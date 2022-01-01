Go
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs.
Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!

2757 Connelly Springs Rd

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$2.00
Whole Hillbilly Fries$8.50
This delicious creation has a plate full of fries topped with cheese, bbq, ranch, and jalapeños.
Chicken Tender Plate$8.30
Made to order fried all white meat chicken. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Roll$0.25
MB's Sweet$0.50
Chopped BBQ Sandwich$5.00
Our delicious bbq on a sandwich. Choose your condiments. You can also make this a combo with a side and drink of your choice.
Pulled Pork Plate$8.60
Smokey, tender deliciousness. Perfect with any of our homemade sauces. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Chopped BBQ Plate$8.30
The meat that people come for. This bbq recipe as be in the family since the late 80's and passed down to the next generation. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Chicken Half Plate$8.25
Golden brown perfection on the bone includes the breast, thigh, wing, and leg. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese
Made fresh daily with Velveeta cheese.
Location

2757 Connelly Springs Rd

Granite Falls NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
