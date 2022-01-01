honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
SALADS • NOODLES
323 Route 70 West • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
323 Route 70 West
Marlton NJ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bagelati - Marlton
Come in and enjoy!
Rey Bagel Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Allora by Da Soli
Come in and enjoy!
Organico Pizza
Come in and enjoy!