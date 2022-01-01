Go
Dunk's Sports Grill

Dunk’s Sports Grill is a food-forward sports bar located in downtown Hanover, NH. Enjoy high-definition televisions, handcrafted cocktails, an everchanging beer list, and amazing food cooked to order in our scratch kitchen.

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken$15.00
Webb's recipe, seared blackened chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, and pepper jack
Single$9.00
a seared 4 ounce patty of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
mixed greens, fried chicken, Cabot cheddar, onion, tomato, scallions, tortilla strips; side of buttermilk ranch
Basket of Fries$6.00
our house-made fries
Chicken & Grains$16.00
grilled chicken, chilled quinoa, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion, goat cheese, asparagus; tossed with lemon vinaigrette and roasted chickpeas
Corn Chowder$7.00
sweet corn, potatoes, and sauteed onions in creamy vegetable stock: finished with scallions and chopped bacon
Honey Glazed Hot Wings$14.00
served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese
Chicken Fingers$8.00
three buttermilk fried chicken fingers; served with fries
All-American$15.00
a double with bacon, American, cheese, and caramelized onions
Double$13.00
served like a single with two patties instead of one
Location

Hanover NH

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
