Boba - Maine Mall

review star

No reviews yet

364 Maine Mall Rd

South Portland, ME 04106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shaken
Frozen
Teriyaki Beef Mi

Shaken Bubble Milk Tea

SHAKEN OVER ICE **All Bubble Milk Tea has trace of dairy**
Shaken

Shaken

$5.50+

Shaken over ice **All Bubble Milk boba have trace of dairy**

Frozen Bubble Milk Tea

Frozen

Frozen

$6.35+

Blended into a milkshake **All bubble milk boba have trace of dairy**

Fruit Teas

Green Tea based Fruit Teas

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.65

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.65

Guava Fruit Tea

$5.65

Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.65

Baos

Chicken Little Bao

Chicken Little Bao

$10.00

(2) Marinated chicken thigh steamed buns, Pineapple katsu sauce, house-made quick pickles

Seoul Hot Bao

Seoul Hot Bao

$10.00

(2) Hand Breaded Brined Gochujang Chicken Thigh

Mumu Bao

Mumu Bao

$9.80

(2) Steamed Buns, 5-Spice Braised pork Belly, Chili Plum Sauce, house-made quick Pickles

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$4.95
Veggie Bun

Veggie Bun

$3.95

Banh Mi

Katsu Mi

Katsu Mi

$15.00

hand breaded curry marinated chicken, tossed with house-made sweet and tangy pineapple glaze,served with garlic lime aioli, house-made liver pate, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, onion, jalapenos, and cucumbers on a toasted french Baguette

Teriyaki Beef Mi

Teriyaki Beef Mi

$13.00

Marinated ginger garlic beef, served with garlic lime aioli, house-made liver pate, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, onion, jalapenos, and cucumbers on a toasted french Baguette

BBQ Mi

BBQ Mi

$12.00

Roasted pork with house-made sesame BBQ sauce,served with garlic lime aioli, house-made liver pate, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, onion, jalapenos, and cucumbers on a toasted french Baguette

O.G Mi

$8.95

Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$8.00

Spicy Miso Ramen

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casual Asian Fare, located in the heart of the Maine Mall offering Bao, Bubble Milk Tea, Banh Mi & Snacks

