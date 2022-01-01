Jamba
Jamba Juice
96 Niblick Rd.
Location
96 Niblick Rd.
Paso Robles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Firestone Walker
The smaller Visitor Center acts as the starting point for our brewery tours and offers 14 beers on tap.
Firestone Walker
Our Paso Robles Taproom features a spacious dining hall, wrap-around bar, side patio and outdoor courtyard. The gastropub menu is geared for beer, including special selections from our Barrelworks and Propagator locations as well as brewery-only beers.
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
Come in and enjoy!
Hug-A-Mug
Come in and enjoy!