey. 9.5% ABV
Garcon de Ferme Bottle
Brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with peaches. ABV: 5.5%
Genesis Bottle
Fermented with over a pound per gallon of pineapple, guava, papaya, and mango. It is then aged in wine barrels. ABV: 6.6%
Golden Angel Bottle
Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale Fermented with Apricots 7% ABV
Kiwi Morte Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with kiwis. ABV: 5.3%
La Bonte Pear Bottle
Brettanomyces farmhouse ale with pear. ABV: 5.7%
La Bonte Rose Bottle
Brettanomyces farmhouse ale with grapes. 5.7% ABV
Malecasta Bottle
Barrel-aged American sour ale fermented with blackberries. ABV: 6.6%
Malice Bottle
Brettanomyces farmhouse ale fermented with blood oranges, tamarind, lime zest and ancho chiles. ABV: 6.0%
Marina Bottle
American sour ale fermented with peaches and apricots. ABV: 6.5%
Medora Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale aged in red wine barrels with blackberries & raspberries. ABV: 6.6%
Montmaretto Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries & almonds. ABV: 6.6%
Myrtille Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with blueberries. ABV: 6.7%
Oaxacan Bottle
Tequlia-aged american sour ale fermented with grape fruit and lime zest. ABV: 7.1%
Oblivion Bottle
A sour red ale aged with blackberries and dates in red wine barrels for approximately 8-10 months. ABV: 8.7%
Paradisi Bottle
Barrel aged american sour ale fermented with grapefruit, clementine, calamansi and bergamot. 4.2% ABV
Persistence Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 7.6%
Pompoen Bottle
Rum barrel-aged sour pumpkin ale fermented with charred ginger. ABV: 9.7%
Recurrant Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale aged in cabernet barrels with black currants. ABV: 7.7%
Red Angel Bottle
Barrel-Aged American Sour Ale with Raspberries ABV: 7%
Sandiaca Bottle
Gin barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with watermelon & basil. ABV: 9.0%
Serotina Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with cherries. ABV: 6.3%
Silencio Bottle
Bourbon barrel-aged black sour ale fermented with coffee and vanilla. ABV: 6.6%
Sombra Bottle
Terra Merita Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with apricot & turmeric. ABV: 5.8%
Transamlam Bottle
Blended appalachian spontaneous ale. ABV: 6%
Vinifera Bottle
Bourbon barrel-aged american sour ale flavored with raisins, hazelnut & walnut extract. ABV: 9.6%
White Angel Bottle
Barrel-aged american sour ale fermented with wild grapes. ABV 6.3%
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 3:00 am
147 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801