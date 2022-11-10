Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Fin Poké South Portland

review star

No reviews yet

29 Western Ave

South Portland, ME 04106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

REGULAR
SPICY TUNA
LARGE

UTENSILS - PLEASE PICK

FORKS

CHOPSTICKS

SPOONS

NAPKINS

NO UTENSILS

SOY SAUCE PACKET

SRIRACHA PACKET

FAVORITES

Pre-made, decision-less bowls/pokirittos ready to go
SPICY TUNA

SPICY TUNA

Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds

HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL

HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL

Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds

WASABI SALMON

WASABI SALMON

Salmon, Creamy Wasabi, Big Fin Shoyu, green onion, sweet onion, masago, ginger, sweet corn, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad , wasabi peas, fried wontons, sesame seeds

SHOYU CLASSIC

SHOYU CLASSIC

Albacore Tuna, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onions, green onions, hijiki seaweed, cucumber, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, corn, crispy onion, crispy garlic, sesame seeds

YELLOWTAIL YUZU

YELLOWTAIL YUZU

Yellowtail, Yuzu Citrus, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, pineapple, edamame, cucumber, spring mix, avocado, sesame seeds, crushed macadamia nuts

MISO TOFU

MISO TOFU

Fried Tofu, Honey Miso, Big Fin Shoyu, hijiki seaweed, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, spring mix, masago arare, sesame seeds

KAILANI CHICKEN

KAILANI CHICKEN

Fried chicken, Kailani, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, cilantro, red pepper flakes, cucumber, sweet corn, avocado, spring mix, crispy garlic, sesame seeds

GYUDON BEEF

GYUDON BEEF

Thinly sliced beef brisket and sweet onions cooked in a sweet sake shoyu sauce, green onion, sweet onion, kimchi, ginger, sweet corn, cucumber, crispy garlic, crispy onion, sesame seeds

TORCHED SALMON

TORCHED SALMON

Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger

AHI POKE WONTON NACHOS

AHI POKE WONTON NACHOS

$13.95

Ahi Tuna, Big Fin Nacho Sauce, masago, green onion, sweet onion, jalapeño, wonton chips, avocado, nori, sesame seeds

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build your own bowl or pokirrito and only include exactly what you want!
REGULAR

REGULAR

$14.95
LARGE

LARGE

$16.95

SNACK

$10.95

SIDE ORDERS

TERIYAKI MUSUBI

$2.95

MISO SOUP

$3.00

WONTON CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CRAB SALAD

$5.00

SIDE KIMCHI

$5.00

SIDE EDAMAME

$5.00

RICE

$4.00+

SNACKS

POTATO CHIPS

$2.25Out of stock

RAMEN SNACK

$2.95

POCKY

$2.95

GUMMY BEARS

$2.95Out of stock

STROOPWAFFLE

$1.95

HELLO PANDA

$1.50

SOUR GRAPEFRUIT GUMMY

$3.25Out of stock

SOUR GUMMY WORMS

$2.95Out of stock

LYCHEE CANDY

$4.95

4D GUMMIES

$3.95

KOALA MARCH COOKIES

$2.75

HELLO KITTY MARSHMALLOW

$4.95

CAN & BOTTLE DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.95

FLAVORED SPARKLING WATER

$2.95

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.95

HAWAIIAN SUN

$3.25

LARGE RAMUNE

$4.25Out of stock

SMALL RAMUNE

$3.50

BOTTLED ALOE

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$4.00

CAN THAI TEA

$4.50

CAN BROWN SUGAR BUBBLE TEA

$4.50

GT'S KOMBUCHA

$4.95

COCA COLA

$2.95

DIET COCA COLA

$2.95

COCA COLA ZERO

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

FANTA

$2.95

AQUA VITEA PROBIOTIC AQUA SELTZER

$3.75

IZZE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

Location

29 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106

Directions

Gallery
Big Fin Poké image
Big Fin Poké image
Big Fin Poké image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amato's - St. John Street
orange star3.4 • 69
364 Maine Mall Road South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - South Portland
orange starNo Reviews
209A Western Avenue South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Indy's Sandwich - 744 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
744 Main Street South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Boba - Maine Mall
orange starNo Reviews
364 Maine Mall Rd South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Nonesuch River Brewing
orange star4.4 • 363
201 Gorham Rd Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Amato's - South Portland
orange star3.4 • 69
1108 Broadway South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Portland

b.good - xxSouth Portland
orange star4.3 • 940
200 Gorham Rd South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Judy Gibson
orange star5.0 • 299
171 Ocean St South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Foulmouthed Brewing
orange star4.5 • 194
15 Ocean St South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Portland
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston