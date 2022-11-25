Boba - Maine Mall
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual Asian Fare, located in the heart of the Maine Mall offering Bao, Bubble Milk Tea, Banh Mi & Snacks
Location
364 Maine Mall Rd, South Portland, ME 04106
