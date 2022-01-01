Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Paso Robles

Go
Paso Robles restaurants
Toast

Paso Robles restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Wild Salmon Tacos (2)$19.00
Grilled Corn Tortillas, Lime Sour Cream, House Roasted Tomato Salsa, House Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado & Creamy Cabbage Slaw; 2 per order, Please No Modifications
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Thomas Hill Organics image

 

Thomas Hill Organics

1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
crispy skin salmon$38.00
purple cauliflower both roasted and puree, roasted carrots, local mushrooms, hazelnuts
More about Thomas Hill Organics
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, roasted beet, red onion, strawberry, avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon.
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Paso Robles

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Garden Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Paso Robles to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston