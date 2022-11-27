Bars & Lounges
Paso Robles Wine Merchant
18 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Wine Bar, Shop + Kitchen • Local Artisanal Vegetable-Forward Menu • Curated Selection of CA Cheese • Sustainably Farmed Paso Wines on Tap
Location
1803 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thomas Hill Organics - Downtown Paso Robles
No Reviews
1313 Park Street Pasa Robles, CA 93446
View restaurant