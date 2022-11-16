Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

1,863 Reviews

$$

835 13th St.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Popular Items

Hatch Burger
Butter Lettuce
Grilled Artichoke

Hatch Cocktails

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$15.00

Four Roses Yellow Label, bitters, orange express.

My Grandpa's Old Fashioned

$18.00

Weller Hatch Barrel bourbon, bitters, orange express.

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$15.00

Michter's rye, vermouth, bitters.

Upper East Manhattan

$18.00

Whistle Pig Hatch Barrel rye, vermouth, bitters.

All Pigs

$85.00

Clap of Thunder

$15.00

Bourbon, passionfruit, amaretto, egg white, lemon

For Love and Luck

$15.00

Vodka, strawberry, rose syrup, grapefruit, lavender bitters, Rava bubbles

Garden Party

$14.00

Goldfinch

$25.00

Weller 12yr bourbon, hazelnut, brandied cherry

On the Homestead

$14.00

Gin, Ramazotti Aperitivo, lime, strawberry-rhubarb syrup, thyme

Pirate Code

$14.00

Rum, Campari, orgeat, guava, lime, lemon, Angostura, bitters

Super Bloom

$14.00

Rye, Amaro Montenegro, ginger honey, lime, jasmine tea

Tequila Wrangler

$14.00

Tequila, Aperol, grapefruit, lime, stonefruit shrub, Angostura bitters, IPA

Terracotta

$14.00

Habanero tequila, mezcal, lime, pineapple, turmeric honey

To Grit and Glory

$25.00

Whistle Pig 12 year, ginger honey, Averna, orange bitters

Roulette

$14.00

After Dinner

Freshen Up

$15.00

Limonciello, lemon, Yellow Chartreuse, strawberry, soda

Live It Up

$14.00

Tequila, cold brew, Branca Menta, cinnamon, coconut, mint

Wake Up

$15.00

Tin City Chocolate Vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, cinnamon, hazelnut

Takeout Menu

Mushrooms

$15.00

Fire-roasted hen of the woods, soy, aioli, parmesan. Serves 2.

Pork Belly

$16.00

Butternut squash, pomegranate, molasses

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

House bacon, grilled grapes, whipped bleu, thyme

Beet Salad

$15.00

Endive, cheddar-dijon, local apples, walnuts

Cornbread

$14.00

Honey, browned butter, sea salt

Red Pepper & Feta Dip

$15.00

Corn relish, sourdough, calabrian chili

Butter Lettuce

$15.00

Pickled and raw vegetables, avocado, feta, lemon vinaigrette. Serves 2-3.

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.

Crispy Potatoes

$14.00

Crispy fingerlings, Hatch ranch. Serves 2-3.

Rotisserie Chicken

$24.00

Half Mary's Organic rotisserie chicken, vanilla-maple slaw, buttermilk dip & Hatch hot sauce (limited availability)

Hatch Burger

$20.00

Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips

Meatloaf

$20.00

Poached egg, Hatch ketchup, oven dried tomato

Flatiron Steak

$34.00Out of stock

Creamed corn, chimichurri, cherry tomatoes

Pork Shoulder

$30.00

Dijon spaetzle, arugula, fig jam

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Marsh Hen Mill grits, white cheddar, tomato broth

NY Strip

$48.00

Caramelized onion, whipped bleu, bacon-onion jam

Chocolate Cream Pie

$12.00

Chocolate pudding, salted caramel, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Banana pudding, fresh banana, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Classic key lime, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream.

Sides and Sauces

Hot Sauce 16 oz To-Go

$15.00

Chips

$5.00

Housemade with sea salt and vinegar

Side Pimento Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Buttermilk Dip

$0.50

Hatch Ranch

$0.50

Sesame Aioli

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Takeout Utensils

Honey

$0.50

Black Pepper Honey

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Side Of Creamed Corn

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A simple rotisserie in downtown Paso Robles fueled by comfort food, lots of whiskey, and friendly people. Open Tuesday - Saturday at 4:30 PM.

Website

Location

835 13th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image

