Go
Toast

Jamie’s Place

Come in and enjoy!

300 S. Market

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket$8.29
4 Chicken Strips with Waffle Fries (Can sub the Fries), Texas Toast and Dipping Sauce
Hash Browns
Bacon
Scrambler Meal$7.79
Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Peppers, Onions, your choice of meat all on top of Hash Browns & Toast
Breakfast Burrito$3.19
Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, your choice of Meat wrapped in a tortilla served with salsa
Breaded Chicken Salad
Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Breaded Chicken. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Soda
Coke Products
Turkey Club$7.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served Hot or Cold on your choice of White or Wheat Hoagie
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits Covered in Sausage Gravy
Tea
Tea
See full menu

Location

300 S. Market

Holden MO

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackadder Two

No reviews yet

Locally grown & locally sourced, fresh ingredients in a true farm to table dining experience that everyone will enjoy. We keep dietary restrictions close in mind and offer a wide array of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options as well as dishes for the hungry meat eater.

Raging Bull Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZYDECO'S

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Central Missouri Speedway Pub 13

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston