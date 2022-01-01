Go
Indy's Sandwich

Quick breakfast/lunch sandwiches with local beer and wine.

744 Main Street

Popular Items

Nitro Cold Brew Thai Coffee$4.75
#2 Thumbelina$10.95
Crispy eggplant, avocado, tomato, feta cheese, hummus, olive spread, on multigrain bread (Vegetarian) (Cannot be gluten-free)
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.75
#8 Tam and Cam$11.50
Pressed Bahn mi, ham, Vietnamese sausage, pickled daikon and carrot, jalapeno, cilantro, mayo, pate, in ciabatta bread
#7 Henny Penny$13.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, teriyaki mayo, on a burger bun (cannot be gluten-free)
#6 Little Red Riding Hood$10.95
Bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, spicy mayo, on multigrain bread
Egg & Cheese$5.00
two eggs, American cheese, on a deluxe bun
French Fries$5.00
With truffle salt
#10 The Lion and the Mouse$11.50
Cubano style, pulled pork, ham, dijon mustard, mayo, pickle, pressed in ciabatta bread
Nitro Cold Brew Thai Tea$4.75
Location

744 Main Street

South Portland ME

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
