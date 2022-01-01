Island Quizine - Liberty Road

Not your typical JAMAICAN Restaurant. Beyond the traditional Jamaican fare, Island Quizine also offers a flavorful fusion of Caribbean inspired dishes. Whether its our savory Reggae Pasta, our tasty island wraps, or our spicy twist on an American classic, the Jerk Burger, Island Quizine has something for everyone



PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES • STEAKS

8128 Liberty Rd • $$