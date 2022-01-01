Impasto Italian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
44 South Main Street
Location
44 South Main Street
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
My Brigadeiro
My Brigadeiro is an authentic Brazilian bakery, with a European and American flair. We offer Brigadeiros, pastries, cakes, savories & beyond. Come in and enjoy!
Molly's Restaurant
At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout.
Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947.
Proudly veteran-founded and owned.
Murphy's on the Green
THE TOP RATED FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT ON TRIP ADVISOR IN THE HANOVER AREA!
Murphy’s on the Green – Exceptional Food in Hanover, New Hampshire