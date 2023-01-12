Main picView gallery

The 1886

review star

No reviews yet

206 South Independence Street

Harrisonville, MO 64701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZER

1/2 ORDER BONE IN WINGS

$8.00

AHI TUNA BOAT

$14.00

BACON WRAP SHRIMP

$15.00

BURNT END NACHOS

$15.00

CANDIED CLOTHES LINE

$12.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$8.00

FULL ORDER BONE IN WINGS

$14.00

HOUSE MADE ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

KICK-IN CHICKEN DIP

$12.00

PRETZELS

$7.00

RIDE EM TACOS

$15.00

SOUTHWEST BITES

$8.00

BEER

BOULEVARD WHEAT

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

BUDWEISER

$3.75

BUSCH LIGHT

$3.75

COORS LITE

$3.75

CORONA EXTRA

$4.25

CORONA PREMIER

$4.25

DOGFISH HEAD HAZY O IPA

$6.00

DOS EQUIS

$4.25

GUINNESS

$6.00

MICHELOB

$3.75

MILLER LITE

$3.75

QUIRK

$5.00

BEER/DRAFT

BOULEVARD TANK 7

$8.00

Martin City Blound

$6.00

Mothers Winter Grind

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

BUSCH LATTE

$3.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH

$20.00

COCKTAIL

THE TOP HAT

$12.00

FRENCH 76

$10.00

1886 SANGRIA

$10.00

THE MOBSTER

$10.00

ROSE WATER

$10.00

ELITEST

$12.00

FRESH BLISS MULE

$10.00

HORSE SIPPER

$14.00

IDA MAE

$16.00

THE KINKY THOUGHT

$10.00

DEVIL PALOMA

$14.00

OAXACAN PUNCH

$8.00

CAMPFIRE OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

BLUE LEAF OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

SOUTHERN BELL OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

HONEYBEE

$15.00

SPRING NIGHT SMOKED MANHATTAN

$12.00

BRAMBLE LUXURY

$14.00

THE GOOD LIFE

$12.00

THE MJ

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

DESSERT

ROTATING DESSERT $8

$8.00

ROTATING DESSERT $12

$12.00

ENTREE

ADULT MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

B.A.G. BURGER

$14.00

Chicken Kaboobs

$18.00Out of stock

CHICKEN PARM

$22.00

DREAM BURGER

$16.00

FRESH CATCH RAVIOLI

$20.00

INDEPENDENCE BURGER

$16.00

MARYS CHOPS

$24.00

POWER BOWL

$18.00

PRIME ENVY STRIP

$28.00

RIBEYE

$32.00

SEA BASS

$30.00

Steak Kaboobs

$24.00Out of stock

TRUFFLE CRAB LINGUINE

$26.00

FLATBREAD

1886 FLATBREAD

$13.00

CAPRESE FLATBREAD

$13.00

FRESH & LIGHT

$13.00

TRADIONALLY ODD FLATBREAD

$13.00

GIFT CARDS

GIFT CARD

$25.00

GIFT CARD

$50.00

GIFT CARD

$75.00

GIFT CARD

$100.00

HAPPY HOUR

10 WINGS

$10.00

5 WINGS

$5.00

ARTICHOKE DIP

$5.00

BACON WRAP SHRIMP

$7.00

CAPRESE

$5.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.00

KICK N CHICKEN

$5.00

NACHOS

$8.00

PRETZELS

$5.00

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$5.00

LIQOUR

Absolute

$6.00

Adictivo Dbl Rep

$13.00

Adictivo Extra Anejo Charcoal filtered

$30.00

Adictivo Silver

$10.00

Baileys

$7.00

Basil Haydyn

$10.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Black Label

$30.00

Blue Label

$55.00

Bombay Bramble

$8.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Ciontreau

$9.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$7.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$7.00

Clasa Azul

$35.00

Codigo

$13.00

Conac

$9.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Deleon

$10.00

Devils River

$7.00

Devils River Single Batch

$8.00

Dewars

$12.00

Don Julio

$40.00

Effen Blood Orange

$8.00

Effen Green Apple

$8.00

Empress

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelica

$10.00

Friday Infusion Flights

$20.00

Friday Infusions

$5.00

Glenmorgie

$15.00

Grand Marmier

$12.00

Grand Mayan

$13.00

Graygoose

$8.00

Heavens Door

$10.00

HENDRICK'S

$7.00

Highnoon

$6.00

HOUSE MADE INFUSIONS

$10.00

SHOT

HOUSE MADE INFUSIONS FLIGHT

$30.00

FLIGHT

Hunter Rye

$7.00

Indoggo

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jagger

$7.00

Jagger Bomb

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$13.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Ol Smokey Moonshine

$5.00

Peach Snapps

$6.00

Pecan Praline

$8.00

Plantation

$12.00

Red Label

$15.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Rumple

$7.00

Salty Caramel Whiskey

$6.00

Screwball

$7.00

Sky

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Union Horse

$7.00

Union Horse Rye

$7.00

Well Ameretto

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequliia

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

West Cork

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Flecha Azul Rep

$10.00

LUNCH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD AND SOUP

$10.00

LOG CABIN SANDWHICH

$10.00

RANCHERS WRAP

$10.00

THE CASS BURGER

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Coco

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

SALAD

SPRING PRAWN SALAD

$16.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

WARM ALMOND CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$14.00

SALMON SALAD

$16.00

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

NO SIDE

PARMESAN TRUFFLE CHIPS

$6.00

ROASTED VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SRIRACHA BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

WHITE CHEDDAR BROCCOLI AU'GRATIN

$6.00

ZUCCHINI & SQUASH

$4.00

SUNDAY DOM BEER

DOMESTIC BEERS

$2.00

WEEKEND SPECIAL

WEEKEND SPECIAL

$26.00

WINE

Love Lavender

$7.00

Love Strawberry

$7.00

St Micheal Riesling

$9.00

Perseco

$9.00

House White

$6.00

House Red

Prophecy Rose

$9.00

Champagne

$8.00

Risata Red Moscato

$9.00

Bartenura Moscato

$10.00

1924 Savignon Blanc

$8.00

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio

$8.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$8.00

Joel Gott Cabernet

$10.00

Decoy Merlot

$12.00

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$9.00

Rutherford Hill Merlot

$12.00

L'Envoye

$15.00

Freak Show Cabernet

$10.00

Dark Horse Cabernet

$8.00

Love Lavender Bottle

$28.00

Love Strawberry Bottle

$26.00

St Micheal Riesling Bottle

$30.00

Perseco Bottle

$32.00

Prophecy Rose Bottle

$36.00

Champagne Bottle

$30.00

Risata Red Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Bartenura Moscato Bottle

$38.00

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

Decoy Merlot Bottle

$35.00

LOCKER

YEARLY LOCKER

$300.00

GAME DAY BLOODY

GAME DAY BLOODY

$15.00

GAME DAY BLOODY/NO FIXINGS

$12.00

SUNDAY WINGS

5 WINGS

$5.00

10 WINGS

$10.00

15 WINGS

$15.00

20 WINGS

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

206 South Independence Street, Harrisonville, MO 64701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodeez
orange starNo Reviews
107 E. Wall Harrisonville, MO 64701
View restaurantnext
Wally's Grill & Drafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
837 SW Lemans Ln Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
1112 E North Ave. Belton, MO 64012
View restaurantnext
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
orange starNo Reviews
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Southeast Blue Parkway Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Wing Studio
orange star4.5 • 6
280 SW Blue Pkwy Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Harrisonville
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston