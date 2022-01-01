Go
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

SUSHI • STEAKS

1800 E. 3rd St • $$

Popular Items

Clear Soup$2.00
Philadelphia Roll$7.00
Smoked salmon and cream cheese
Gyoza (Pork)$7.00
Pan fried pork dumplings
California Roll$7.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber
Kani Salad$8.00
Crab stick and cucumber mixed with
spicy mayo and masago
Amazing Tuna Roll$13.00
Inside: spicy tuna, white tuna, avocado; Top: pepper tuna & spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Chicken Hibachi$18.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Angus Steak Hibachi$28.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

1800 E. 3rd St

Williamsport PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
