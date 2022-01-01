Go
ILONA

Come in and enjoy!

783 Tremont St • $$

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

Manakish$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
Lamb Souvlaki$19.00
Lamb tenderloin, herbs, tzatziki
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
Yogurt sauce, celery, pine nuts
Tomato Cucumber$16.00
Red onion, olives, feta herbs, olive oil
Pikilia$22.00
Dip trio, homemade manakish
Halloumi$16.00
Pan seared halloumi cheese, tomato jam,
sesame seeds
Crispy Eggplant$17.00
Tempura style, pomegranate yogurt, cheese /
Please keep in mind this item doesn't travel well
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
Imeruli Khachapuri$20.00
Traditional Georgian cheese-filled bread
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

783 Tremont St

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
