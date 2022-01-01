Chicken salad in Paso Robles
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn & Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions & Crispy Tortilla Strips
TASTE! Craft Eatery
810 11th St, Paso Robles
|Cabo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, marinated tomato, roasted corn, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chipotle chicken.
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|California Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Iceburg lettuce, black olives, sliced tomatoes, chicken breast, cheddar cheese croutons, and ranch dressing.
Add Bacon $3.50