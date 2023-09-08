Popular Items

House Salad

$10.00

Classic Double Smashed

$14.00

Double smash chilli slaw onions mustard

Standard Double smashed

$13.00

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Restaurant

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Chicken Wings 10

$14.00

Chicken Wings 6

$10.00

House Made Chilli

$8.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Chicken wings 10 to go

$14.00

Chicken wings 6 to go

$10.00

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Main Dishes

The Classic 6 oz

$14.00

Cheeseburger with house made HFF beef, chili, slaw, onions and mustard

Classic Smashed

$11.00

Cheeseburger with house made HFF beef, chili, slaw, onions and mustard

Classic Double Smashed

$14.00

Double smash chilli slaw onions mustard

The Standard 6 oz

$13.00

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Standard smashed

$11.00

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Standard Double smashed

$13.00

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

The Brat

$10.00

House made hotdog with chili, slaw, onions and mustard

The Chicken

$12.00

Grilled or Fried with lettuce and tomato

The Classic Dog

$9.00

House made hotdog with chili, slaw, onions and mustard

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Side

Cheesy Ranch Bacon Potatoes

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

side salad

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Desserts

House Made Banana Pudding

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Smore Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

Brunch

Brunch Main

Fresh Farm Plate

$12.00

Barnyard Brunch Burger

$14.00

Burger with bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, fried egg

Chorizo Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo, scramled egg, cheese in a flour tortila

Highlands Hash Bowl

$11.00

Chorizo, scramled egg, cheese in a flour tortila

Carolina Classic

$8.00

Belgium BBQ

$10.00

Brunch A la carte

Summer Salad

$12.00

Beverage

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cherrwine

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cherry

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

water

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50