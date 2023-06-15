Restaurant info

Country Kitchen is where our guests feel like they're coming home. The food is always fresh, the smiles stretch a country mile and breakfast can be anytime of the day! Country Kitchen is happy to serve up homestyle comfort food with modern twists in our full-service, family-style restaurants. In the past 70 years, we have been a nickel-and-dime hamburger stand, a drive-in, a breakfast and coffee shop, a full-service diner and now a modern family friendly restaurant. From delicious all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees to warm and inviting service, Country Kitchen treats our guests like they're being welcomed back home. Light and fluffy pancakes, hearty skillets and omelettes, thick and juicy burgers, savory sandwiches, tender steak and pot roast dinners and more can be enjoyed right here in Warrensburg, any time!

Website