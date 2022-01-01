Go
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale’s gathering place for craft coffee, tea, ice cream, pastries, breakfast tacos and more. Indoor and outdoor patio seating available.

129 N Collins Road

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.50
Our signature taco with brisket, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.00
Our signature taco with breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
Honeycomb Latte
Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.
Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”
Mocha
Try our classic latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.
Brisket, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.00
Our signature sandwich with brisket, a fried egg* and American cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of roasted pepper cream cheese.
*Eggs cooked to medium. Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sunnyvale Latte
Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!
Latte
Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with steamed milk. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!
Bacon, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.50
Our signature sandwich with bacon, a fried egg* and American cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of roasted pepper cream cheese.
*Eggs cooked to medium. Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.00
Our signature taco with bacon, scrambled eggs, mexi-blend of cheeses served inside a corn tortilla with a side of our pico salsa.
Location

129 N Collins Road

Sunnyvale TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
