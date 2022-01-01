Go
Houston's Hot Chicken

Are you ready for some spice in your life??? Well if so, you have come to the right place!
The real question is, Can you handle the heat???

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tender Meal$13.95
Served with a Belgian Waffle, Pickles and House Sauce
House Lemonades (21 oz)$3.99
Salad$12.50
Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce
Loaded Fries$9.90
House made Crinkle Cut Fries, topped w/ Chopped chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & House Sauce.
Sandwich & Tender Meal$14.95
Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.
Extra Sauce$0.75
Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey
Sandwich Meal$12.95
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
Tender (a la carte)$2.95
1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)
Fountain Drinks$2.50
COKE, DIET COKE, CHERRY COKE, SPRITE,
FANTA ORANGE, DR. PEPPER, POWERADE
Sandwich (a la carte)$9.95
Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce
Location

1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300

Henderson NV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
