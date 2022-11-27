Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Paso Robles Wine Merchant

18 Reviews

$$

1803 Spring St

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Order Again

Popular Items

Rachel Ponce Winter Moon Prix Fixe Dinner
Rustic Kale Salad
Brie Fig Apple Grilled Cheese

Rachel Ponce Winter Full Moon Dinner

Rachel Ponce Winter Moon Prix Fixe Dinner

$150.00

Mezze

Lavender Marcona Almonds

$8.00

lavender, sugar, salt, olive oil

Spiced Marcona Almonds

$8.00

smoked paprika, salt, olive oil

Castelveltrano Olives

$9.00

marinated with garlic, fennel, orange juice and zest

Side Salad

$7.00

House Side Salad, Lemon Vinaigrette

Plates

Rustic Kale Salad

$14.00

kale, spiced marcona almonds, roasted squash, ewenique cheese (sheep), lemon dressing

White Bean Panzanella

$14.00

Rancho Gordo cassoulet beans, confit sun golds, sumac, pickled onions, local sourdough

Mighty Cap Mushroom Toast

$15.00

local mushrooms, confit garlic, thyme, white wine, Crème fraîche on local sourdoug

Artisanal Grilled Cheese

$15.00

5 year aged cheddar, swiss, local sourdough, tomato jam, cornichons

Brie Fig Apple Grilled Cheese

$15.00

apple, brie, fig jam, local sourdough, side arugula salad

Cheese Boards

Small Cheese Plate - serves two

$18.00

Central Coast Creamery Gouda, Central Coast Creamery Ewenique, Marin French Triple Crème Brie. Served with artisanal crackers, fig jam, honey, mixed olives.

Large Cheese Plate - serves four

$34.00

Central Coast Creamery Gouda, Central Coast Creamery Ewenique, Marin French Triple Crème Brie. Served with artisanal crackers, fig jam, honey, mixed olives.

Sparkling

Field Recordings Pét-Nat Rosé

$28.00

Orlaigh 2019 Crackling Pinot Noir

$36.00

Four Lanterns 2020 Sparkling Viognier

$60.00

Haliotide 2019 Extra Brut Rosé

$85.00

Rava Sparkling Blanc de Blancs

$49.00

Rosé

Benom 2021 L'Essor Rosé

$40.00

Nenow Family Wines 2021 Rosé

$38.00

Thacher 2021 Rosé of Cinsault

$32.00
Thacher Kentucky Ranch Cider

$30.00

Made with estate apples and 8% wine grapes Dry sparkling cider with flavors of watermelon, fresh baked apples and light baking spice notes

White

Adelaida 2020 Estate Chardonnay

$38.00

Brecon 2021 Viognier

$44.00
Cass Winery 2020 MR Blanc White

$25.00

60% Marsanne, 37% Roussanne, 3% Viognier Flavors of ripe golden apple, spiced quince and chamomile tea

Desparada 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Emercy 2020 Chardonnay

$50.00

High Camp 2021 Albariño

$34.00

Kinero 2021 'In Vain' White Blend

$42.00

Viognier, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc

Lady of the Sunshine 2021 Chardonnay

$42.00
McPrice Myers 2010 Terre Blanche

$42.00Out of stock

64% Roussanne / 36% Viognier

McPrice Myers 2020 Clairette Blanche

$48.00

Sixmilebridge 2019 Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Tribeca 2020 Grüner Veltliner

$36.00

Zanoli 2021 Jurassic Chenin

$34.00

Red

AmByth 2019 Amphorae Sangiovese

$45.00

Benom 2020 'Origin' Cabernet Sauvignon

$78.00

Benom 2020 Les Deux Frères

$78.00

54% Grenache, 29% Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Tempranillo

Booker 2019 Ripper Grenache

$85.00

Boutz Cellars 2019 'Labrys' Cab/Syrah

$35.00

Caliza 2020 End of the Day Cuvée

$35.00

Emercy 2020 Pinot Noir

$70.00
Harvey & Harriet 2020 Red Blend

$38.00

40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 22% Syrah, 14% Petite Sirah, 10% Cabernet Franc, 10% Malbec, 4% Petit Verdot

HOOD 2020 Extended Barrel Age Red

$45.00

55% Mourvedre, 43% Grenache, 2% Roussanne

Kukkula 2018 SGM Blend

$60.00

Lady of the Sunshine 2021 Pinot Noir

$42.00

Levo 2018 Syrah

$49.00

Lo-Fi Wines 2021 Gamay/Pinot Noir

$34.00

Lone Madrone 2021 Carbonic Cinsault

$45.00

Love You Bunches 2021 Carbonic Sangiovese

$30.00

MAHA 2018 'Backlit' Red Blend

$100.00

37% Petite Sirah, 27% Mourvèdre, 20% Grenache, 16% Carignan *made with certified organic and biodynamic grapes

McPrice Myers 2020 Altas Viñas

$55.00

62% Mourvèdre, 22% Syrah, 16% Grenache

Nelle 2019 Bedlam Red Blend

$42.00

Grenache, Syrah, Petite Sirah

Outward 2021 Presqu'ile Vineyard Gamay

$40.00
Pec & Burl 2019 Tale of Two Dudes Grenache

$68.00

100% Grenache

Pec & Burl 2019 G2 Rhone Blend

$78.00

62% Syrah, 38% Graciano

Primitive Wines 2019 Touriga Nacional

$40.00

Ranchero Cellars 2018 Carignan

$56.00

Royal Nonesuch Farm 2020 Red Blend

$65.00

73% Grenache, 20% Syrah, 5% Graciano, 2% Clairette Blanche

Scar of the Sea 2021 Gamay

$40.00

Sixmilebridge 2019 Paladin Red Blend

$65.00

72% Zinfandel, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Merlot, 4% Malbec

Slamdance Kooperatieve 2020 Red Blend

$42.00

Tablas Creek 2021 Patelin de Tablas Rouge

$34.00

43% Syrah, 28% Grenache, 23% Mourvedre, 6% Counoise

Thacher 2020 Négrette

$42.00

Torrin 2018 Banshee GSM

$95.00

Tribeca 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Turtle Rock 2020 Plum Orchard Grenache

$72.00

88% Grenache, 12% Mataro

Turtle Rock 2020 Willow's Cuvee

$78.00

48% Grenache, 23% Syrah, 15% Mataro, 14% Graciano

Villa Creek 2020 'Avenger' Red Blend

$68.00

38% Syrah, 35% Carignan, 20% Petite Sirah, 6% Grenache, 1% Mourvèdre

Xygyny 2018 Zinfandel

$50.00

Imports

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé - 750ml

$120.00

Bordiga Vermouth - 750ML

$50.00

Chateau de Breze, Cremant de Loire Rosé

$45.00

Chateau Sussans 2018 Margaux

$45.00
Christophe et Fils 2020 Chablis - 750ml

$40.00

Cruce del Zorro Malbec

$34.00

Cusine en Famille 2020 Grenache/Cinsault

$32.00

Domaine Chardigny Pinot Noir

$38.00
Emmanuelle Mellot 2020 Sancerre Blanc

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Franco Conterno 2019 Barbera d'Alba

$36.00

Glinavos Semi-Sparkling Orange Wine

$30.00

Maris 2019 Vermentino

$30.00

Morgon 2020 Vieilles Vignes Gamay

$44.00

Niepoort 'Vertente' Tinto

$36.00
Oddero Langhe 2020 Nebbiolo

$46.00

Sumarroca 2018 Cava

$36.00

Terre Siciliane 'Cala' Orange Wine

$30.00
Dom de la Solitude 2020 Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$48.00

50% Grenache, 25% Syrah, 15% Mourvédre

Bosquet de Papes 2013 Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$76.00

Le Vieux Donjon 2020 Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$67.00

375ml Splits

Billecart Brut Rosé - 375ml

$60.00
Billicart-Salmon Brut Split 375ml

$50.00

Brochelle 2019 Zinfandel - 375ml

$20.00
Christophe et fils 2019 Chablis - 375ml

$28.00

La Barroche Chateauneuf-Du-Pape - 375ml

$36.00

Tablas Creek Esprit Blanc - 375ml

$30.00

Dessert Wines

52% Roussanne, 48% Viognier

Brecon 2017 Late Harvest Gewürztraminer

$44.00
Halter Ranch NV Vin de Paille

$40.00

52% Rousanne, 48% Viognier

Xygyny Muscat Dessert Wine

$35.00

Maddox Meadery Blueberry Mead

$30.00

Magnums

Tablas Creek 2019 Esprit de Tablas Blanc 1.5L

$110.00

Tablas Creek 2019 Esprit de Tablas Rouge 1.5L

$125.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Wine Bar, Shop + Kitchen • Local Artisanal Vegetable-Forward Menu • Curated Selection of CA Cheese • Sustainably Farmed Paso Wines on Tap

Website

Location

1803 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

