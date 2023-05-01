Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jim Johnston's Steak House

No reviews yet

58 Eisenhower Parkway

Roseland, NJ 07068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Baby Back Ribs

$26.95

A full rack of our delicious fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs. Served with tossed salad, vegetable and choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

8 Jumbo wings! Choose your sauce: Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Thai Chili or Garlic Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Homemade in house!


Starters

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

8 Jumbo wings! Choose your sauce: Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Thai Chili or Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

5 Jumbo tenderloins served with honey mustard sauce

Potato Skins

$10.95

5 Jumbo skins topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Spring Rolls

$11.95

3 vegetable spring rolls served with sweet & sour sauce

Onion Rings

$9.95

Double cut gourmet rings!

Zucchini Sticks

$10.95

Italian style Breaded Zucchini served with cocktail sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Cheddar cheese filling,

French Fries

$6.95

Disco Fries

$8.95

Fries with brown gravy & melted Mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

5 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Chili

$10.95

Classic beef Chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Homemade in house!

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Homemade classic topped with imported Gruyere cheese.

Salad

Chef Salad

$18.95

Mixed greens topped with julienne of fresh turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and egg wedges

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Roasted peppers, avocado, cucumbers, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese over a fresh bed of lettuce. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Steak after selecting item for additional charge

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Fresh Romain lettuce with our zesty Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Steak after selecting item for additional charge

Tavern Salad

$13.95

Spring mix with goat cheese, craisins, walnuts, sliced apples, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Steak after selecting item for additional charge

Garden Salad

$7.95

Larger version of our side salad. Mixed greens with grape tomatoes and cucumbers. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Steak after selecting item for additional charge

Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers.

Pub Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.95

Served with house salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh chicken breast cooked on our open charcoal grill and served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, crisp applewood smoked bacon, melted muenster cheese, French fries and coleslaw

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$21.95

More than 1/2 pound of choice n.y. Sirloin, served on toast points with French fries and coleslaw

Open Faced Hot Turkey

$19.95

With homemade turkey gravy, French fries or mashed potatoes

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

$19.95

With country brown gravy, French fries or mashed potatoes

Turkey Club

$16.95

Our delicious triple decker club sandwich served with french fries.

Roast Beef Club

$16.95

Our delicious triple decker club sandwich served with french fries.

French Dip Au Jus

$18.95

Lean roast beef served with melted finlandia swiss cheese on ciabatta bread with French fries

Classic Reuben

$19.95

Lean corn beef piled high on toasted Rye bread with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted Finlandia Swiss cheese. Served with French fries, coleslaw and pickle

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Our delicious battered Haddock fried golden brown

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$16.95

Served on ciabatta bread with French fries

Chicken Parmesan

$24.95

Served Liguini and house salad

Burgers

10 Oz Angus Burger

$16.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Cheese Burger

$17.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$19.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Cheddar Burger

$17.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$19.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Bacon Burger

$18.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with applewood smoked bacon served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Swiss Burger

$17.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with Finlandia Swiss on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Bacon Swiss Burger

$19.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with Finlandia Swiss and applewood smoked bacon on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Blue Cheese Burger

$18.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with melted crumbled blue cheese and served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Bacon Blue Burger

$20.95

Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with melted crumbled blue cheese and applewood smoked bacon served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Mozzarella Burger

$17.95

Bacon Mozzarella Burger

$19.95

Muenster Burger

$17.95

Bacon Muenster Burger

$19.95

Pizza Burger

$17.95

Veg Garden Burger

$14.95

Classic Garden Veggie Burger. Served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and fries.

Black Bean Veg Burger

$14.95

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger. Served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and fries.

From the Grill

12 Oz New York Strip

$34.95

Boneless Certified Angus NY strip grilled to perfection. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice.

Cowboy Steak

$38.95

16 oz. Certified Angus Beef bone-in ribeye. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Prime Rib Au Jus

$34.95Out of stock

Friday & Saturday only. Choice beef slow roasted to retain the juice, flavor & tenderness

20 Oz T-Bone Steak

$35.95

If you like a bone, our T-bone is the steak for you! Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Filet Mignon

$34.95

The most tender of all steaks! 8oz. Filet served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Baby Back Ribs

$26.95

A full rack of our delicious fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs. Served with tossed salad, vegetable and choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Double Cut Grilled Pork Chops

$29.95

Two Extra lean boneless pork chops grilled to perfection.Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

16 Oz Veal Chop

$33.95

Lamb Chops

$32.95

Three grilled domestic lamb chops served with mint jelly.Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon

$32.95

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$32.95

Jumbo sea scallops with lemon butter

Broiled Chopped Sirloin

$22.95

10oz. fresh ground beef topped with an onion ring. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Sliced Steak Platter

$24.95

Thinly sliced n.y. Sirloin served on toast points

Chicken Parmesan

$24.95

Served Liguini and house salad

Grilled Chicken Breast

$24.95

Tender grilled chicken breast marinated with a balsamic glaze, served with rice and vegetables

Teriyaki Salmon

$32.95

Freshly caught North Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice

Broiled Shrimp

$23.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.95

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Kid Pasta

$9.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Kid Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$9.95

Kids Ribs

$12.95

Dessert Menu

Cheese Cake

$9.00

NY Blackout Cake

$9.00
Carrot Cake

$9.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$9.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00
Hot Apple Pie with Ice Cream

$9.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Brownie

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.95

Sandwich Menu

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Ham Sandwich

$11.95

BLT

$12.95

Tuna Melt

$14.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Sides Menu

French Fries

$6.95

Side Baked Potato

$4.95

Side Mashed Potato

$4.95

Veggies Side

$5.95

Peas & Carrots Side

$4.95

Rice Side

$3.95

Pasta Side

$5.95

Gravy Side

$2.95

Avocado Side

$4.95

Coleslaw Side

$3.95

Side Sauteed Onions

$3.95

Side Mushrooms

$3.95

Bacon Side

$3.95

Side Baked Sweet Potato

$3.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Loaded Sweet Potato

$5.95

Loaded Mashed Potato

$5.95

Catering Menu

30 Wings Party Pack

$35.95

30 Wings. Styles available: Classic Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Thai Chili, Mango Habanero, or Garlic Parmesan. Blue cheese dressing, Celery and carrots included.

Baby Back Party Pack

$49.95

3 Full Racks of our slow cooked, fall off the bone Ribs! Comes with 2 sides: Coleslaw and French Fries.

Mac & Cheese Full Tray

$29.95

*24 hour lead time is required for this item*

Mashed Potato Tray

$29.95

*24 hour lead time is required for this item*

Veggies Tray

$29.95

Salad Tray

$29.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
58 Eisenhower Parkway, Roseland, NJ 07068

