Paso Robles bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Paso Robles
More about Paso Robles Wine Merchant
Paso Robles Wine Merchant
1803 Spring St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Rustic Kale Salad
|$14.00
kale, spiced marcona almonds, roasted squash, ewenique cheese, lemon dressing
|White Bean Panzanella
|$14.00
Rancho Gordo cassoulet beans, confit sun golds, sumac, pickled onions, local sourdough
|Artisanal Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
cheddar, swiss, local sourdough, tomato jam, cornichons
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
TASTE! Craft Eatery
810 11th St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$10.00
served with ketchup
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, roasted beet, strawberry, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon
|Em's So Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about Thomas Hill Organics
Thomas Hill Organics
1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles
|Popular items
|reggiano thyme biscuits
|$10.00
house-made biscuits with cultured butter
|black lentil tacos
|$15.00
carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews,
candied watermelon, cilantro, coconut v, df,
gf
|osso buco
|$39.00
pork shank, sorghum, winter vegetables, aromatic broth, roasted red pepper currant relish
More about Pappy McGregor’s
Pappy McGregor’s
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE
|$19.00
rotini pasta + four cheese blend + crispy onion straws + side of crispy brussels sprouts.
|NOT YOUR MOMS GRILLED CHEESE
|$19.00
cheddar, jack, provolone + bacon + tomato on toated brioche
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$15.00
green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
835 13th St., Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Grilled Artichoke
|$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
|Cornbread
|$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
|Hatch Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips
More about Fish Gaucho
SEAFOOD
Fish Gaucho
1244 Park St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|El Burro de Pollo Barbacoa
|$21.00
Fire - grilled chicken + dirty rice + black beans + artisanal cheese + chipotle salsa barbacoa + guacamole + crispy potato strips + avocado-tomatillo salsa
|Ceviche del Día
|$15.00
Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.
|Gaucho Tots
|$7.00
You know you want 'em! Creamy mashed potato, jalapeño & queso, panko-crusted and fried. Served with House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
More about Rustic Fire
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Rustic Fire
1145 24th St,Ste D, Paso Robles
More about Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
831 13th St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Next One
|$20.00
Hatch fried chicken, bleu cheese, celery leaves, Hatch buffalo sauce
|Fried Mozz
|$12.00
unadulterated, spicy tomato, grated parm
|Girl Crush
|$17.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey