Genetti Taphouse

Popular Items

Garden Salad

DINNER

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$10.00

Balsamic Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Pickles & Potato Chips

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Strawberry Salad

$5.00+

Traditional Caesar

$5.00+

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Delmonico Steak

$39.00

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Genetti Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Honey Bourbon Glazed Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Side of Spaghetti w/marinara

$4.00

Chicken Scampi

$18.00

$6 Dessert

$6.00

$7 Dessert

$7.00

$8 Dessert

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Traditional French Onion

$5.00

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.50

Genetti Spaghetti and 1 Meatball

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.00

FLATS & SANDWICHES

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00

All American Cheeseburger

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Fried Pickles & Potato Chips

$8.00

Barbequed Pork Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato, Portobella & Mozzarella Flatbread

$12.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.00

Port Wine Cheese Burger

$15.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Portabella Sandwich

$14.00

PIN TRADING

Nachos

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Plain Fries

$4.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$10.00

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Cheesesteak with Chips

$14.00

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$8.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Angus Burger with Chips

$12.00

Fish Sandwich with Chips

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

6 Buffalo Chicken Wings

$11.00

12 Buffalo Chicken Wings

$22.00

OCTOBERFEST MENU

Gulaschuppe

$5.00

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Baby Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Pork and Sauerkraut Fritters

$8.00

Bratwurst and Sauerkraut Sandwich

$12.00

Currywurst Sandwich

$12.00

German Burger

$15.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$20.00

Pork Shank and Sauerkraut

$20.00

TACO TUESDAY

Beef Taco

$2.00

Chicken Taco

$2.00

Pork Taco

$2.00

Fish Taco

$2.00

Queso and Chips

$6.00

Nachos

$8.00

POOL TOURNAMENT

Lunch Buffet

$15.95

Dinner Buffet

$22.95

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee French press (large)

$6.00

Coffee French press (med)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fuse Tea

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Kilogram organic tea

$2.75

Kombucha

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Oj

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Panna Btl Water

$4.00

Happy Hour Specials

Budlight - HH

$2.00

Guinness - HH

$3.25

New Trail - Broken Heels - HH

$3.25

Stella Artois -HH

$3.50

$3 Rum/Coke

$3.00

$2 Corona Bottles

$2.00

$2 Yuengling Draft

$2.00

$5 Long Island IT

$5.00

$2 Miller Light Draft

$2.00

$3.50 Malibu Baybreeze

$3.50

$4.00 Bombs

$4.00

$3 Mijitos

$3.00

$2 Vodka Mixer

$2.00

$4 Margarita

$4.00

$2 Coors Light

$2.00

DINNER

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Cheese Steak Eggroll

$10.00

Balsamic Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Tomato & Cheese Bruschetta

$8.00

Chicken Wings 6 piece

$11.00

Chicken Wings 12 piece

$22.00

Strawberry Salad

$5.00+

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Traditional Caesar

$5.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.50

PUB PLATES

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.00

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00

French Fries

$5.00

All American Cheeseburger

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Fried Pickles & Potato Chips

$8.00

Side of House Chips

$4.50

Sweet Fries

$5.50

Port Wine Burger

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring a well balanced menu of comfort classics with an eclectic, modern twist

Website

Location

200 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701

Directions

Gallery
Windows on 4th image
Windows on 4th image
Windows on 4th image

