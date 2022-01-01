Mac and cheese in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Tri-Tip Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta and topped with Smoked Tri-Tip, & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|Simply Mac & Cheese (Half Pan)
|$60.00
Roots on Railroad
1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles
|Mac and Cheese Kids
|$8.00
Firestone Walker
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles
|Mac N Cheese
|$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
|Comfort Mac-N-Cheese
|$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
|$34.00
broiled 5oz Canadian lobster tail + bacon + tomato + garlic + onion + three cheese blend + rotini pasta + served with brussels sprouts
|PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE
|$19.00
rotini pasta + four cheese blend + crispy onion straws + side of crispy brussels sprouts.
|1/2 PLAIN MAC & CHEESE
|$13.00
A 1/2 portion of our original mac and cheese with onion straws with a side of crispy Brussels sprouts. (No meat additions)
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Macaroni baked with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.