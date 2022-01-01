iPho Vietnamese Cuisine - 2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen TX 76549
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201
No Reviews
311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201 Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurant
Boozy Beans - Clear Creek - 2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101
No Reviews
2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurant
Meños Mexican Grill - Clear Creek
No Reviews
3905 Clear Creek Rd, 101 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurant