Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
SUSHI • STEAKS
1800 E. 3rd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 E. 3rd St
Williamsport PA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rivals
Great Food. Good Friends. Fun Sports.
The Sticky Elbow
Come in and enjoy!!
505
Come on in and enjoy!
Mountaineer Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!