Houston's Hot Chicken
Are you ready for some spice in your life??? Well if so, you have come to the right place!
The real question is, Can you handle the heat???
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300
Popular Items
Location
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Togo's
Franchise Location
Ritchie McNeely's
Come in and enjoy!
PKWY Tavern
Come in and enjoy!