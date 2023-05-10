Restaurant header imageView gallery

InRoll

review star

No reviews yet

501 Main Street

Belton, MO 64012

Popular Items

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

crab and vegetables in a garlic cream cheese spinach stuffing

InRoll Double Burger With Bacon

InRoll Double Burger With Bacon

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, ranch aioli

InRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$13.00

fried in southern spices; served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli

Food

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

crab and vegetables in a garlic cream cheese spinach stuffing

Salmon Cakes

$14.00

salmon mixed with onion, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, lightly breaded and pan-fried

Asian Fried Ribs

Asian Fried Ribs

$12.00

baked seasoned pork ribs fried and basted in our house Asian glaze

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried and baked brussel sprouts, tossed in our Asian glaze with bacon and garlic

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Hand-cut onion rings, basted in beer batter, and crisp fried to perfection

Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Marinated grilled tender sliced beef served with lettuce, carrots, and cilantro lime rice

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Salad

House

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, egg, avocado, cucumber, croutons, house vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce, anchovies, croutons, shaved Parmesan tossed in Caesar salad

Cobb

$13.00

mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, eggs, cucumber, avocado, house vinaigrette

InRoll

InRoll Blackened Chicken

$13.00

grilled with cajun spices; served with lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce

InRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$13.00

fried in southern spices; served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli

InRoll Pesto Herb Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese; InRoll served with fresh mozzarella (no parmesan), spinach, tomato and ranch aioli

InRoll Blackened Salmon

InRoll Blackened Salmon

$15.00

grilled with cajun spices; served with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce

InRoll Asian Glazed Salmon

$15.00

grilled with Asian spices and glaze; served with lettuce, tomato, and Asian glaze

InRoll Ribeye

$14.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, Havarti cheese and ranch aioli

InRoll Vegetarian

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled mushroom, Havarti cheese and ranch aioli

InRoll Double Burger With Bacon

InRoll Double Burger With Bacon

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, ranch aioli

InRoll Jerk Chicken

$14.00

spicy grilled chicken in island spices and grilled pineapple; served with lettuce, pineapple, onion, and remoulade sauce

InRoll Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch aioli

InRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish

$14.00

fried with a side of tartar sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

InRoll Beer Battered Cod

$14.00

fried with a side of tartar sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

UnRoll

UnRoll Blackened Chicken

$14.00

grilled with cajun spices

UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$14.00

fried in southern spices

UnRoll Pesto & Herb Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese

UnRoll Blackened Salmon

$16.00

grilled with cajun spices

UnRoll Asian Glazed Salmon

$16.00

grilled with Asian spices and glaze

UnRoll Jerk Chicken

$15.00

spicy grilled chicken in island spices

UnRoll Ribeye

$28.00

seasoned and grilled to perfection, topped with compound butter

UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish

$15.00

fried to perfection with a side of tartar sauce

UnRoll Beer Battered Cod

$15.00

fried to perfection with a side of tartar sauce

Other Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

fettuccini alfredo with romano and parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, and peppers; served with a side salad.

Kid InRoll Meal

Kid InRoll Blackened Chicken

$8.00

grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, remoulade sauce

Kid InRoll Pesto Herb Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese; InRoll served with fresh mozzarella (no parmesan), spinach, tomato and ranch aioli

Kid InRoll Jerk Chicken

$8.00

spicy grilled chicken in island spices and grilled pineapple; InRoll served with lettuce, pineapple, onion, and remoulade sauce

Kid InRoll Asian Glazed Salmon

$8.00

grilled with Asian spices and glaze; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, and Asian glaze

Kid InRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish

$8.00

fried with a side of tartar sauce; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Kid InRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$8.00

fried in southern spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli

Kid InRoll Grilled Chicken Club

$8.00

with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch aioli

Kid InRoll Blackened Salmon

$8.00

grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and remoulade sauce

Kid InRoll Double Burger With Bacon

$8.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mustard, ranch aioli

Kid InRoll Vegetarian

$8.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled mushroom, Havarti cheese and ranch aioli

Kid InRoll Beer Battered Cod

$8.00

Kid UnRoll Meal

Kid UnRoll Blackened Chicken

$8.00

grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, remoulade sauce

Kid UnRoll Pesto Herb Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken with pesto and parmesan cheese; InRoll served with fresh mozzarella (no parmesan), spinach, tomato and ranch aioli

Kid UnRoll Jerk Chicken

$8.00

spicy grilled chicken in island spices and grilled pineapple; InRoll served with lettuce, pineapple, onion, and remoulade sauce

Kid UnRoll Asian Glazed Salmon

$8.00

grilled with Asian spices and glaze; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, and Asian glaze

Kid UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Catfish

$8.00

fried with a side of tartar sauce; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Kid UnRoll Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$8.00

fried in southern spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch aioli

Kid UnRoll Blackened Salmon

$8.00

grilled with cajun spices; InRoll served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and remoulade sauce

Kid UnRoll Beer Battered Cod

$8.00

Side Items

SD Signature Slaw

$3.00

SD French Fries

$3.00

Hand cut

SD Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

SD Collard Greens

$3.00

SD Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00
SD Mac & Cheese

SD Mac & Cheese

$5.00

SD Salad

$5.00

Bakery

Piano Brownie

Piano Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

served with ice cream (contains nuts)

Triple Berry Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

served with ice cream

Caramel Apple Tart

$8.00

served with ice cream

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.00

Moist with carrots and pineapple, delicately spiced and cream cheese icing (contains nuts)

Chocolate Cake Slice

$8.00

A time-honored recipe, semi-sweet cake, paired with homemade chocolate icing

Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$9.00Out of stock

traditional, made from scratch with pecan crust (contains nuts)

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Smooth and creamy cheesecake with a crust featuring a perfect blend of graham cracker and pecans. Served with a strawberry puree (contains nuts)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

semi-sweet chocolate chip made in house

Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00

Berry Danish

$5.00

Banana Nut Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Beverages

Main Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Heineken

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Corona

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! ( 816 ) 425-6700 Office number

Website

Location

501 Main Street, Belton, MO 64012

Directions

