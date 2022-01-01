Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hobbs restaurants you'll love

Hobbs restaurants
  • Hobbs

Hobbs's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Hobbs restaurants

Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina image

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina

3510 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs

Avg 3.9 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flour Torts (3)$1.50
Chips/Salsa$3.25
QUESO APP$7.00
More about Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina
Bowls & Rolls image

POKE • ICE CREAM

Bowls & Rolls

3734 N Grines Street, Hobbs

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls$1.00
Pork Egg Rolls
Meat Lovers$14.99
White Rice, Cucumber, Pineapple, Chives, Corn, Shredded Carrot, Bell Pepper, Lemon, Chipotle, Black Beans, Sesame Seeds
Dumplings$1.00
More about Bowls & Rolls
Consumer pic

 

The Coffee House - Hobbs

1103 N. Grimes, Hobbs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soda$2.00
Soda
Iced Latte$3.95
Iced Latte
32 oz bottle lemonade$4.45
32 oz bottle lemonade
More about The Coffee House - Hobbs
Drylands Brewing Co. image

 

Drylands Brewing Co.

502 Navajo Drive, Hobbs

No reviews yet
More about Drylands Brewing Co.
