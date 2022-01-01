Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Toast

Paso Robles restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tri-Tip Mac & Cheese$16.00
Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta and topped with Smoked Tri-Tip, & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette
Kids Mac and Cheese$7.00
Simply Mac & Cheese (Half Pan)$60.00
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Roots on Railroad image

BBQ

Roots on Railroad

1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac and Cheese Kids$8.00
More about Roots on Railroad
Item pic

 

Firestone Walker

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac N Cheese$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Comfort Mac-N-Cheese$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
More about Firestone Walker
Pappy McGregor’s image

 

Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$34.00
broiled 5oz Canadian lobster tail + bacon + tomato + garlic + onion + three cheese blend + rotini pasta + served with brussels sprouts
PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE$19.00
rotini pasta + four cheese blend + crispy onion straws + side of crispy brussels sprouts.
1/2 PLAIN MAC & CHEESE$13.00
A 1/2 portion of our original mac and cheese with onion straws with a side of crispy Brussels sprouts. (No meat additions)
More about Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
Restaurant banner

 

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St, PASO ROBLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$9.00
Macaroni baked with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Restaurant banner

 

Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$9.00
Macaroni baked with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

