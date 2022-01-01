Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
424 Northwest 5th Street, Redmond OR 97756
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Junction Roastery & Social Club
No Reviews
708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant