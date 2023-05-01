Jim Johnston's Steak House
58 Eisenhower Parkway
Roseland, NJ 07068
Popular Items
Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of our delicious fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs. Served with tossed salad, vegetable and choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Buffalo Wings
8 Jumbo wings! Choose your sauce: Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Thai Chili or Garlic Parmesan
Mac & Cheese
Homemade in house!
Starters
Chicken Fingers
5 Jumbo tenderloins served with honey mustard sauce
Potato Skins
5 Jumbo skins topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Mozzarella Sticks
Spring Rolls
3 vegetable spring rolls served with sweet & sour sauce
Onion Rings
Double cut gourmet rings!
Zucchini Sticks
Italian style Breaded Zucchini served with cocktail sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar cheese filling,
French Fries
Disco Fries
Fries with brown gravy & melted Mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Cocktail
5 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Chili
Classic beef Chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Sweet Potato Fries
French Onion Soup
Homemade classic topped with imported Gruyere cheese.
Salad
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with julienne of fresh turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and egg wedges
Cobb Salad
Roasted peppers, avocado, cucumbers, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese over a fresh bed of lettuce. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Steak after selecting item for additional charge
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain lettuce with our zesty Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Steak after selecting item for additional charge
Tavern Salad
Spring mix with goat cheese, craisins, walnuts, sliced apples, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Steak after selecting item for additional charge
Garden Salad
Larger version of our side salad. Mixed greens with grape tomatoes and cucumbers. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Steak after selecting item for additional charge
Side Salad
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers.
Pub Specials
Chicken Pot Pie
Served with house salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast cooked on our open charcoal grill and served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, crisp applewood smoked bacon, melted muenster cheese, French fries and coleslaw
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
More than 1/2 pound of choice n.y. Sirloin, served on toast points with French fries and coleslaw
Open Faced Hot Turkey
With homemade turkey gravy, French fries or mashed potatoes
Open Faced Hot Roast Beef
With country brown gravy, French fries or mashed potatoes
Turkey Club
Our delicious triple decker club sandwich served with french fries.
Roast Beef Club
Our delicious triple decker club sandwich served with french fries.
French Dip Au Jus
Lean roast beef served with melted finlandia swiss cheese on ciabatta bread with French fries
Classic Reuben
Lean corn beef piled high on toasted Rye bread with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted Finlandia Swiss cheese. Served with French fries, coleslaw and pickle
Fish & Chips
Our delicious battered Haddock fried golden brown
Pulled Pork Sandwhich
Served on ciabatta bread with French fries
Chicken Parmesan
Served Liguini and house salad
Burgers
10 Oz Angus Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Cheese Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Cheddar Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Bacon Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with applewood smoked bacon served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Swiss Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with Finlandia Swiss on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Bacon Swiss Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with Finlandia Swiss and applewood smoked bacon on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Blue Cheese Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with melted crumbled blue cheese and served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Bacon Blue Burger
Our 10oz Certified Augus beef burger topped with melted crumbled blue cheese and applewood smoked bacon served on a Brioche roll with French fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.
Mozzarella Burger
Bacon Mozzarella Burger
Muenster Burger
Bacon Muenster Burger
Pizza Burger
Veg Garden Burger
Classic Garden Veggie Burger. Served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and fries.
Black Bean Veg Burger
Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger. Served on Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and fries.
From the Grill
12 Oz New York Strip
Boneless Certified Angus NY strip grilled to perfection. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice.
Cowboy Steak
16 oz. Certified Angus Beef bone-in ribeye. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Prime Rib Au Jus
Friday & Saturday only. Choice beef slow roasted to retain the juice, flavor & tenderness
20 Oz T-Bone Steak
If you like a bone, our T-bone is the steak for you! Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Filet Mignon
The most tender of all steaks! 8oz. Filet served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of our delicious fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs. Served with tossed salad, vegetable and choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Double Cut Grilled Pork Chops
Two Extra lean boneless pork chops grilled to perfection.Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
16 Oz Veal Chop
Lamb Chops
Three grilled domestic lamb chops served with mint jelly.Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon
Jumbo Sea Scallops
Jumbo sea scallops with lemon butter
Broiled Chopped Sirloin
10oz. fresh ground beef topped with an onion ring. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Sliced Steak Platter
Thinly sliced n.y. Sirloin served on toast points
Chicken Parmesan
Served Liguini and house salad
Grilled Chicken Breast
Tender grilled chicken breast marinated with a balsamic glaze, served with rice and vegetables
Teriyaki Salmon
Freshly caught North Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection. Served with tossed salad and vegetable. Choice of Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, or Rice
Broiled Shrimp
Kids Menu
Dessert Menu
Sandwich Menu
Sides Menu
French Fries
Side Baked Potato
Side Mashed Potato
Veggies Side
Peas & Carrots Side
Rice Side
Pasta Side
Gravy Side
Avocado Side
Coleslaw Side
Side Sauteed Onions
Side Mushrooms
Bacon Side
Side Baked Sweet Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Sweet Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Catering Menu
30 Wings Party Pack
30 Wings. Styles available: Classic Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Thai Chili, Mango Habanero, or Garlic Parmesan. Blue cheese dressing, Celery and carrots included.
Baby Back Party Pack
3 Full Racks of our slow cooked, fall off the bone Ribs! Comes with 2 sides: Coleslaw and French Fries.
Mac & Cheese Full Tray
*24 hour lead time is required for this item*
Mashed Potato Tray
*24 hour lead time is required for this item*
Veggies Tray
Salad Tray
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
58 Eisenhower Parkway, Roseland, NJ 07068