Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

819 12th St. Suite B

In the Norma's Way Alley

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Smoked Tri-Tip

Smoked Tri-Tip

$16.00

Dry Rubbed, Slow Smoked, thinly sliced Tri-Tip, Housemade BBQ Sauce, on a Toasted French Roll

Tray of Fries

Tray of Fries

$7.00

Seasoned with our House Rub, Served with Housemade Spicy Ketchup & Buttermilk Ranch

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Housemade BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onion-Cabbage Slaw, on a Toasted French Roll

Food

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber & Seasoned Sourdough

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Sourdough Croutons, Tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn & Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg

BBQ Sandwiches

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$16.00

Slow Smoked Chopped Beef Brisket, Housemade BBQ Sauce & Housemade Pickles, on a Toasted French Roll

Bånh Mi

Bånh Mi

$16.00

Smoked Pork Loin, Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onions, Carrots, Radish & Jalepenos, Sliced Cucumber, Cilantro and S

Cuban Pork Loin

Cuban Pork Loin

$16.00

Smoked Pork Loin, Sliced Kosher Pickles, Dijon Aioli & Swiss Cheese, Melted & Pressed on a Grilled French Roll

Pulled Chicken

$15.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Housemade BBQ Sauce, Creamy Cabbage Slaw, on a toasted French Roll

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Housemade BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onion-Cabbage Slaw, on a Toasted French Roll

Smoked Tri-Tip

Smoked Tri-Tip

$16.00

Dry Rubbed, Slow Smoked, thinly sliced Tri-Tip, Housemade BBQ Sauce, on a Toasted French Roll

Wine Country Bacon Cheeseburger

Wine Country Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/2 lb Burger, Sharp White Cheddar, House Made Bacon, Horseradish Aioli,Pickled onions, and Baby Arugula on a toasted French Roll

Wine Country Veggie Burger

Wine Country Veggie Burger

$16.00

Vegetable Protein Burger Patty, Horseradish Aioli, Pickled Onions, Baby Arugula & Sliced Avocado, on a Toasted French Roll

American Burger

$16.00

Signature Mac & Cheese

Simply Mac & Cheese

Simply Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta, topped with Smoked Pulled Pork & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta and topped with Smoked, Chopped Brisket & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta and topped with Chopped Bacon & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Tri-Tip Mac & Cheese

Tri-Tip Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta and topped with Smoked Tri-Tip, & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Paso Mac & CheeseSteak

Paso Mac & CheeseSteak

$16.00

Our Original Winning Recipe at The Mac & Cheese Fest; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta, Tri-Tip, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chorizo Brisket Mac

$17.00

Tacos

Pulled Chicken Tacos (2)

Pulled Chicken Tacos (2)

$15.00

Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications

Pulled Pork Tacos (2)

Pulled Pork Tacos (2)

$15.00

Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications

Smoked Tri-Tip Tacos (2)

Smoked Tri-Tip Tacos (2)

$16.00

Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications

Smoked Brisket Tacos (2)

$16.00

Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications

Grilled Wild Salmon Tacos (2)

Grilled Wild Salmon Tacos (2)

$19.00

Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications

Black Bean & Veggie Tacos

Black Bean & Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications

Share Trays & Starters

Signature Nachos

Signature Nachos

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Cumin Black Beans, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Re Onions & Jalepenos, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sliced Avocado

Chicken Quesadilla (4pieces)

Chicken Quesadilla (4pieces)

$14.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Smoked, Pulled White Meat Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Cumin Black Beans, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Lime Sour Cream & Roasted Tomato Salsa

Veggie Quesadilla (4 pieces)

$12.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Cumin Black Beans, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Lime Sour Cream & Roasted Tomato Salsa

Paso Paella Burrito (2 pieces)

Paso Paella Burrito (2 pieces)

$17.00

Smoked Chicken & Linguica Sausage, Spanish Paella Rice with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Peas, Dijon Aioli &Pesto

Tray of Fries

Tray of Fries

$7.00

Seasoned with our House Rub, Served with Housemade Spicy Ketchup & Buttermilk Ranch

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Corn Tortilla Chips & House Roasted Tomato Salsa

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$7.00

Served with our Jalepeno-Citrus Aioli

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Puppy Patty

$8.00

Chili - 8 oz. Cup

$5.00

Chili - 16 oz. Pint

$8.00

Chili - 32 oz. Quart

$15.00

Soup - 8oz Cup

$6.00

Soup - 16 oz pint

$7.00

Wine Country BBQ Trays

6 Pork Ribs Half Pint Simply Mac Half Pint Ranch Beans Half Pint Creamy Herb Slaw

Chef Jeff's Combo Tray

$24.00

1/4 lb. Pulled Pork & 1/4 lb. Pulled Chicken with Ranch Beans, Potato Salad, And Sesame Ginger Slaw.

BBQ Sampler Tray

BBQ Sampler Tray

$44.00

1/2 lb. each of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, and Chopped Brisket with Ranch beans, Creamy Slaw, House Pickles & Sliced Sourdough bread

Brisket & Ribs Combo Tray

$34.00

6 oz. Chopped Brisket, 2 Pork Ribs, Served with Ranch Beans, Simply Mac & Cheese and Sesame-Ginger Slaw

Chicken & Ribs Combo Tray

$30.00

6 oz. Chopped Brisket, 2 Pork Ribs, Served with Ranch Beans, Simply Mac & Cheese and Sesame-Ginger Slaw

Pulled Pork & Ribs Combo Tray

$28.00

6 oz. Pulled Pork & 2 Pork Ribs, Served with Ranch Beans, Simply Mac and Cheese and Sesame Ginger Slaw

Brisket & Pork Combo Tray

$30.00

Brisket & Chicken Combo Tray

$30.00

Pork Ribs Dinner Tray (6 Ribs)

$30.00

A'la Carte BBQ- Smoked Meats & Housemade Sides

Ribs

3 Pork Ribs

Beef Brisket

Smoked Chopped Beef Brisket (8 oz.)

Pulled Chicken

Smoked Pulled Chicken (8 oz.)

Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork (8oz)

Ranch Beans

Smoked Pork Ranch Beans (8 oz.)

Brussels-Broccoli Slaw

Sauteed Brussels-Broccoli Slaw (8 oz.)

Simply Mac & Cheese

Simply Mac & Cheese (8 oz.)

Sesame Ginger Slaw

Sesame Ginger Slaw (8 oz.)

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw (8 oz.)

Potato Salad

Dijon Dill Potato Salad (8 oz.)

Sliced Sourdough Bread (2)

$3.00

2 Slices of Sliced Sourdough

House Pickles

Pickled Onions

Paso Mac and CheeseSteak

Paella

Specials

Family Meal - Brisket & Chicken

$220.00

2 lbs. Brisket 2 lbs. Chicken 1 qt. Ranch Beans 1 qt. Creamy Slaw 1 qt. Simply Mac & Cheese Feeds 4-8

Family Meal - Brisket & Pulled Pork

$220.00

2 lbs. Brisket 2 lbs. Pulled Pork 1 Qt. Ranch Beans 1 Qt. Creamy Slaw 1 Qt. Simply Mac & Cheese Feeds 4-6

Family Meal - Brisket & Ribs

$208.00

2 lbs Brisket 1 Rack Pork Ribs 1 Qt. Ranch Beans 1 Qt. Creamy Slaw 1 Qt. Simply Mac & Cheese Feeds 4-6

Family Meal - Pulled Chicken & Pulled Pork

$176.00

2 lbs. Pulled Pork 2 lbs. Pulled Chicken 1 Qt. Ranch Beans 1 Qt. Creamy Slaw 1 Qt. Simply Mac & Cheese Feeds 4-6

Family Meal - Pulled Chicken & Ribs

$160.00

2 lbs. Pulled Chicken 1 Rack Pork Ribs 1 Qt. Ranch Beans 1 Qt. Creamy Slaw 1 Qt. Simply Mac & Cheese Feeds 4-6

Family Meal - Pulled Pork & Ribs

$160.00

2 lbs. Pulled Pork 1 Rack Pork Ribs 1 Qt. Ranch Beans 1 Qt. Creamy Slaw 1 Qt. Simply Mac & Cheese Feeds 4-6

Paella entree

$24.00

Paella Family Meal

$80.00

Salmon Entree (avail. Monday evenings)

$28.00

Wild Caught Salmon, Topped with Chef's Garlic Herb Butter, Served with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Brussels Slaw

Steak Entree (avail. Monday evenings)

$32.00

Pan Seared Flat Iron Steak, Topped with Chef's Garlic Herb Butter, Served with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Brussels Slaw

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$13.00

Dessert

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00
Pot Du Creme

Pot Du Creme

$8.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$8.00

Catering Menu (Requires 24 hr notice)

Smoked Tri-Tip, Sliced 1 lb

$28.00

Seasoned with our House Rub, Low & Slow Smoked Beef Tri-Tip, Hand Sliced (3 lb. minimum order)

Smoked Pulled Pork 1 lb

$24.00

Smoked Beef Brisket, Chopped 1 lb

$28.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$24.00

Rack of Smoked Pork Ribs

$44.00

Simply Mac & Cheese (Half Pan)

$60.00

Paso Mac & CheeseSteak (Half Pan)

$80.00

Smoked Ranch Beans (Half Pan)

$45.00

Sautéed Vegetable Medley (Half Pan)

$50.00

Dijon-Dill Potato Salad (Half Pan)

$45.00

Creamy Coleslaw (Half Pan)

$45.00

Sesame-Ginger Slaw (Half Pan)

$45.00

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts-Broccoli Slaw (Half Pan)

$50.00

Garden Salad (Full Pan)

$40.00

Caesar Salad (Full Pan)

$40.00

Jeffry's BBQ Sauce (Pint)

$6.00

Housemade Roasted Tomato Salsa (Pint)

$7.00

Slider Rolls (12 pack)

$18.00

French Roll (5" Round)

$2.00

Housemade Pickled Cucumbers (Pint)

$12.00

Housemade Pickled Onions (Pint)

$12.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Disposable Plates, Napkins, & Utensils (Priced per person)

$3.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte/Mocha

$4.00

Whalebird Kombucha

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer

$5 Beer

$5.00

805

$7.00

BarrelHouse Mango IPA

$8.00

Blind Pig

$11.00

Cali Squeeze

$8.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$8.00

Liquid Gravity

$10.00

Modelo

$6.00

Silva

$8.00

There Does Not Exist

$8.00

There Does Not Exist

$8.00

Tin City Cider

$8.00

Topa Topa Level Line Pale Ale

$8.00

Wild Fields

$8.00

Liquid Gravity

$10.00

$3 Beer

$3.00

$4 Beer

$4.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

Barrel House Big Sur Double IPA

$7.00

Barrel House Mango IPA

$5.00

Barrel House Sunny Daze

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Buzz Ball

$7.00

Cali Squeeze Hard Seltzer 12 oz

$5.00

Center

$8.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Firestone Mind Haze IPA

$5.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Hard Kombucha 16 oz

$7.00

Hard Seltzer 16 oz

$7.00

Liquid Gravity 16 oz

$7.00

Michelada 24 oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Modelo 24 oz

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.00

Pacifico 24 oz

$7.00

Silva Dylan's American Stout

$6.00

Tin City Cider

$5.00

Topa Topa Intent to Swing DIPA 16 oz

$8.00

Union Jack IPA

$5.00

Golden State Cider

$7.00

Wine By Glass

$10 glass

$10.00

gl Ancient Peaks Zinfandel

$14.00

gl Arbuckle Ridge Petite Syrah

$12.00

gl Derby Project Espana

$17.00

gl Donati Claret

$14.00

gl Jeffry's House Red

$13.00

gl JLohr Pinot

$13.00

gl McPrice Bull by the Horns Cab

$13.00

gl Sans Liege The Offering

$13.00

gl Thatcher Working Holiday GSM

$14.00

gl Union Sacre Cab Franc

$14.00

gl Campuget Rose

$11.00

gl Desparada Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

gl Destinata Rose

$14.00

gl Fabelist Albarino

$12.00

gl Graham's, NV 10 year aged Tawney Porto

$13.00

gl J.Lohr Bay Mist Riesling

$11.00

gl Jeffry's House White

$12.00

gl LeVigne Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

gl Ogier Grenache Blanc

$13.00

gl Rufino Prosecco (Split Btl)

$12.00

gl Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$14.00

gl Tablas Creek Rosé

$13.00

gl Talley Chardonnay

$13.00

gl Wycliff Sparkling Rose

$10.00

gl Zanoli Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Half Bottle Wines

Duckhorn Cab

$40.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$30.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$40.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$25.00

Grandial Brut 187ml

$11.00

JLohr Hilltop Cab

$30.00

Roar Pinot Noir

$40.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$35.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$12.00

Veuve Clicquot Half Bottle Brut

$50.00

White Wine By Bottle

btl Cambria Chardonnay

$40.00

btl Campuget Rose

$36.00

btl Destinata Rosé

$40.00

btl Fabelist Albarino

$36.00

btl Glunz White Sangria

$25.00

btl Hubba Chardonnay

$60.00

btl Intercept Chardonnay

$44.00

btl J.Lohr Bay Mist Riesling

$33.00

btl LeVigne Sauv Blanc

$36.00

btl Lost Blues Luck Penny

$44.00

btl Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$50.00

btl Rombauer Chardonnay

$58.00

btl Scarpetta Prosecco

$30.00

btl Tablas Creek Esprit Blanc 2020

$55.00

btl Talley Chardonnay

$40.00

btl Tally Sauv Blanc

$40.00

btl Wycliff Brut Rosé

$30.00

carafe Desparada Sauv Blanc

$42.00

carafe JDusi Pinot Grigio

$33.00

carafe Tablas Creek Rosé

$40.00

carafe Zanoli Chenin Blanc

$39.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Red Wine by Bottle

btl Arbuckle Ridge Petite Syrah

$35.00

btl Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir

$50.00

btl Cambria Pinot Noir

$42.00

btl Castello Di Verrazzano, Sangiovese

$39.00

btl Derby Project Espania

$50.00

btl Fabelist Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

btl Freemark Abbey Napa Cab

$95.00

btl Glunz Reserve Cab

$75.00

btl Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$42.00

btl JLohr Hilltop Cab

$55.00

btl JLohr Pure Paso

$40.00

btl L'Aventure Estate Cuvee

$140.00

btl L'Aventure Optimus

$125.00

btl Linne Calodo Rising Tides

$185.00

btl Linne Calodo Self Esteem

$125.00

btl Los Vassos Cromas Carmenere

$36.00

btl Maison les Alexandrins Syrah

$39.00

btl McPrice Myers "Bull by The Horns" Cab

$45.00

btl McPrice Myers "High on The Hog"

$45.00

btl McPrice Myers Right Hand Man Syrah

$45.00

btl MCV Chef's Choice

$50.00

btl Pelletiere Zinfandel 2018

$85.00

btl Penfolds Cab Sauvignon

$130.00

btl Penfolds Cab Shiraz Blend

$100.00

btl Tablas Creek Esprit de Tablas Rouge

$125.00

btl Top Exert Syrah

$110.00

btl Top Inertia

$110.00

carafe Donati Claret

$42.00

carafe House Red Wine

$39.00

carafe JLohr Pinot Noir

$39.00

carafe Thatcher GSM Blend

$42.00

carafe Tooth and Nail Red Blend

$42.00

carafe Union Sacre Cab Franc

$42.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Buzz Balls

$10.00

CBD & Blanco

$13.00

CBD & Citrus

$13.00

CBD Spritz

$13.00

Citrus and Soda

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sabé Canned Cocktail

$10.00

Merch

Apparel

Women's Shirt

$20.00

Women's Tank

$20.00

Men's Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$20.00

Food

Seasoning

$7.00

BBQ Sauce (pint)

$7.00

Salsa (pint)

$7.00

Glassware

Wine Glass

$10.00

Beer Glass

$10.00

Stainless Tumbler

$10.00

Stainless Wine Bottle

$17.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Small Paella Pan

$20.00

Misc

Candles

$25.00

Book

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned & operated restaurant, specializing in chef driven, scratch made BBQ & classic American comfort food; featuring low & slow smoked meats, including Chopped Beef Brisket & Sliced Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken, as well as delicious signature side dishes including award winning Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans & Housemade Potato Chips. Our menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, share tray, BBQ combo trays & daily specials; like our award winning Paella. We also feature a fantastic selection of premium local wines & craft beer, cider, kombucha & specialty beverages. We are passionate about the culinary arts and the wine & beer industry, and providing warm & friendly hospitality, in our casual, relaxed, outdoor courtyard dining area. We are not Texas BBQ and we are not Santa Maria BBQ, we are Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ and we invite you to take a walk down the alley, and come in for a creative & fun culinary experience. We look forward to you joining us.

Website

Location

819 12th St. Suite B, In the Norma's Way Alley, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ image
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ image
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ image

