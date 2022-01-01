Go
Milanese Pizza

Come in and enjoy Milanese's amazing pizza, hoagies, cheesesteaks, and delicious pasta dishes!
Use the Promo Code "5OFF" to get 5% off your order of $20 or more! (Offer expires 6/30/2019)

PIZZA • SALADS

519 Howard St • $

Avg 4.7 (1645 reviews)

Popular Items

Boost Slushie
Plain Cheese
Boardwalk
Chicken Tenders With Fries$8.25
10 Wings$13.95
The Original Panzarotti$5.26
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Cheesesteak$8.95
Small French Fries$3.50
Large French Fries$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Location

519 Howard St

Riverton NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
