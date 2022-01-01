Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve chicken salad

4777db77-45e4-462e-ad84-4f5150b88e84 image

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn & Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions & Crispy Tortilla Strips
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Cabo Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, marinated tomato, roasted corn, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chipotle chicken.
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St, PASO ROBLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Chicken Salad$10.00
Iceburg lettuce, black olives, sliced tomatoes, chicken breast, cheddar cheese croutons, and ranch dressing.
Add Bacon $3.50
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Restaurant banner

 

Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Chicken Salad$10.00
Iceburg lettuce, black olives, sliced tomatoes, chicken breast, cheddar cheese croutons, and ranch dressing.
Add Bacon $3.50
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

