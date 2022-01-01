Go
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ

39 Eisenhower pkwy

Popular Items

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers$12.99
6 pieces.
Dozen Wings$11.99
Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ,
Char-Grilled or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Create Your Own Salad$10.99
Popcorn Chicken$12.49
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
Regular Fries$5.49
Build Your Own Burger$12.99
6 Oz. Beef Patty (Regular or Spicy). with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a Bun.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Holy Kids Meal$11.99
Avocado Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm mixed in with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
Roseland NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
