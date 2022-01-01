Imperial Wok
Offering Dine-in, Pickup & Delivery
33825 Aurora Road
Location
33825 Aurora Road
Solon OH
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yours Truly Solon Kitchen & Bar
Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site private event catering and delivery service are also available.
56 Kitchen - Solon
Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
Come in and enjoy!
Elle Restaurant + Lounge
Come in and enjoy!