Go
Jamba Juice imageView gallery

Jamba - 104541 - Churn Creek Rd

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4857 Churn Creek Road

Redding, CA 96002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4857 Churn Creek Road, Redding CA 96002

Directions

Gallery

Jamba Juice image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bantam - 2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J
orange starNo Reviews
2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002 Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Lumberjacks- Redding
orange starNo Reviews
501 E Cypress Ave Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 East Cypress Avenue Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
San Francisco Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2395 Athens Avenue Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redding

Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
From the Hearth Cafe - Churn Creek
orange star4.5 • 2,590
2650 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack
orange star4.4 • 1,713
2586 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Redding

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jamba - 104541 - Churn Creek Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston