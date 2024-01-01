Brophy's -
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Corner of 4th & San Carlos Street, Carmel by the Sea CA 93921
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Nicolas Cocina de Herencia - ocean ave and mission street, suite 111,
No Reviews
ocean ave and mission street, suite 111, Carmel by the sea, CA 93921
View restaurant
Le Petit Pali Ocean - Le Petit Pali Ocean
No Reviews
1 NE of Ocean on Junipero Carmel By The Sea, CA 93921
View restaurant
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni - San Carlos 5th Ave
No Reviews
San Carlos 5th Ave Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurant