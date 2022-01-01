Paso Robles bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Wine Merchant image

 

Paso Robles Wine Merchant

1803 Spring St, Paso Robles

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rustic Kale Salad$14.00
kale, spiced marcona almonds, roasted squash, ewenique cheese, lemon dressing
White Bean Panzanella$14.00
Rancho Gordo cassoulet beans, confit sun golds, sumac, pickled onions, local sourdough
Artisanal Grilled Cheese$15.00
cheddar, swiss, local sourdough, tomato jam, cornichons
More about Paso Robles Wine Merchant
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$10.00
served with ketchup
Salmon Salad$18.00
Arugula, roasted beet, strawberry, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon
Em's So Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Thomas Hill Organics image

 

Thomas Hill Organics

1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
reggiano thyme biscuits$10.00
house-made biscuits with cultured butter
black lentil tacos$15.00
carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews,
candied watermelon, cilantro, coconut v, df,
gf
osso buco$39.00
pork shank, sorghum, winter vegetables, aromatic broth, roasted red pepper currant relish
More about Thomas Hill Organics
Pappy McGregor’s image

 

Pappy McGregor’s

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE$19.00
rotini pasta + four cheese blend + crispy onion straws + side of crispy brussels sprouts.
NOT YOUR MOMS GRILLED CHEESE$19.00
cheddar, jack, provolone + bacon + tomato on toated brioche
CHOPPED SALAD$15.00
green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pappy McGregor’s
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

835 13th St., Paso Robles

Avg 4.2 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Artichoke$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
Cornbread$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
Hatch Burger$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips
More about The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
Fish Gaucho image

SEAFOOD

Fish Gaucho

1244 Park St, Paso Robles

Avg 4.2 (2319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Burro de Pollo Barbacoa$21.00
Fire - grilled chicken + dirty rice + black beans + artisanal cheese + chipotle salsa barbacoa + guacamole + crispy potato strips + avocado-tomatillo salsa
Ceviche del Día$15.00
Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.
Gaucho Tots$7.00
You know you want 'em! Creamy mashed potato, jalapeño & queso, panko-crusted and fried. Served with House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
More about Fish Gaucho
Rustic Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Rustic Fire

1145 24th St,Ste D, Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rustic Fire
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails image

 

Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

831 13th St, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Next One$20.00
Hatch fried chicken, bleu cheese, celery leaves, Hatch buffalo sauce
Fried Mozz$12.00
unadulterated, spicy tomato, grated parm
Girl Crush$17.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey
More about Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Paso Robles

Tacos

Pretzels

Garden Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

