Moe's Original BBQ South Portland

review star

No reviews yet

209A Western Avenue

South Portland, ME 04106

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
Smoked Chicken Wings Platter

Sandwich Meals

Served with two sides and a drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

$11.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.50

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$13.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

* SPECIAL* Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

$11.00

Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served on a toasted bun. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides

Platter Meals

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Half Chicken Platter

$15.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter

$13.50

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Platter

$13.50

Moe's hand-breaded chicken tenders - * these are some of the best in Portland* - served with your choice of dipping sauce, 2 sides and griddled cornbread.

Smoked Chicken Wings Platter

$17.00

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

$16.00

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$21.00

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs for Two Platter

$42.00

A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Moe's BBQ Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, Cornbread croutons, bacon bits, cheese, and drizzled with our Red and White BBQ Sauces. Served with your choice of meat and dressing on the side.

3-Sides Side Platter

$7.00

Choice of (3) Sides w/ a piece of Griddled Cornbread

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork Platter

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style

$7.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Platter

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Platter

$7.00

Kids Rib

$7.00

Kids Smoked Wings

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Finger Foods

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$11.00

6 Moe's Signature Smoked Chicken Wings served with a side of North Alabama White BBQ Sauce

12 Smoked Chicken Wings

$20.00

12 Smoked Chicken Wings - **these are the BEST wings in Portland** - you pick the flavor - served with our famous Alabama white BBQ sauce for dipping.

5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Moe's Signature "Hand Breaded" Chicken Tenders - Honestly...they're the Best in Town

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.00

Moe's St. Louis Style Pork Ribs smoked to perfection served with Red BBQ Sauce.

6 Southern Fried Shrimp

$8.00

6 Delicious Gulf Shrimp, Fried to perfection, and served with homemade tartar sauce.

Single Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$7.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

$7.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$8.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$7.50

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$7.50

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

$11.00

Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served on a toasted bun. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double-Wide Pork Family Pack

$30.00

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with (2) side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles. Perfect for a family of 3-4ppl!

Double-Wide Turkey Family Pack

$38.00

1 lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with (2) pints of sides, choice of bread, sauce and pickles. Perfect for a family of 3-4ppl!

Double-Wide Chicken Family Pack

$40.00

A whole bird of Smoked Chicken, served with (2) pints of sides, choice of bread, sauce and pickles. Perfect for a family of 3-4ppl!

Double-Wide Ribs Family Pack

$65.00Out of stock

1.5 Rack of Ribs, served with (2) pints of sides, choice of bread & BBQ sauce. Perfect for a family of 3-4ppl!

Triple-Wide Pork Family Pack

Triple-Wide Pork Family Pack

$44.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with (3) pints of sides, choice of bread, BBQ sauce and pickles. Perfect for a family of 5-6ppl!

Triple-Wide Turkey Family Pack

$54.00

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with (3) pints of sides, choice of bread, BBQ sauce and pickles. Perfect for a family of 5-6ppl!

Triple-Wide Chicken Family Pack

$58.00

1 1/2 whole birds of Smoked Chicken (cut or pulled), served with (3) pints of sides, choice of bread, BBQ sauce and pickles. Perfect for a family of 5-6ppl!

Triple-Wide Ribs Family Pack

$100.00Out of stock

2 1/2 Racks of Ribs, served with (3) pints of sides, choice of bread & BBQ sauce. Perfect for a family of 5-6ppl!

Bulk Meat

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$11.00

6 Moe's Signature Smoked Chicken Wings served with a side of North Alabama White BBQ Sauce

12 Smoked Chicken Wings

$20.00

12 Smoked Chicken Wings - **these are the BEST wings in Portland** - you pick the flavor - served with our famous Alabama white BBQ sauce for dipping.

40 Smoked Chicken Wings

$65.00

40 Smoked Chicken Wings - **these are the BEST wings in Portland** - you pick the flavor - served with our famous Alabama white BBQ sauce for dipping.

80 Smoked Chicken Wings

$130.00

(80) Moe's Signature Smoked Chicken Wings served with a side of North Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Rack Of Ribs

$36.00

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.00

Pound of Pulled Pork

$14.00

Half Pound of Pulled Pork

$7.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$21.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$11.00

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$20.00

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey

$11.00

Single Items

Small Side

$2.00

1/2 Pint Side

$3.50

Pint Side

$6.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Location

209A Western Avenue, South Portland, ME 04106

Directions

