Go
Toast

Homegrown - Redmond

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

7841 Leary Way NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Chicken Cherry Pecan$12.95
chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Grass-fed Steak & Blue$14.95
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Chips$1.95
See full menu

Location

7841 Leary Way NE

Redmond WA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Redmond, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

No reviews yet

Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.

Prime Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We're a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston