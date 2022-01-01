Go
Island Quizine - Liberty Road

Not your typical JAMAICAN Restaurant. Beyond the traditional Jamaican fare, Island Quizine also offers a flavorful fusion of Caribbean inspired dishes. Whether its our savory Reggae Pasta, our tasty island wraps, or our spicy twist on an American classic, the Jerk Burger, Island Quizine has something for everyone

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES • STEAKS

8128 Liberty Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (3844 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Pasta$17.25
Island Quizine Water$1.50
Coco Bread$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8128 Liberty Rd

Windsor Mill MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
