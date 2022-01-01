Go
Toast

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

Cocktails and Comfort Food To Go!
While our dining room is closed due to state mandate, we are offering takeout food and cocktails from 4:00-8:00 PM daily. Food can be delivered curbside - just call us when you arrive.
Cheers to your health!

GRILL • CHICKEN

835 13th St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1863 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Cream Pie$10.00
Chocolate pudding, salted caramel, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.
Butter Lettuce$13.00
Pickled and raw vegetables, avocado, feta, lemon vinaigrette. Serves 2-3.
Hatch Burger$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips
Grilled Artichoke$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
Fried Chicken$28.00
Half of a fried Mary's organic chicken, potato salad, black pepper honey, Hatch hot sauce. (Monday/Tuesday only).
Beet Salad$14.00
Endive, cheddar-dijon, local apples, walnuts
Crispy Potatoes$13.00
Crispy fingerlings, Hatch ranch. Serves 2-3.
Rotisserie Chicken$18.00
Half Mary's Organic rotisserie chicken, vanilla-maple slaw, buttermilk dip & Hatch hot sauce (limited availability)
Mushrooms$14.00
Fire-roasted hen of the woods, soy, aioli, parmesan. Serves 2.
Cornbread$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

835 13th St.

Paso Robles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thomas Hill Organics

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).

Hotel Cheval

No reviews yet

Pony Club Bar & Lounge, is located just off the lobby of Hotel Cheval, is a full-service cocktail bar, distillery, and restaurant. The Pony Club continues the hotel’s understated equestrian theme with a traditional French zinc-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar. Serving classic, vintage cocktails. Premium Central California and select European Wines, and small bites, the Pony Club is the perfect spot to rub elbows with the locals and enjoy some fine wines and spirits.

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roots on Railroad

No reviews yet

Rethink Restaurant
Call Us
805-296-3040

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston