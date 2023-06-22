Restaurant header imageView gallery
PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1122 Pine Street

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

GAUCHO MARGARITA

$8.00

blanco tequila + lime juice + agave nectar

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette

PRIME DIP

$21.50

slow roasted beef + provolone + onion jam + bleu cheese horseradish + au jus on rustic focaccia

BEVERAGES

CRAFT COCKTAILS

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.50

aperol + orange wheel + bubbles

BIG ISLAND MAI TAI

$14.50

light rum + Myers float + pineapple, orange, & lime + orgeat

BIRD AND BEES

$14.50

Vodka + Elderflower + Lemon + Honey

BLACK MANHATTAN

$14.50

Whiskey + Averna + Cherry + Bitter

BSB SOUR

$14.50

brown sugar bourbon + lemon + egg white + simple + torched bitters

COOLER THAN A CUCUMBER (MOCKTAIL)

$10.00

Watemelon. Cucumber basil simple. lemon. charged water.

CUCUMBER CHILI MARGARITA

$14.50

Tequila. Ancho Reyes. Cucumber. Lime. Agave.

CURRANT FASHION

$14.50

Rittenhouse Rye. Cassis de Nori De Bourgogne. Carpano Anitica Vermouth. Luxardo cherry juice.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.50Out of stock

Tullamore Dew + Cold Brew + Borghetti + Guinness + House Whip Cream

FALLING INTO SPRING

$14.50

Vodka. Chai. 5 Spice simple. Orange juice. Lemon Juice. Chocolate Bitters. Egg white.

GAUCHO MARGARITA

$8.00

blanco tequila + lime juice + agave nectar

GETTIN' CAUGHT IN THE RAIN

$14.50

Strawberry infused rum. Pineapple bay leaf simple syrup. lemon. aperol. cream. cacao butter. angostura bitters.

GOLDEN NEGRONI

$14.50

Gin. Lillet Blanc. Amaro Nonino. Orange bitters.

HOUSE AVIATION

$13.50

gin + maraschino liqueur + creme de violet + lemon juice

HOUSE BOULEVARDIER

$13.50

bourbon + campari + sweet vermouth + orange peel

HOUSE CADILLAC

$14.00

blanco tequila + lime juice + agave nectar + licor 43 float

HOUSE FRENCH 75

$13.50

Well Gin + Lemon + Simple + Top with sparkling wine.

HOUSE GIMLET - GIN

$12.50

gin + lime juice + simple syrup

HOUSE GIMLET - VODKA

$12.50

vodka + lime juice + simple syrup

HOUSE LAST WORD

$13.50

gin + lime juice + maraschino liqueur + green chartreuse

HOUSE MANHATTAN

$13.50

bourbon + sweet vermouth + bitters + luxardo cherry

HOUSE MULE

$12.50

vodka + lime juice + ginger beer

HOUSE NEGRONI

$12.50

gin + campari + sweet vermouth + orange peel

HOUSE OLD FASHION

$8.00

bourbon + demarara syrup + bitters + luxardo syrup + flared orange peel + luxardo cherry

HOUSE SAZERAC

$12.50

rye + simple syrup + peychaud's + angostura + absinthe rinse + lemon peel

HOUSE SIDECAR

$12.50

bethel road brandy + lemon juice + tripel sec

HOUSE SOUR

$14.50

bourbon + lemon juice + simple syrup + egg white + flared bitters

HOUSE VESPER

$13.50

gin+ vodka + lillet blanc + lemon twist

IRISH COFFEE SLUSHIE

$12.00

Tullamore Dew + Agave + Cream + Coffee

IRISH MULE

$12.00

Jameson + Lime + Ginger Beer

JALA HOT (MOCKTAIL)

$10.00

Raspberry. jalapenos. mint simple. lemon. pineapple.

JAPANESE OLD FASHION

$16.00

toki Japanese whisky + green tea syrup + Black walnut bitters + grapefruit peel

MOJITO

$13.50

Rum + Lime + Mint Simple

MS. D SWEET TEA

$14.50

Peach infused Whiskey. Lemon. Simple. Black Tea.

PAINKILLER

$14.50

british navy rum + coconut cream + pineapple + orange + nutmeg

PALOMA

$12.00

Tequila + Lime + Agave + Grapefruit

PAPER FLOWERS

$14.50

Bourbon. Strawberry Rhubarb simple. Lemon Juice. Amaro Nonio. Rhubarb Liqueur.

PAPPY'S BLOODY MARY

$13.00

3 TIMES BEST IN SLO WINNER bacon salt + medium spice + bacon candy

PAPPY'S IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

tullamore dew irish whiskey + black coffee + sugar + housemade whipped cream

PELE FIRE MARGARITA

$14.50Out of stock

mango + habanero agave + lime + hellfire bitters + tequila + lava salt + large rock

PINK CADILLAC

$14.50Out of stock

Tequila. Passion Fruit. Guava. Cointreau

RASPBERRY HAZE

$14.50

Rum. Chamomile. Lemon. Simple. Mint. Raspberries.

RED EYE OLD FASHION

$14.50Out of stock

bourbon + cold brew + gum syrup + chocolate bitters + lemon peel + large rock

SENORITA ROSALITA

$14.50

Tequila. basil simple. lime juice. strawberry puree.

SMOKED MAPLE OLD FASHION

$17.00Out of stock

SUMMER SPRITZER

$14.50

Cucumber Vodka + Mint + Luxardo Cherry + Lime + Charged Water

SUNSET ON THE VINES

$14.50

Rep Tequila. Grapefruit. Lime. Cranadine.

TANGO AFTER MIDNIGHT

$14.50

Rep Tequila. 5 spice simple. Lemon. Tamarind.

TEXAS RANCH WATER

$11.50

Tequila + Lime + Charged water

THE WOO GIRL

$14.50

Vodka. Mint Simple. Lemon. Blood Orange

WATERMELON BASIL COOLER

$14.50

Vodka. Basil Simple. Watermelon juice. Lemon juice

WILD n FREE

$14.50

Tequila. Fruit cart juice. lime. agave

BEERS

ANGRY ORCHARD CIDER

$6.50

BLUE MOON

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

COORS LIGHT

$5.50

CORONA

$7.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$5.50

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$6.50

HIGHNOON WATERMELON

$6.50

HIGHNOON PEACH

$6.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$5.50

PACIFICO

$7.00

ROLLING ROCK

$5.50

TIN CITY ORGINAL CITY

$7.00

805 BLONDE

$8.00+

805 CERVEZA

$8.00+

BH BIG SUR DIPA

$8.50

BH JUICY

$8.00+

BH MANGO IPA

$8.00+

BH SUNNY DAZE

$8.00+

BLACK & SMOOTH

$9.50

BLACK VELVET

$9.50

BLACKSMITH

$9.50

CALI SQUEEZE

$8.00+

COORS LIGHT

$6.00+

FIRESTONE DBA

$8.00+

GUINNESS

$8.00+

HALF & HALF

$9.50

HARP

$8.00+

KILKENNY

$8.00+

LAGUNITAS Lil Sump' IPA

$8.00+

LIQ. GRAVITY I.P.A.

$8.00+Out of stock

LIQ. GRAVITY PALE ALE

$8.00+

MICHEALDA

$11.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$8.00+

PASO BLACK & TAN

$9.50

SILVA HOP MANIAC IPA

$8.00+

SILVA PILSNER

$8.00+

SMITHWICKS

$8.00+

SNAKE BITE

$9.50

TIN CITY SEASONAL CIDER

$8.50

WINES

ADELADIA ZINFANDEL

$13.00

M CABERNET

$14.00

SERIAL CABERNET

$14.00

SEXTANT PINOT NOIR

$13.00

THACHER GSM

$14.00

J LOHR CABERNET

$12.00

DAOU CHARDONNAY

$14.00

HALTER RANCH ROSE

$12.00

J DUSI PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

JUSTIN SAUVIGNON BLAC

$12.00

TOLOSA CHARDONNAY

$13.00

JLOHR CHARDONAY

$12.00

HOUSE MIMOSA

$10.00

JP CHENET

$12.50

TOBIN SPARKLING

$9.00

BENOM ROSE (BOTTLE)

$68.00

DAOU CHARDONNAY (BOTTLE)

$48.00

EBERLE VIGONIER (BOTTLE)

$48.00

HALTER RANCH ROSE (BOTTLE)

$42.00

J DUSI PINOT GRIGIO (BOTTLE)

$42.00

JP CHENET SPARKLING (BOTTLE)

$12.50

JUSTIN SAUVIGNON BLAC (BOTTLE)

$42.00

MY FAVORITE NEIGHBOR CHARDONNAY (BOTTLE)

$60.00

NINERA "EL DREAMER" (BOTTLE)

$55.00

TOBIN JAMES SPARKLING (BOTTLE)

$32.00

TOLOSA CHARDONNAY (BOTTLE)

$45.00

ADELADIA ZINFANDEL (BOTTLE)

$45.00

DAOU CABERNET (BOTTLE)

$52.00

EBERLE ESTATE CABERNET (BOTTLE)

$70.00

GREY WOLF ZINFANDEL (BOTTLE)

$55.00

HALTER RANCH SYRAH (BOTTLE)

$56.00

HAVEY & HARRIET RED BLEND (BOTTLE)

$52.00

HERMAN STORY GRENACHE (BOTTLE)

$86.00

JUSTIN JUSTIFICATION (BOTTLE)

$80.00

M CABERNET (BOTTLE)

$48.00

SERIAL CABERNET (BOTTLE)

$48.00

SEXTANT PINOT NOIR (BOTTLE)

$45.00

THACHER GSM (BOTTLE)

$48.00

TOBIN SPARKLING (BOTTLE)

$32.00

JP CHENET (BOTTLE)

$12.50

GH MUMMS CHAMPAGNE (BOTTLE)

$75.00

NA BEVS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.95

ICE TEA

$3.95

COKE

$3.95

DIET COKE

$3.95

DR PEPPER

$3.95

EVIAN

$6.00

FULL DIET RED BULL

$4.50

FULL RED BULL

$4.50

GINGERALE

$3.95

PELLIGINO

$6.00

LEMONADE

$3.95

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

ROOT BEER

$3.95

ROY ROGERS

$3.95

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.95

FOOD

APPETIZERS

FAMOUS CALAMARI

$21.00

hand tenderized steak + crispy panko + cocktail & tartar sauce

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$17.00

sea salt. goat cheese. balsamic reduction.

DRUNKEN DIP

$14.50

Prime rib chili blended with creamy pepper jack cheese. served with house made tortilla chips

FRIED PICKLES

$12.00

hand-breaded pickle chips + citrus aioli

PEPPER-JACK TOTS

$14.00

crispy tater tots + spicy pepperjack fondue + bacon crumbles + chives

PRETZEL FONDUE

$18.50

fresh baked pretzels + coarse salt + creamy pepperjack fondue

PUB WINGS (BONE-IN)

$19.00

crispy naked wings & drummettes

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

crispy breaded boneless chicken breast

STEAK & SHROOMS

$24.00

ONION RINGS

$12.00

SIDE OF PLAIN FRIES

$8.00

SIDE OF GARLIC FRIES

$10.00

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.50

SPOON & GARDEN

CUP PRIME CHILI

$9.50

2010 Cal Poly Chili Cook-off Winner prime rib + pinto beans + shredded cheddar (medium-high spice)

BOWL PRIME CHILI

$14.00

2010 Cal Poly Chili Cook-off Winner prime rib + pinto beans + shredded cheddar (medium-high spice)

CUP FRENCH ONION

$9.50

Traditional beef base recipe with red wine, provolone, rustic crouton and fresh chives.

BOWL FRENCH ONION

$14.00

Traditional beef base recipe with red wine, provolone, rustic crouton and fresh chives.

CUP CHOWDER

$9.50

Tender Clams + Creamy potatoes + Smoky bacon + served with oyster crackers.

BOWL CHOWDER

$14.00

Tender Clams + Creamy potatoes + Smoky bacon + served with oyster crackers.

CUP TOMATO BISQUE

$9.50

roma tomatoes. roasted bell pepper. basil. cream. rustic croutons.

BOWL TOMATO BISQUE

$14.00

roma tomatoes. roasted bell pepper. basil. cream. rustic croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Crispy romaine + Parmesan + rustic croutons + creamy Caesar dressing

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette

THE MAN SALAD

$19.50

green leaf lettuce + crispy chicken + spicy bbq sauce + chopped celery + shaved red cabbage + bleu cheese crumbles & dressing

THE WEDGE

$14.00

iceberg + bacon crumbles + bleu cheese crumbles + tomato + shaved red cabbage + balsamic reduction + bleu cheese dressing

GARDEN SALAD

$9.50

Green leaf, diced tomato, shaved carrots, croutons with choice of dressing.

BISTRO SALAD

$9.50

Green leaf lettuce + onions + tomatoes + croutons

HANDS

ABC BURGER

$21.50

Avocado + Bacon + Cheddar + Butter lettuce + Tomato + Onion + 1000 island

ALL-AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$19.50

cheddar + tomato + pickle + red onion + butter lettuce + thousand island on brioche

BLARNEY BURGER

$20.00

Pappys bacon + cheddar cheese + smoky bbq sauce + Onion rings

SHORT RIB / JALAPEÑO BURGER

$21.50

1/3 lb patty + braised short rib + pepper jack cheese + charred jalapeño + onion jam + arugula

PLAIN BURGER

$15.50

1/3 lb patty on brioche. With choice of side.

PRIME DIP

$21.50

slow roasted beef + provolone + onion jam + bleu cheese horseradish + au jus on rustic focaccia

REUBEN

$19.50

shaved corned beef + swiss cheese + house pickled purple cabbage + thousand island on toasted rye

JUMBO SHRIMP BLTA

$22.00

Chilled Prawns + Crispy Bacon + Cajun aioli slaw + Roma Tomato + Creamy avocado + Toasted ciabatta

FARMSTAND BLT+A

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon + arugula + tomato + avocado + mayo on rustic focaccia

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

honey sriracha aioli. dill pickle. housemade ranch slaw. brioche bun

MAINS

BAJA FISH TACOS

$22.00

Beer battered Rock Fish + pineapple pico de gallo + tapito crema + fresno chiles + flour tortillas (3)

BLACKENED SALMON

$29.00

pan seared + compound butter + whipped mashed potatoes + Seasonal Vegetables

CALAMARI & CHIPS

$23.00

hand tenderized steak + crispy panko + cocktail & tartar sauce

CHICKEN POT PIE

$26.50

Peas + Carrots + Celery + Onion + Cream + Whipped mash potatos + Crispy Puff Pastry

COTTAGE PIE

$28.50

Braised short rib + Peas + Carrots + Onion + Celery + au Jus + Whipped mashed Potatos

FISH & CHIPS

$21.00

beer-battered rock fish + cocktail & tartar sauces

MA, THE MEATLOAF

$27.00

house made meatloaf with a maple-bourbon glaze + whipped mashed potatoes + crispy onion straws + Seasonal Vegetables

1/2 PLAIN MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

A 1/2 portion of our original mac and cheese with onion straws served with seasonal vegetables (No meat additions)

PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE

$21.00

Local etto pasta + three cheese blend + Crispy onion straws + Seasonal Vegetables

SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE

$28.00

Local etto pasta + three cheese blend + Bacon + tomato + Garlic + Red onion + Seasonal Vegetables

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$36.00

broiled 5oz Canadian lobster tail + Local etto pasta + three cheese blend + Bacon + tomato + Garlic + Red onion + Seasonal Vegetables

PUB STEAK

$29.00

sous vide 10oz. pub steak + sauteed mushrooms & onions + creamy peppercorn sauce + Pappy's famous garlic fries

CORNED BEEF TACOS (3)

$20.00

CORNED BEEF DINNER

$25.50

House made corned beef + Brussels spouts + mashed potatos + carrots

KID'S MENU

KIDS' CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$8.50

two sliders + cheddar on brioche with fries + carrot sticks + celery sticks

KIDS' MINI CORN DOG

$8.50

five mini corn dogs with fries + carrot sticks + celery sticks

KIDS' GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

melted cheddar on brioche with fries + carrot sticks + celery sticks

KIDS' CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.50

three breaded chicken tenders with fries + carrot sticks + celery sticks

KIDS' MINI MAC & CHEESE

$8.50

rotini pasta + jack cheddar blend + provolone with fries + carrot sticks + celery sticks

KITCHEN 6 PACK!

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A staple of downtown Paso Robles, Pappy McGregor's is a family friendly and lively Gastro Pub. With a focus on high quality comfort food, seasonal craft cocktails, local wines and beers. With multiple outdoor patios, tv's for sports viewing and is dog friendly. Pappy's has won multiple local awards for it's food and drinks, along with their speakeasy Eleven Twenty Two located on the rear patio named as 1 of the top 50 Hidden Speakeasy in the World in 2019.

Website

Location

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

