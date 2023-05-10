InRoll
No reviews yet
501 Main Street
Belton, MO 64012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Stuffed Mushrooms
crab and vegetables in a garlic cream cheese spinach stuffing
Salmon Cakes
salmon mixed with onion, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, lightly breaded and pan-fried
Asian Fried Ribs
baked seasoned pork ribs fried and basted in our house Asian glaze
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Fried and baked brussel sprouts, tossed in our Asian glaze with bacon and garlic
Onion Rings
Hand-cut onion rings, basted in beer batter, and crisp fried to perfection
Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps
Marinated grilled tender sliced beef served with lettuce, carrots, and cilantro lime rice
Spinach Dip
Salad
InRoll
InRoll Blackened Chicken
grilled with cajun spices; served with lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
InRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken
fried in southern spices; served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli
InRoll Pesto Herb Chicken
grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese; InRoll served with fresh mozzarella (no parmesan), spinach, tomato and ranch aioli
InRoll Blackened Salmon
grilled with cajun spices; served with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce
InRoll Asian Glazed Salmon
grilled with Asian spices and glaze; served with lettuce, tomato, and Asian glaze
InRoll Ribeye
with lettuce, tomato, onion, Havarti cheese and ranch aioli
InRoll Vegetarian
with lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled mushroom, Havarti cheese and ranch aioli
InRoll Double Burger With Bacon
with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, ranch aioli
InRoll Jerk Chicken
spicy grilled chicken in island spices and grilled pineapple; served with lettuce, pineapple, onion, and remoulade sauce
InRoll Grilled Chicken Club
with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch aioli
InRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish
fried with a side of tartar sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
InRoll Beer Battered Cod
fried with a side of tartar sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
UnRoll
UnRoll Blackened Chicken
grilled with cajun spices
UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken
fried in southern spices
UnRoll Pesto & Herb Chicken
grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese
UnRoll Blackened Salmon
grilled with cajun spices
UnRoll Asian Glazed Salmon
grilled with Asian spices and glaze
UnRoll Jerk Chicken
spicy grilled chicken in island spices
UnRoll Ribeye
seasoned and grilled to perfection, topped with compound butter
UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish
fried to perfection with a side of tartar sauce
UnRoll Beer Battered Cod
fried to perfection with a side of tartar sauce
Other Entrees
Kid InRoll Meal
Kid InRoll Blackened Chicken
grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, remoulade sauce
Kid InRoll Pesto Herb Chicken
grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese; InRoll served with fresh mozzarella (no parmesan), spinach, tomato and ranch aioli
Kid InRoll Jerk Chicken
spicy grilled chicken in island spices and grilled pineapple; InRoll served with lettuce, pineapple, onion, and remoulade sauce
Kid InRoll Asian Glazed Salmon
grilled with Asian spices and glaze; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, and Asian glaze
Kid InRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish
fried with a side of tartar sauce; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
Kid InRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken
fried in southern spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli
Kid InRoll Grilled Chicken Club
with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch aioli
Kid InRoll Blackened Salmon
grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and remoulade sauce
Kid InRoll Double Burger With Bacon
with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, ranch aioli
Kid InRoll Vegetarian
with lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled mushroom, Havarti cheese and ranch aioli
Kid InRoll Beer Battered Cod
Kid UnRoll Meal
Kid UnRoll Blackened Chicken
grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, remoulade sauce
Kid UnRoll Pesto Herb Chicken
grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese; InRoll served with fresh mozzarella (no parmesan), spinach, tomato and ranch aioli
Kid UnRoll Jerk Chicken
spicy grilled chicken in island spices and grilled pineapple; InRoll served with lettuce, pineapple, onion, and remoulade sauce
Kid UnRoll Asian Glazed Salmon
grilled with Asian spices and glaze; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, and Asian glaze
Kid UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish
fried with a side of tartar sauce; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
Kid UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken
fried in southern spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli
Kid UnRoll Blackened Salmon
grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and remoulade sauce
Kid UnRoll Beer Battered Cod
Side Items
Bakery
Piano Brownie
served with ice cream (contains nuts)
Triple Berry Apple Tart
served with ice cream
Caramel Apple Tart
served with ice cream
Carrot Cake Slice
Moist with carrots and pineapple, delicately spiced and cream cheese icing (contains nuts)
Chocolate Cake Slice
A time-honored recipe, semi-sweet cake, paired with homemade chocolate icing
Key Lime Pie Slice
traditional, made from scratch with pecan crust (contains nuts)
Cheesecake Slice
Smooth and creamy cheesecake with a crust featuring a perfect blend of graham cracker and pecans. Served with a strawberry puree (contains nuts)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
semi-sweet chocolate chip made in house
Coffee Cake
Banana Pudding
Cream Cheese Danish
Berry Danish
Banana Nut Bread
Coconut Cake
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! ( 816 ) 425-6700 Office number
501 Main Street, Belton, MO 64012