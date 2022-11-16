Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
1,863 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A simple rotisserie in downtown Paso Robles fueled by comfort food, lots of whiskey, and friendly people. Open Tuesday - Saturday at 4:30 PM.
835 13th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446
