A map showing the location of Paso's Pizza Kitchen East 1467 Creston RdView gallery

Paso's Pizza Kitchen East 1467 Creston Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1467 Creston Rd

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese - Large
Cheese - Medium
Hot Wing 8pc

Appetizers

Asiago Cheese Twists

$5.50

Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.

Bruschetta

$7.50

Diced tomatoes, red onions, garlic, asiago cheese and fresh basil with Italian dressing.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.00

Hot Wing 8pc

$13.50

Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.

Potato Wedges

$5.50

French Fries

$5.50

Garlic Fries

$6.75

Loaded Potato Wedges

$7.50

Covered in mozzarella and cheddar cheese with bacon and green onions. Go large! Add $1.75

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

Asiago Chicken Flatbread

$9.25

Garlic butter sauce, chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and asiago cheeses, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Premium 6oz ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and thousand island on a brioche bun. Choice of cheddar, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. Add Bacon $1.50 Add Poblano $1.00

Salads

Antipasto for Two

$12.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, red onion, artichoke hearts, mushroom, black olives, salami, ham and provolone cheese served with Italian dressing.

California Chicken Salad

$10.00

Iceburg lettuce, black olives, sliced tomatoes, chicken breast, cheddar cheese croutons, and ranch dressing. Add Bacon $3.50

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce with asiago cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing. Add chicken $3.50.

Greek Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with creamy Greek Feta dressing.

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$9.50

To Go - Large Salad Bar

$9.50

To Go - Small Salad Bar

$8.00

Calzone

Calzone

$11.50

Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.

Veggie Calzone

$10.50

Spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, onions, lemon pepper seasoning, mozzarella and asiago cheese with a hint of balsamic vinegar.

Oven-Baked Sandwiches

Served with choice of oven-baked potato wedges or french fries.

Hot Italian Sub

$10.50

Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, red onions, and Italian dressing.

Italian Meatball

$9.75

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.50

Steak sauteed with au jus, mushrooms, tri-colored pepper, red onions, topped with mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken

$9.75

Chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, and spicy BBQ sauce.

Chicken Pesto

$9.75

Pesto sauce with chicken breast and mozzarella, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Club

$10.50

Chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, and ranch dressing topped with lettuce and tomato.

Pasta

Baked Pasta

$10.50

Choice of penne or spaghetti with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and breadcrumbs.

Bolognese

$13.00

Choice of penne or linguini with marinara, sausage, ground beef, onions and garlic.

Baked Two Meat Lasagna

$13.00Out of stock

House-made lasagna with ricotta and mozzarella, ground beef and Italian sausage.

Linguini Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Linguini with alfredo sauce and chicken breast.

Cheese Tortellini

$11.50Out of stock

Tortellini with a blend of seven cheeses: Ricotta, asiago, fontina, provolone, parmesan, swiss, and mozzarella with choice of sauce. Marinara $11.50 Alfredo or Pesto $13.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Macaroni baked with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00

Spaghetti with marinara and meatballs.

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

Pizza - Meat and Seafood

Kitchen Sink - Personal

$12.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.

Butcher's Block - Personal

$12.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.

Sicilian Supreme- Personal

$12.00

Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.

Tex-Mex - Personal

$12.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

Sausage Diablo - Personal

$12.00

Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!

Kitchen Sink - Small

$16.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.

Butcher's Block - Small

$16.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.

Sicilian Supreme - Small

$16.00

Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.

Tex-Mex - Small

$16.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

Sausage Diablo - Small

$16.00

Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!

Kitchen Sink - Medium

$20.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.

Butcher's Block - Medium

$20.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.

Sicilian Supreme - Medium

$20.00

Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.

Tex-Mex - Medium

$20.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

Sausage Diablo - Medium

$20.00

Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!

Kitchen Sink - Large

$24.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.

Butcher's Block - Large

$24.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.

Sicilian Supreme - Large

$24.00

Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.

Tex-Mex - Large

$24.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

Sausage Diablo - Large

$24.00

Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!

Pizza - Chicken

Chicken Sicilian - Personal

$12.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.

BBQ Chicken - Personal

$12.00

Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.

Chicken with 3 Cheeses - Personal

$12.00

Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.

Chicken Club - Personal

$12.00

Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.

Southwestern Chicken - Personal

$12.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.

Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Personal

$12.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.

Kung Pao Chicken - Personal

$12.00

Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.

Chicken Sicilian - Small

$16.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.

BBQ Chicken - Small

$16.00

Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.

Chicken with 3 Cheese - Small

$16.00

Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.

Chicken Club - Small

$16.00

Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.

Southwestern Chicken - Small

$16.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.

Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Small

$16.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.

Kung Pao Chicken - Small

$16.00

Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.

Chicken Sicilian - Medium

$20.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.

BBQ Chicken - Medium

$20.00

Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.

Chicken with 3 Cheese - Medium

$20.00

Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.

Chicken Club - Medium

$20.00

Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.

Southwestern Chicken - Medium

$20.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.

Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Medium

$20.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.

Kung Pao Chicken - Medium

$20.00

Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.

Chicken Sicilian - Large

$24.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.

BBQ Chicken - Large

$24.00

Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.

Chicken with 3 Cheese - Large

$24.00

Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.

Chicken Club - Large

$24.00

Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.

Southwestern Chicken - Large

$24.00

Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.

Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Large

$24.00

White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.

Kung Pao Chicken - Large

$24.00

Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.

Pizza - FreeStyle -Build Your Own

Cheese - Personal

$8.00

Cheese - Small

$11.00

Cheese - Medium

$15.00

Cheese - Large

$17.00

Pizza - Half & Half

PER Specialty Half & Half

$12.00

Small Specialty Half & Half

$16.00

MED Specialty Half & Half

$20.00

Large Specialty Half & Half

$24.00

PER FreeStyle Half & Half

$9.00

Small FreeStyle Half & Half

$12.00

MED FreeStyle Half & Half

$16.00

Large FreeStyle Half & Half

$19.00

Extra Dressings and Sides

Ranch

$0.85

Buffalo Sauce

$0.85

Jalapenos

$0.85

1000 Island

$0.85

Italian Dressing

$0.85

Greek Dressing

$0.85

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Meatballs and Sauce Side Dish

$8.00

Skins and Sauce Only

Small Skin - 24 hour notice required

$3.00

Medium Skin - 24 hour notice required

$4.00

Large Skin - 24 hour notice required

$5.00

Small Skin + Sauce - 24 hour notice required

$4.00

Medium Skin + Sauce - 24 hour notice required

$5.00

Large Skin + Sauce - 24 hour notice required

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.25

2 Liter - Coke

$4.00

2 Liter - Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter - Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter - Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter - MTN Dew

$4.00Out of stock

2 Liter - Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter - Dr Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter - 7UP/Sprite

$4.00

Bottled Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

WINE

Picnic Chardonnay - Glass

$8.00

Picnic Chardonnay - BOTTLE

$22.00

J Dusi Pino Gris - Glass

$8.00

J Dusi Pino Gris - Bottle

$22.00

Tobin James Notorious - Glass

$8.50

Tobin James Notorious - Bottle

$24.00

Pomar Junction Red - BOTTLE

$22.00

Pomar Rose - Glass

$8.00

Pomar Rose - Bottle

$22.00

Hearst Ranch Chardonay - BOTTLE

$22.00

Tarrica Merlot - BOTTLE

$18.00

Hearst Ranch 3 Sisters - BOTTLE

$24.00

Eberle Chardonnay - BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

Eberle Full Boar Red - BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

Eberle Cabernet - BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

Heroe Viognier - BOTTLE

$28.00

Heroe Pinot Noir - BOTTLE

$28.00

Ponte Vecchio Chiant - BOTTLE

$24.00

Hearst Ranch Chardonnay GLASS

$8.00

Tarica Merlot GLASS

$7.50

Hearst Ranch 3 Sisters GLASS

$9.00

Pomar "Brooster" GLASS

$8.00

Ponte Vecchio Chianti GLASS

$8.50

Hero Viognier GLASS

$8.50

Hero Viognier BOTTLE

$22.00

Hero Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$22.00

Hero Pinot Noir GLASS

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Paso Robles Wine Merchant
orange star5.0 • 18
1803 Spring St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
orange star4.0 • 255
810 11th St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
819 12th St. Suite B Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Roots On Railroad
orange star4.0 • 2
1304 Railroad Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Finca Paso Robles
orange starNo Reviews
1803 Spring St Ste A Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1122 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paso Robles

Fish Gaucho
orange star4.2 • 2,319
1244 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,863
835 13th St. Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Rustic Fire Paso Robles
orange star4.3 • 1,706
1145 24th St,Ste D Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Paso Terra - 1032 Pine Street
orange star4.5 • 526
1032 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Rock 'N' Robles
orange star4.3 • 262
2140 Heritage Loop Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
orange star4.0 • 255
810 11th St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paso Robles
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston