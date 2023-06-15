- Home
Country Kitchen
205 East Cleveland Ave
Warrensburg, MO 64093
Popular Items
Barn Buster
Four eggs with hashbrowns with choice of applewood-smoked bacon, sausage links or patties, and choice of pancakes or toast 1110-1590 cal.
Full Biscuits and Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with country sausage gravey 970 cal.
Side Salad
Fresh garden greens topped with tomatoe, four cheese blend, and sliced red onion and your choice of dressing
Food
Fresh From The Griddle
Full Stack
Three light and fluffy pancakes made with buttermilk and vanilla. 630-910 cal
Strawberry Cakes
Three pancakes topped with strawberries and finished with a dollop of whipped cream. 780-1150 cal
Triple Chocolate Cakes
Three chocolate chip pancakes topped with crushed Oreo cookies and even more chocolate crowned with whipped topping. 1100-1380 cal
Cakes and Eggs
Two of the Best Pancakes in Town , two farm fresh eggs and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon 560-590 cal
French Toast
Thick, hand-dipped brioche slices grilled unit golden adn sprinkled with powdered syrup 890 cal
French Toast and Eggs
Two farm fresh eggs, two strips of applewood-smoked bacon and thick slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar 850-880 cal
Strawberry Crepes
Whipped vanilla cream cheese folded into three crepes and covered in strawberries crowned with whipped topping 900/810 cal
Chocolate Strawberry Crepes
Three crepes stuffed with whipped cream cheese topped with strawberries, chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate syrup. 1050/950 cal
Cowboy Crepes
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, onion, and green peppers foleded into three crepes topped with our hollandaise sauce. 880 cal
Waffle
Golden crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside. Dusted with powdered sugar. 410 cal
Chicken and Waffle
Our Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar and paired with three crispy chicken tenders. 880 cal
Strawberry Waffle
A golden waffle covered with strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar and topped whith whipped topping. 650/560 cal
Waffle Eggs and Bacon
A Belgian waffle with powdered sugar, alongside two eggs any style and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon
Omelettes & Skillets
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Loaded with Savory diced ham and our four chees blend. 750-1080 cal
Western Omelette
Tender ham, diced onion,green peppers, and our four cheese blend. 730-1060 cal
Meatlovers Omelette
Chopped applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, ham, and our four cheese blend. 950-1280 cal
Bacon Avocado Ranch Omelette
Fresh avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, swiss cheese, four cheese blend homemade ranch dressing 850-1180 cal.
Montana Ranch Omelette
Bacon, ham, onion, four cheese blend, homemade ranch dressing 860-1190 cal.
Garden Omelette
Fresh tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers , and diced onions 490-820 cal.
Build Your Own Omelette
A fluffy three egg omelette with four cheese blend and choice of two ingredients 670-1310 cal
Cheese Omelette
A fluffy three egg omelette with four cheese blend and choice of two ingredients 670-1310 cal
Cordon Bleu Skillet
Hash browns layered with scrambled eggs, diced ham, swiss cheese, sliced chicken tenders, and hollandaise sauce 1050-1380 cal.
Country Best Skillet
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, crumbled bacon, two sausage links, two strips of bacon over diced red potatoes 730-1060 cal.
Farm Skillet
Two eggs with onions, green peppers, chopped sausage over seasoned hash browns 570-930 cal.
Tot Skillet
Tator tots with scrambled eggs, choped apple-wood smoked bacon, four cheese blend, sliced avocado, drizzled with ranch 930-1260 cal.
Classic Country Breakfast
Everybodys Favorite
Two eggs with hashbrowns with choice of applewood-smoked bacon, sausage links or patties, and choice of panckes or toast 500-1140 cal.
Bourbon Ribeye Breakfast
Ribeye steak topped with bourbon sauce serverd with two eggs,hash browns, and choice of toast, pancakes, or fruit of day 1020-1380 cal.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded beef steak smothered in gravey. Served with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast , pancakes, or fruit of the day 1040-1400 cal.
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
Breaded chicken breast smothered in gravey. Served with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast , pancakes, or fruit of the day 990-1350 cal.
Beef and Eggs
Grilled beef patty with two eggs, hash browns, and toast 980-1100 cal.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with ham steak two over easy eggs and hollandise sauce 990 cal.
Country Eggs
Two eggs serverd with seasoned hash browns and choice of toast 590-710 cal.
Eggs, Biscuits and Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with country sausage gravey and two any style eggs 1080-1110 cal.
Half Biscuits and Gravy
One buttermilk biscuit smothered with country sausage gravey
Country Fried Steak Breakfast Melt
Seasond beef steak, fresh tomatoes, eggs, american cheese severed on grilled sourdough 1410 cal.
Oatmeal
Hemping pile of steel cut oats
Oatmeal and Eggs
Steel cut oats serrved with two eggs any style
Appetizers
Pick 3 Sampler
pick 3 chicken tenders, cheese curds, brew city fries, onion rings, zesty pickle fries, tater tots 910 2820 cal.
Pick 4 Sampler
Pick 4 chicken tenders, cheese curds, brew city fries, onion rings, zesty pickle fries, tater tots 910 2820 cal.
Zesty Pickle Fries
Thin-cut dill pickle fries covered in a cornmeal batter with a touch of spice 910 cal.
Basket of Fries
Our classic Brew city fries
Fried Cheese Curds
White chedder cheese curds lightly breaded and fried 1230 cal.
Tater Tot App
Warm and crispy tater tots 910 cal
Onion Ring App
Brew City onion rings fried to perfection 1330 cal.
Soups & Salad
Potato Soup Bowl
Creamy home-made baked potato soup topped with our four chees blend and chopped applewood-smoked bacon.
Soup of the Day Bowl
Ask sever about the todays special. Calories vary
Cobb Salad
Diced roasted turkey, applewood- smoked bacon,mushrooms, tomatoes, hard-boild egg, blue chees crumbles, and sliced avocado over salad greens and choice of dressing 420 cal.
Chicken B.L.T Salad
Fire braised chicken, applewood- smoked bacon, tomatoes served ove salad greens and choice of dressing 340 cal.
Harvest Pecan Salad
Mixed garden greens topped with applewood-smoked bacon, blu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries and tomatoes severed with choice of dressing. 460 cal
Burgers
Bourbon Burger
Bourbon burger topped with bourbon glazed ham, tomatoes, onion, swiss cheese, and crisp lettuce 1030-1550 cal.
Big Country
Two beef patties layered with four chees blend, chopped applewood-smoked bacon and our signature big country suace 1580-2100
Classic Cheese Burger
American cheese melted on grilled beef patty crowned with lettuce, tomatoe, and onion 800-1320 cal
Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese melted on grilled beef patty crowned with lettuce, tomatoe, Bacon and onion 890-1410 cal
Aztec Burger
Southwest- seasond burger on flour tortilla with pepper jack cheese, four cheese blend, sour cream, salsa, and fresh lettuce 980-1500 cal
Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese melted on a beef patty topped with with grilled mushrooms 820-1340 cal
Hamburger
Grilled beef patty on toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomatoe, onion
Patty Melt
Grilled beef patty toppeed with swiss cheese and sauteed onions on marbled rye 900-1420 cal
Avocado Bacon Burger
Seasoned beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, sliced avocado and ranch dressing 1010-1530 cal
Sandwiches
Reuben
Corned beef stacked on marled rye topped with thousand island dressing and sauerkraut 800-1320 cal
Chicken Bacon Melt
Sliced fire-braised chicken, four cheese blend, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, and sliced tomatoe on your choice of bread 760-1370
Honey Mustard Chicken Melt
Fire- braised chicken drizzled with honey mustard, tomato, four cheese blend on grilled bread of your choice 800-1410 cal.
Avocado Jack Wrap
Pepper jack cheese and four cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla and topped with ghrilled fire-braised chicken, avocado, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, lettuce and drizzled with ranch 970-1490 cal.
Country Avocado B.L.T
Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce , sliced tomato, and mayo on toasted bread of your choice 570-1190 cal.
Cubano Cristo
Savory ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mustard, pickle, and swiss cheese cheese sandwiched between french toast 1040-1560 cal.
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
Crispy deep fried chicken breast and applewood-smoked bacon drenched in bourbon sauce. Paired with pepper jack cheese, lettuce,and sliced tomato1200-1720 cal.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast on pub style bun slathered with blu cheese dressing and drizzled with Franks hot sauce. Topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,and sliced red onioin. 1080-1610 cal.
Dinners
Country Fried Steak
Golden fried beef steak ladled with our signature country gravey. Severed with two sides of your choice 720-1190 cal..
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fried to golden brown chicken breast smothered in our signature country gravey severed with two sides of your choice. 660-1140 cal.
Bourbon Ribeye
Juicy ribeye grilled to perfection topped with bourbon sauce and onion tanglers severed with two sides of your choice. 810-1280 cal.
Pot Roast
Tender pot roast bathed in savory beef gravy topped with golden fried onion tanglers served with two sides of your choice 600-1070 cal
Roast Turkey
Slices of oven-roasted turkey placed on our homemade sage stuffing and ladled with hot turkey gravy and serverd with two sides of your choice
Meatloaf
Hand-formed meatloaf smothered in savory beefy gravy toppee with fried onion tanglers and served with two sides of your choice 890-1370 cal.
Ck Seasoning Tilapia
Ck seasoned light and flakey tilapia served with two sides of your choice.
Lemon Pepper Tilapia
Light and flaky tilapia seasoned with lemon pepper and served with two sides of your choice.
Cajun Tilapia
Grilled tilapia seasoned with cajun and served with two sides of your choice.
Salmon
Seared and topped with a touch of hollandise sauce and served with two sides of your choice.
Whole Catfish
A whopping one pound catfish tossed in cornmeal and fried. Served with two sides of your choice
Rainbow Trout
Butterflied, seasoned and grilled with the skin on and served with two sides of your choice
2 piece Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded and golden fried chicken served with two sides of your choice
4 piece Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded and golden fried chicken served with two sides of your choice
Lighter Fare
Lt Ham & Cheese Omelette
Loaded with diced ham and our four cheese blend served with hashbrowns and choice of toast 740-830 cal.
Lt Breakfast Sampler
One egg any style, one strip of applewood-smoked bacon, one sausage link served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast 700-800 cal.
Lt Cakes
Two fluffy pancakes topped with your choice of stawberries or country baked apples and crowned with whipped cream 430-520 cal.
Lt Frentch Toast
Thick hand-dipped brioche style slices topped with powdered sugar and your choice of strawberries or country baked apples. 590-690 cal.
Lt Duo Cakes
Two fluffly buttermilk pancakes with your choice of two slices of applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links 450- 730 cal.
Lt Duo French Toast
Two brioche style french toast with your choice of two slices of applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links 450- 730 cal.
Lt Smothered Chop Steak
Seasoned beef patty topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms and slauthered with savory beef gravy and two sides of youe choice 480-950 cal.
Lt Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf topped with beef gravy and onion tanglers and two sides of your choice. 530-1010 cal.
Lt Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey over a bed of homemade sage stuffing ladled with turkey gravy served with cranberry sauce amd two sides of your choice. 600-1070 cal.
Lt Smothered Chicken
Juciy, grilled chicken thigh smothered with saeteed with mushrooms and onions and then smothered again with our four cheese blend and two sides of your choice. 300-770 cal.
Lt Soup & Salad
A bowl of piping hot soup with a side salad with your choice of dressing. Calories vary.
Lt Pot Roast
Tender pot roast bathed in savory beef gravy topped with golden fried onion tanglers served with two sides of your choice 600-1070 cal
Lt Cod Dinner
Flaky cod battered and fried served with tatar sauce and a lenon wedgeand two sides of your choice. 650-1120 cal.
Kids Online
Kd Cake and Egg
One fluffy buttermilk pancake with one scrambled egg and a side of your choice. 260 cal.
Kd Cookie and Cream
One crepe filled with whipped vanilla cream folded and topped with crushed oreos and chocolate syrup and a sdie of your choice. 360 cal.
Kd Mr Chippy
One buttermilk pancake toped with chocolate chips and a whipped cream smile and side of your choice. 430 cal
Kd Cheesy Omelette
Two eggs with our four cheese blend with side of your choice. 220 cal.
Kd French Toast
One hand-dipped french toast topped with butter and powder sugar and a side of your choice.
Kd Silver Cakes
Five mini fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter with a side of your choice.
Kd Chicken Tenders
Three crispy fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce with a side of your choice. 470 cal.(without dipping sauce)
Kd Grill Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with melted american cheese and a side of your choice. 370 cal.
Kd Mini Corndog
Six mini corndog bites with a side of your choice. 380 cal.
Kd Hamburger
Seasoned hambuger patty served on a pub style bun with pickles and a side of your choice. 630 cal.
Kd Cheese Burger
Seasoned beef patty with melted american cheese served on a pub style bun with pickles and a side of your choice.
Kd Mac & Cheese
Kraft mac and cheese with a side of your choice. 300 cal.
Kd Chicken Sandwich
Juciy grilled chicken thigh and a pub style bun with pickles served with a side of your choice. 470 cal.
Kd Sundae
One scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce. 140 cal.
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
Five breaded all-white chicken tenders sevved with one side and your choice of dipping sauce. 1340 cal.
Shrimp Basket
Breaded popcorn shrimp served with one side, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. 1250 cal.
Cod Basket
Flaky golden cod served with one sided, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. 1280 cal.
Cod & Shrimp Basket
Battered cod and breaded popcorn shrimp served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, a lemon wedge and one side of your choice. 1580 cal.
Savory Stackers
Turkey Stacker
Oven roasted turkey breast, garlic mash potatos piled high on texas toast and ladled with hot turkey grave and topped with onion tanglers.
Meatloaf Stacker
Homemade meatloaf and garlic mash potatos stacked on top of texas toast with savory beef gravey and finished with onion tanglers.
Pot Roast Stacker
Tender pot roast on top of texas toast topped with garlic mash potatos and savory beefy gravy and onion tanglers.
Desserts
Apple Pie Slice
Warm home baked apple pie drizzled with caramel sauce.
Pecan Pie Slice
One slice of classic pecan pie
Pumpkin Pie Slice
One slice of classic pumpkin pie
Cheesecake
Homemade rich cheese cake.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Homemade rich cheese cake topped with strawberries.
Old Fashioned Apple Crisp
Warm country apples topped with oatmeal streusel and rich caramel sauce served with ice cream. 590 cal.
Chocolate Molten Madness
Chocolate cake with a hot fudge center, alongside two scoops of ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce. 810 cal.
Chocolate Shake
Hand mixed vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 740 cal.
Strawberry Shake
Hand mixed vanailla ice cream and strawberries topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 660 cal.
Oreo Shake
Vanailla ice cream hand mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 720 cal.
Chocolate Malt
Vanilla ice cream with chocolte syurp and malt flavoring
Strawberry Malt
Vanilla ice cream with strawberries and malt flavoring
Oreo Malt
Vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces and malt flavoring
Promo
Southwest Omelette
Three egg omlette with diced onions, green peppers, sausage, pepper jack cheese, Franks red hot, and salsa topped with sour cream. Served with your choice of toast.
Blue Ribbon Omelette
Three egg omlette with chopped applewood-smoked bacon, sliced mushrooms, diced onions, and our four chees blend. served with choice of toast.
Kitchen Sink Omelette
Three egg omelette with diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, four chees blend, Delicious sausage and chopped applewood-smoked bacon served with your choice of toast.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Omelette
Three egg omelette with sliced chicken tenders, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, four cheese blend, and drizzled reanch dressing.
Paw Menu
Paw Me Sum Bacon
Two cups of dog food topped with one egg , chopped bacon, and drizzled bacon drippings.
Paw Moose Burger
One unseasoned handcrafted burger grilled and topped with two scoops of dog food.
Paw PB & Bird
A grilled chicken thigh topped with two scoops of dog food and a dollop of peanut butter.
Paw Dog Food 1 scoop
One scoop of crunchy dog food
Breakfast Side
Side Bacon
Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon
Side Ham Steak
One slice of bone in ham steak
Side Sausage Links
Four tasty sausage links
Side Sausage Patty
Two sausage patties
Side Eggs (2)
Two country farm eggs any style you like
Side Beef Patty
One seasoned beefy patty
Side Sausage Gravy
4oz side of our country sausage gravy
Side Gravy
4oz side of our country gravy
Side Hollandaise
4oz side of hollandise sauce
Side Cheese Blend
Four-cheese blend
Side Cheese Sauce
4oz side of chedder cheese sauce
Side Hash
Golden brown hashbrowns
Side Fruit
side fruit melody with cantolope, honeydew,grapes, and pineapple
Side Avocado
Four slices of avocado
Side Toast (2)
Two slices of toast of your choice
Side Toast (1)
One slice of toast of your choice
Side English Muffin
An english muffin toasted and buttered served with jelly
Side Biscuit (2)
Two of our soft warm biscuits served with butter and jelly
Side Biscuit (1)
One soft buttered biscuit served with jelly
Side Chocolate
2oz side of Chocolate chips
Side Fresh Strawberry
4oz size of fresh cut strawberries
Side Strawberry
4oz of strawberries topping
Side Blueberry
4oz of blueberrie topping
Side Apple
8oz of country apple topping
Side Pecans
2oz side of candid pecans
Side Cream Cheese Topping (1)
One scoop of our homemade whipped cream cheese topping
Cheese Blend
Four cheese blend
(1) Pancake
One Fluffy buttermilk pancake
(1) Bacon
One strip of applewood-smoked bacon
(1) Sausage Patty
One sausage patty
(1) Sausage Link
One Sausage link
(1) Egg
One country farm egg cooked any style
(1) French Toast
One Hand dipped french toast
Alacarte Sides/Dinner
Ala Baked Potato
One baked potato
Ala Red Potato
Side of diced seasoned red potato
Ala Tator Tot
One order of tater tots
Ala Fries
One 7oz portion of our Brew-city fries
Ala Onion Rings
One 6oz portion of our Brew-city onion rings
Ala Baked Apples
One 4oz portion of country baked apples
Ala Broccoli
One side of steamed broccoli
Ala Chicken
Chicken thigh
Ala Country Fried Steak
One breaded and fried beef steak
Ala Country Fried Chicken
One breaded and fried chicken breast
Ala 8oz Ribeye
One 8oz ribeye cooked to your choice
Ala Chicken Tender
One chicken tender
Ala Trout
One trout
Ala Cod
One breaded and fried cod
Ala Catfish
One 1lb catfish tossed in cornmeal and fried
Ala Tilapia
One grilled tilapia seasone with ypur choice of caijun, lemon pepper, CK seasoning.
Ala Mashed Potato
One order of mash potato
Ala Beef Gravy
4oz side of beef gravy
Ala Country Gravy
4oz side of country gravy
Ala Turkey Gravy
4oz side of turkey gravy
Drinks
NA Beverages
Coffee
Ck Brew Coffee
Iced Tea
Ck brew tea
Sweet Tea
Ck brew sweet tea
Raspberry Tea
Fuzed Raspberry tea
Soda
Coke products
Berrylicous Lemonade
Delicious lemonade mixed with Strawberries served with a lemon wedge
Arnold Palmer
Ck brew tea mixed with our lemonade
Cranberry Lemonade
Cranberry juice mixed with our delicious lemonade
Citrus Splash
Sprite mixed with pulp free Orange juice
Lemonade
Minute maid lemonade
Orange Juice
Sunkist orange juice
Apple Juice
Sunkist apple juice
Cranberry Juice
Sunkist cranberry juice
Tomato Juice
tomato juice
V-8 Juice
V-8 vegitable blend
Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit juice
Milk
2% whole milk
Chocolate Milk
2% whole chocolate milk
Hot Chocolate
Swiss miss hot chocolate
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Country Kitchen is where our guests feel like they're coming home. The food is always fresh, the smiles stretch a country mile and breakfast can be anytime of the day! Country Kitchen is happy to serve up homestyle comfort food with modern twists in our full-service, family-style restaurants. In the past 70 years, we have been a nickel-and-dime hamburger stand, a drive-in, a breakfast and coffee shop, a full-service diner and now a modern family friendly restaurant. From delicious all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees to warm and inviting service, Country Kitchen treats our guests like they're being welcomed back home. Light and fluffy pancakes, hearty skillets and omelettes, thick and juicy burgers, savory sandwiches, tender steak and pot roast dinners and more can be enjoyed right here in Warrensburg, any time!
205 East Cleveland Ave, Warrensburg, MO 64093