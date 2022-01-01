Wicked Weed- Funkatorium

Farmhouse Ale Bottles

Brett Farmhouse Ales capture the rustic, full bodied flavors of old-world saison brewing, where lines were blurred and ingredients lent a distinctive taste of the countryside. Using whole fruit, with its nuanced and wild character and aging them in our distinctive foeder with house brettanomyces strains and light addition of souring culture, these beers stand apart in our lineup. These hearty saisons embrace the barnyard funk and tart acidity of their Belgian and French cousins while providing the balanced, fruit-forward flavors and dry finish that Wicked Weed is known for.