Paso's Pizza Kitchen East 1467 Creston Rd
1467 Creston Rd
Paso Robles, CA 93446
Popular Items
Appetizers
Asiago Cheese Twists
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, red onions, garlic, asiago cheese and fresh basil with Italian dressing.
Cheese Garlic Bread
Hot Wing 8pc
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
Potato Wedges
French Fries
Garlic Fries
Loaded Potato Wedges
Covered in mozzarella and cheddar cheese with bacon and green onions. Go large! Add $1.75
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Asiago Chicken Flatbread
Garlic butter sauce, chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and asiago cheeses, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
Burgers
Salads
Antipasto for Two
Lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, red onion, artichoke hearts, mushroom, black olives, salami, ham and provolone cheese served with Italian dressing.
California Chicken Salad
Iceburg lettuce, black olives, sliced tomatoes, chicken breast, cheddar cheese croutons, and ranch dressing. Add Bacon $3.50
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with asiago cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing. Add chicken $3.50.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with creamy Greek Feta dressing.
All You Can Eat Salad Bar
To Go - Large Salad Bar
To Go - Small Salad Bar
Calzone
Oven-Baked Sandwiches
Hot Italian Sub
Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, red onions, and Italian dressing.
Italian Meatball
Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs.
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak sauteed with au jus, mushrooms, tri-colored pepper, red onions, topped with mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, and spicy BBQ sauce.
Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with chicken breast and mozzarella, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Club
Chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, and ranch dressing topped with lettuce and tomato.
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Choice of penne or spaghetti with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and breadcrumbs.
Bolognese
Choice of penne or linguini with marinara, sausage, ground beef, onions and garlic.
Baked Two Meat Lasagna
House-made lasagna with ricotta and mozzarella, ground beef and Italian sausage.
Linguini Chicken Alfredo
Linguini with alfredo sauce and chicken breast.
Cheese Tortellini
Tortellini with a blend of seven cheeses: Ricotta, asiago, fontina, provolone, parmesan, swiss, and mozzarella with choice of sauce. Marinara $11.50 Alfredo or Pesto $13.00
Baked Mac & Cheese
Macaroni baked with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti with marinara and meatballs.
Side of Meatballs
Pizza - Meat and Seafood
Kitchen Sink - Personal
Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
Butcher's Block - Personal
Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.
Sicilian Supreme- Personal
Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.
Tex-Mex - Personal
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
Sausage Diablo - Personal
Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!
Kitchen Sink - Small
Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
Butcher's Block - Small
Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.
Sicilian Supreme - Small
Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.
Tex-Mex - Small
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
Sausage Diablo - Small
Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!
Kitchen Sink - Medium
Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
Butcher's Block - Medium
Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.
Sicilian Supreme - Medium
Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.
Tex-Mex - Medium
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
Sausage Diablo - Medium
Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!
Kitchen Sink - Large
Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
Butcher's Block - Large
Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, meatballs, and linguica.
Sicilian Supreme - Large
Creamy garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green onions.
Tex-Mex - Large
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
Sausage Diablo - Large
Red sauce with Italian sausage, mozzarella and asiago cheese and red pepper flakes. Spicy!
Pizza - Chicken
Chicken Sicilian - Personal
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.
BBQ Chicken - Personal
Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.
Chicken with 3 Cheeses - Personal
Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.
Chicken Club - Personal
Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.
Southwestern Chicken - Personal
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Personal
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
Kung Pao Chicken - Personal
Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.
Chicken Sicilian - Small
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.
BBQ Chicken - Small
Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.
Chicken with 3 Cheese - Small
Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.
Chicken Club - Small
Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.
Southwestern Chicken - Small
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Small
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
Kung Pao Chicken - Small
Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.
Chicken Sicilian - Medium
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.
BBQ Chicken - Medium
Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.
Chicken with 3 Cheese - Medium
Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.
Chicken Club - Medium
Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.
Southwestern Chicken - Medium
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Medium
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
Kung Pao Chicken - Medium
Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.
Chicken Sicilian - Large
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.
BBQ Chicken - Large
Spicy BBQ sauce with mozzarella and provolone, cilantro, red onion, and chicken.
Chicken with 3 Cheese - Large
Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella, provolone, and Asiago, chicken breast, red onion, bell peppers, and black olives.
Chicken Club - Large
Creamy Italian sauce with mozzarella and provolone, ham, chicken breast, and bacon.
Southwestern Chicken - Large
Chipotle pesto sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, and red and green onions.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Large
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
Kung Pao Chicken - Large
Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.
Pizza - FreeStyle -Build Your Own
Pizza - Half & Half
Extra Dressings and Sides
Skins and Sauce Only
Beverages
WINE
Picnic Chardonnay - Glass
Picnic Chardonnay - BOTTLE
J Dusi Pino Gris - Glass
J Dusi Pino Gris - Bottle
Tobin James Notorious - Glass
Tobin James Notorious - Bottle
Pomar Junction Red - BOTTLE
Pomar Rose - Glass
Pomar Rose - Bottle
Hearst Ranch Chardonay - BOTTLE
Tarrica Merlot - BOTTLE
Hearst Ranch 3 Sisters - BOTTLE
Eberle Chardonnay - BOTTLE
Eberle Full Boar Red - BOTTLE
Eberle Cabernet - BOTTLE
Heroe Viognier - BOTTLE
Heroe Pinot Noir - BOTTLE
Ponte Vecchio Chiant - BOTTLE
Hearst Ranch Chardonnay GLASS
Tarica Merlot GLASS
Hearst Ranch 3 Sisters GLASS
Pomar "Brooster" GLASS
Ponte Vecchio Chianti GLASS
Hero Viognier GLASS
Hero Viognier BOTTLE
Hero Pinot Noir BOTTLE
Hero Pinot Noir GLASS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
