Dunk's Sports Grill
Dunk’s Sports Grill is a food-forward sports bar located in downtown Hanover, NH. Enjoy high-definition televisions, handcrafted cocktails, an everchanging beer list, and amazing food cooked to order in our scratch kitchen.
7 Lebanon Street Suite #103
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am