Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

532 Valley River Drive

No reviews yet

Location

532 Valley River Drive

Eugene OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0435

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

No reviews yet

Welcome to TOKYROLL - Valley River Center! TOKYROLL is a fast-caual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of an average sushi roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls packed with fresh veggies and delicious protein options.

The Wheel Apizza Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ninkasi Better Living Room

No reviews yet

Step into our living room and perpetuate better living! The Better Living Room is a restaurant and gathering space to celebrate beer, food, art, and community. Our full-service kitchen celebrates locally-sourced food and flavors of the region while complementing the unique flavors craft beer drinkers enjoy. Plus, our expanded bar provides more taps to share our unique and innovative small-batch beers brewed on our 5-barrel Pilot Brewery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston