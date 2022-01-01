Cheeseburgers in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Wine Country Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1/2 lb Burger, Sharp White Cheddar, House Made Bacon, Horseradish Aioli,Pickled onions, and Baby Arugula on a toasted French Roll
Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|KIDS' CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$8.50
two sliders + cheddar on brioche with fries + carrot sticks + celery sticks
|ALL-AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
|$19.00
cheddar + tomato + pickle + red onion + butter lettuce + thousand island on brioche
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Cheeseburger
|$10.50
Premium 6oz ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and thousand island on a brioche bun. Choice of cheddar, mozzarella, or provolone cheese.
Add Bacon $1.50
Add Poblano $1.00