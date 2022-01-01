Go
Consumer pic

It's A Wrap Rolln' Cafe

Open today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2409 Mississippi Highway 503

Newton, MS 39345

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

2409 Mississippi Highway 503, Newton MS 39345

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Zack Garvin's

No reviews yet

Founded in 1994, we're a local restaurant in Newton, MS known for serving Certified Angus Beef®, Fried Green Tomatoes and Strawberry Butter. We look forward to serving you soon!
Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 to 1:30, Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 to 9:30

Pickup

pickup bag icon

It's A Wrap Rolln' Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston