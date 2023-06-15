Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Kitchen

205 East Cleveland Ave

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Popular Items

Barn Buster

Barn Buster

$15.29

Four eggs with hashbrowns with choice of applewood-smoked bacon, sausage links or patties, and choice of pancakes or toast 1110-1590 cal.

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$6.49

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with country sausage gravey 970 cal.

Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh garden greens topped with tomatoe, four cheese blend, and sliced red onion and your choice of dressing

Food

Fresh From The Griddle

Full Stack

Full Stack

$9.29

Three light and fluffy pancakes made with buttermilk and vanilla. 630-910 cal

Strawberry Cakes

Strawberry Cakes

$11.99

Three pancakes topped with strawberries and finished with a dollop of whipped cream. 780-1150 cal

Triple Chocolate Cakes

Triple Chocolate Cakes

$11.99

Three chocolate chip pancakes topped with crushed Oreo cookies and even more chocolate crowned with whipped topping. 1100-1380 cal

Cakes and Eggs

Cakes and Eggs

$9.99

Two of the Best Pancakes in Town , two farm fresh eggs and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon 560-590 cal

French Toast

$8.99

Thick, hand-dipped brioche slices grilled unit golden adn sprinkled with powdered syrup 890 cal

French Toast and Eggs

French Toast and Eggs

$10.39

Two farm fresh eggs, two strips of applewood-smoked bacon and thick slices of French toast dusted with powdered sugar 850-880 cal

Strawberry Crepes

$13.29

Whipped vanilla cream cheese folded into three crepes and covered in strawberries crowned with whipped topping 900/810 cal

Chocolate Strawberry Crepes

$14.79

Three crepes stuffed with whipped cream cheese topped with strawberries, chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate syrup. 1050/950 cal

Cowboy Crepes

Cowboy Crepes

$14.79

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, onion, and green peppers foleded into three crepes topped with our hollandaise sauce. 880 cal

Waffle

$8.99

Golden crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside. Dusted with powdered sugar. 410 cal

Chicken and Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

Our Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar and paired with three crispy chicken tenders. 880 cal

Strawberry Waffle

$10.99

A golden waffle covered with strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar and topped whith whipped topping. 650/560 cal

Waffle Eggs and Bacon

$10.99

A Belgian waffle with powdered sugar, alongside two eggs any style and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon

Omelettes & Skillets

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Loaded with Savory diced ham and our four chees blend. 750-1080 cal

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$12.29

Tender ham, diced onion,green peppers, and our four cheese blend. 730-1060 cal

Meatlovers Omelette

$13.49

Chopped applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, ham, and our four cheese blend. 950-1280 cal

Bacon Avocado Ranch Omelette

$12.99

Fresh avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, swiss cheese, four cheese blend homemade ranch dressing 850-1180 cal.

Montana Ranch Omelette

Montana Ranch Omelette

$13.29

Bacon, ham, onion, four cheese blend, homemade ranch dressing 860-1190 cal.

Garden Omelette

$11.99

Fresh tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers , and diced onions 490-820 cal.

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.79

A fluffy three egg omelette with four cheese blend and choice of two ingredients 670-1310 cal

Cheese Omelette

$11.59

A fluffy three egg omelette with four cheese blend and choice of two ingredients 670-1310 cal

Cordon Bleu Skillet

Cordon Bleu Skillet

$13.79

Hash browns layered with scrambled eggs, diced ham, swiss cheese, sliced chicken tenders, and hollandaise sauce 1050-1380 cal.

Country Best Skillet

Country Best Skillet

$13.79

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, crumbled bacon, two sausage links, two strips of bacon over diced red potatoes 730-1060 cal.

Farm Skillet

Farm Skillet

$11.29

Two eggs with onions, green peppers, chopped sausage over seasoned hash browns 570-930 cal.

Tot Skillet

Tot Skillet

$12.29

Tator tots with scrambled eggs, choped apple-wood smoked bacon, four cheese blend, sliced avocado, drizzled with ranch 930-1260 cal.

Classic Country Breakfast

Everybodys Favorite

Everybodys Favorite

$11.99

Two eggs with hashbrowns with choice of applewood-smoked bacon, sausage links or patties, and choice of panckes or toast 500-1140 cal.

Barn Buster

Barn Buster

$15.29

Four eggs with hashbrowns with choice of applewood-smoked bacon, sausage links or patties, and choice of pancakes or toast 1110-1590 cal.

Bourbon Ribeye Breakfast

$19.99

Ribeye steak topped with bourbon sauce serverd with two eggs,hash browns, and choice of toast, pancakes, or fruit of day 1020-1380 cal.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Breaded beef steak smothered in gravey. Served with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast , pancakes, or fruit of the day 1040-1400 cal.

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$15.29

Breaded chicken breast smothered in gravey. Served with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast , pancakes, or fruit of the day 990-1350 cal.

Beef and Eggs

$12.19

Grilled beef patty with two eggs, hash browns, and toast 980-1100 cal.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.19

English muffin topped with ham steak two over easy eggs and hollandise sauce 990 cal.

Country Eggs

$7.89

Two eggs serverd with seasoned hash browns and choice of toast 590-710 cal.

Eggs, Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with country sausage gravey and two any style eggs 1080-1110 cal.

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$6.49

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with country sausage gravey 970 cal.

Half Biscuits and Gravy

$4.49

One buttermilk biscuit smothered with country sausage gravey

Country Fried Steak Breakfast Melt

$15.59

Seasond beef steak, fresh tomatoes, eggs, american cheese severed on grilled sourdough 1410 cal.

Oatmeal

$5.99

Hemping pile of steel cut oats

Oatmeal and Eggs

$8.99

Steel cut oats serrved with two eggs any style

Appetizers

Pick 3 Sampler

$11.99

pick 3 chicken tenders, cheese curds, brew city fries, onion rings, zesty pickle fries, tater tots 910 2820 cal.

Pick 4 Sampler

$13.59

Pick 4 chicken tenders, cheese curds, brew city fries, onion rings, zesty pickle fries, tater tots 910 2820 cal.

Zesty Pickle Fries

$8.79

Thin-cut dill pickle fries covered in a cornmeal batter with a touch of spice 910 cal.

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Our classic Brew city fries

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.79

White chedder cheese curds lightly breaded and fried 1230 cal.

Tater Tot App

$6.99

Warm and crispy tater tots 910 cal

Onion Ring App

$7.99

Brew City onion rings fried to perfection 1330 cal.

Soups & Salad

Potato Soup Bowl

Potato Soup Bowl

$4.99

Creamy home-made baked potato soup topped with our four chees blend and chopped applewood-smoked bacon.

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.99

Ask sever about the todays special. Calories vary

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Diced roasted turkey, applewood- smoked bacon,mushrooms, tomatoes, hard-boild egg, blue chees crumbles, and sliced avocado over salad greens and choice of dressing 420 cal.

Chicken B.L.T Salad

$11.59

Fire braised chicken, applewood- smoked bacon, tomatoes served ove salad greens and choice of dressing 340 cal.

Harvest Pecan Salad

Harvest Pecan Salad

$10.99

Mixed garden greens topped with applewood-smoked bacon, blu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries and tomatoes severed with choice of dressing. 460 cal

Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh garden greens topped with tomatoe, four cheese blend, and sliced red onion and your choice of dressing

Burgers

Bourbon Burger

$13.79

Bourbon burger topped with bourbon glazed ham, tomatoes, onion, swiss cheese, and crisp lettuce 1030-1550 cal.

Big Country

Big Country

$14.99

Two beef patties layered with four chees blend, chopped applewood-smoked bacon and our signature big country suace 1580-2100

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.99

American cheese melted on grilled beef patty crowned with lettuce, tomatoe, and onion 800-1320 cal

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

American cheese melted on grilled beef patty crowned with lettuce, tomatoe, Bacon and onion 890-1410 cal

Aztec Burger

Aztec Burger

$12.49

Southwest- seasond burger on flour tortilla with pepper jack cheese, four cheese blend, sour cream, salsa, and fresh lettuce 980-1500 cal

Mushroom Burger

$11.59

Swiss cheese melted on a beef patty topped with with grilled mushrooms 820-1340 cal

Hamburger

$9.99

Grilled beef patty on toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomatoe, onion

Patty Melt

$10.99

Grilled beef patty toppeed with swiss cheese and sauteed onions on marbled rye 900-1420 cal

Avocado Bacon Burger

Avocado Bacon Burger

$13.59

Seasoned beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, sliced avocado and ranch dressing 1010-1530 cal

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef stacked on marled rye topped with thousand island dressing and sauerkraut 800-1320 cal

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.59

Sliced fire-braised chicken, four cheese blend, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, and sliced tomatoe on your choice of bread 760-1370

Honey Mustard Chicken Melt

$11.29

Fire- braised chicken drizzled with honey mustard, tomato, four cheese blend on grilled bread of your choice 800-1410 cal.

Avocado Jack Wrap

Avocado Jack Wrap

$13.99

Pepper jack cheese and four cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla and topped with ghrilled fire-braised chicken, avocado, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, lettuce and drizzled with ranch 970-1490 cal.

Country Avocado B.L.T

$9.99

Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce , sliced tomato, and mayo on toasted bread of your choice 570-1190 cal.

Cubano Cristo

$13.29

Savory ham, applewood-smoked bacon, mustard, pickle, and swiss cheese cheese sandwiched between french toast 1040-1560 cal.

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy deep fried chicken breast and applewood-smoked bacon drenched in bourbon sauce. Paired with pepper jack cheese, lettuce,and sliced tomato1200-1720 cal.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Breaded chicken breast on pub style bun slathered with blu cheese dressing and drizzled with Franks hot sauce. Topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,and sliced red onioin. 1080-1610 cal.

Dinners

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Golden fried beef steak ladled with our signature country gravey. Severed with two sides of your choice 720-1190 cal..

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.29

Fried to golden brown chicken breast smothered in our signature country gravey severed with two sides of your choice. 660-1140 cal.

Bourbon Ribeye

Bourbon Ribeye

$19.99

Juicy ribeye grilled to perfection topped with bourbon sauce and onion tanglers severed with two sides of your choice. 810-1280 cal.

Pot Roast

$14.99

Tender pot roast bathed in savory beef gravy topped with golden fried onion tanglers served with two sides of your choice 600-1070 cal

Roast Turkey

$12.99

Slices of oven-roasted turkey placed on our homemade sage stuffing and ladled with hot turkey gravy and serverd with two sides of your choice

Meatloaf

$12.49

Hand-formed meatloaf smothered in savory beefy gravy toppee with fried onion tanglers and served with two sides of your choice 890-1370 cal.

Ck Seasoning Tilapia

$13.99

Ck seasoned light and flakey tilapia served with two sides of your choice.

Lemon Pepper Tilapia

$13.99

Light and flaky tilapia seasoned with lemon pepper and served with two sides of your choice.

Cajun Tilapia

$13.99

Grilled tilapia seasoned with cajun and served with two sides of your choice.

Salmon

$13.29

Seared and topped with a touch of hollandise sauce and served with two sides of your choice.

Whole Catfish

$15.99

A whopping one pound catfish tossed in cornmeal and fried. Served with two sides of your choice

Rainbow Trout

$14.99

Butterflied, seasoned and grilled with the skin on and served with two sides of your choice

2 piece Fried Chicken

$13.99

Hand-breaded and golden fried chicken served with two sides of your choice

4 piece Fried Chicken

$15.99

Hand-breaded and golden fried chicken served with two sides of your choice

Lighter Fare

Lt Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.79

Loaded with diced ham and our four cheese blend served with hashbrowns and choice of toast 740-830 cal.

Lt Breakfast Sampler

$8.59

One egg any style, one strip of applewood-smoked bacon, one sausage link served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast 700-800 cal.

Lt Cakes

$7.99

Two fluffy pancakes topped with your choice of stawberries or country baked apples and crowned with whipped cream 430-520 cal.

Lt Frentch Toast

$7.49

Thick hand-dipped brioche style slices topped with powdered sugar and your choice of strawberries or country baked apples. 590-690 cal.

Lt Duo Cakes

$7.59

Two fluffly buttermilk pancakes with your choice of two slices of applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links 450- 730 cal.

Lt Duo French Toast

$7.59

Two brioche style french toast with your choice of two slices of applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links 450- 730 cal.

Lt Smothered Chop Steak

$11.99

Seasoned beef patty topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms and slauthered with savory beef gravy and two sides of youe choice 480-950 cal.

Lt Meatloaf

$10.99

Homemade meatloaf topped with beef gravy and onion tanglers and two sides of your choice. 530-1010 cal.

Lt Turkey

Lt Turkey

$11.59

Oven-roasted turkey over a bed of homemade sage stuffing ladled with turkey gravy served with cranberry sauce amd two sides of your choice. 600-1070 cal.

Lt Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Juciy, grilled chicken thigh smothered with saeteed with mushrooms and onions and then smothered again with our four cheese blend and two sides of your choice. 300-770 cal.

Lt Soup & Salad

$9.99

A bowl of piping hot soup with a side salad with your choice of dressing. Calories vary.

Lt Pot Roast

$12.59

Tender pot roast bathed in savory beef gravy topped with golden fried onion tanglers served with two sides of your choice 600-1070 cal

Lt Cod Dinner

$12.99

Flaky cod battered and fried served with tatar sauce and a lenon wedgeand two sides of your choice. 650-1120 cal.

Kids Online

Kd Cake and Egg

Kd Cake and Egg

$5.49

One fluffy buttermilk pancake with one scrambled egg and a side of your choice. 260 cal.

Kd Cookie and Cream

Kd Cookie and Cream

$5.49

One crepe filled with whipped vanilla cream folded and topped with crushed oreos and chocolate syrup and a sdie of your choice. 360 cal.

Kd Mr Chippy

Kd Mr Chippy

$5.49

One buttermilk pancake toped with chocolate chips and a whipped cream smile and side of your choice. 430 cal

Kd Cheesy Omelette

Kd Cheesy Omelette

$5.49

Two eggs with our four cheese blend with side of your choice. 220 cal.

Kd French Toast

$5.49

One hand-dipped french toast topped with butter and powder sugar and a side of your choice.

Kd Silver Cakes

$5.49

Five mini fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter with a side of your choice.

Kd Chicken Tenders

Kd Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Three crispy fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce with a side of your choice. 470 cal.(without dipping sauce)

Kd Grill Cheese

Kd Grill Cheese

$5.49

Classic grilled cheese with melted american cheese and a side of your choice. 370 cal.

Kd Mini Corndog

Kd Mini Corndog

$5.49

Six mini corndog bites with a side of your choice. 380 cal.

Kd Hamburger

Kd Hamburger

$5.49

Seasoned hambuger patty served on a pub style bun with pickles and a side of your choice. 630 cal.

Kd Cheese Burger

$5.49

Seasoned beef patty with melted american cheese served on a pub style bun with pickles and a side of your choice.

Kd Mac & Cheese

Kd Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kraft mac and cheese with a side of your choice. 300 cal.

Kd Chicken Sandwich

Kd Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Juciy grilled chicken thigh and a pub style bun with pickles served with a side of your choice. 470 cal.

Kd Sundae

$0.99

One scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce. 140 cal.

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.29

Five breaded all-white chicken tenders sevved with one side and your choice of dipping sauce. 1340 cal.

Shrimp Basket

$13.29

Breaded popcorn shrimp served with one side, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. 1250 cal.

Cod Basket

Cod Basket

$13.79

Flaky golden cod served with one sided, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. 1280 cal.

Cod & Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Battered cod and breaded popcorn shrimp served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, a lemon wedge and one side of your choice. 1580 cal.

Savory Stackers

Turkey Stacker

$11.59

Oven roasted turkey breast, garlic mash potatos piled high on texas toast and ladled with hot turkey grave and topped with onion tanglers.

Meatloaf Stacker

$10.99

Homemade meatloaf and garlic mash potatos stacked on top of texas toast with savory beef gravey and finished with onion tanglers.

Pot Roast Stacker

Pot Roast Stacker

$12.59

Tender pot roast on top of texas toast topped with garlic mash potatos and savory beefy gravy and onion tanglers.

Desserts

Apple Pie Slice

$3.99

Warm home baked apple pie drizzled with caramel sauce.

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.29

One slice of classic pecan pie

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.99

One slice of classic pumpkin pie

Cheesecake

$6.59

Homemade rich cheese cake.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.59

Homemade rich cheese cake topped with strawberries.

Old Fashioned Apple Crisp

Old Fashioned Apple Crisp

$5.79

Warm country apples topped with oatmeal streusel and rich caramel sauce served with ice cream. 590 cal.

Chocolate Molten Madness

$7.59

Chocolate cake with a hot fudge center, alongside two scoops of ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce. 810 cal.

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Hand mixed vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 740 cal.

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Hand mixed vanailla ice cream and strawberries topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 660 cal.

Oreo Shake

$5.99

Vanailla ice cream hand mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 720 cal.

Chocolate Malt

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream with chocolte syurp and malt flavoring

Strawberry Malt

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream with strawberries and malt flavoring

Oreo Malt

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces and malt flavoring

Promo

Southwest Omelette

$12.29

Three egg omlette with diced onions, green peppers, sausage, pepper jack cheese, Franks red hot, and salsa topped with sour cream. Served with your choice of toast.

Blue Ribbon Omelette

$12.29

Three egg omlette with chopped applewood-smoked bacon, sliced mushrooms, diced onions, and our four chees blend. served with choice of toast.

Kitchen Sink Omelette

$15.99

Three egg omelette with diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, four chees blend, Delicious sausage and chopped applewood-smoked bacon served with your choice of toast.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Omelette

$13.99

Three egg omelette with sliced chicken tenders, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, four cheese blend, and drizzled reanch dressing.

Paw Menu

Paw Me Sum Bacon

$5.00

Two cups of dog food topped with one egg , chopped bacon, and drizzled bacon drippings.

Paw Moose Burger

$6.00

One unseasoned handcrafted burger grilled and topped with two scoops of dog food.

Paw PB & Bird

$6.00

A grilled chicken thigh topped with two scoops of dog food and a dollop of peanut butter.

Paw Dog Food 1 scoop

$1.50

One scoop of crunchy dog food

Breakfast Side

Side Bacon

$4.50

Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon

Side Ham Steak

$4.50

One slice of bone in ham steak

Side Sausage Links

$4.50

Four tasty sausage links

Side Sausage Patty

$4.50

Two sausage patties

Side Eggs (2)

$2.99

Two country farm eggs any style you like

Side Beef Patty

$6.99

One seasoned beefy patty

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

4oz side of our country sausage gravy

Side Gravy

$2.00

4oz side of our country gravy

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

4oz side of hollandise sauce

Side Cheese Blend

$1.00

Four-cheese blend

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

4oz side of chedder cheese sauce

Side Hash

$3.99

Golden brown hashbrowns

Side Fruit

$3.99

side fruit melody with cantolope, honeydew,grapes, and pineapple

Side Avocado

$1.00

Four slices of avocado

Side Toast (2)

$2.49

Two slices of toast of your choice

Side Toast (1)

$1.39

One slice of toast of your choice

Side English Muffin

$2.49

An english muffin toasted and buttered served with jelly

Side Biscuit (2)

$2.99

Two of our soft warm biscuits served with butter and jelly

Side Biscuit (1)

$1.99

One soft buttered biscuit served with jelly

Side Chocolate

$2.00

2oz side of Chocolate chips

Side Fresh Strawberry

$2.00

4oz size of fresh cut strawberries

Side Strawberry

$2.00

4oz of strawberries topping

Side Blueberry

$3.00

4oz of blueberrie topping

Side Apple

$2.00

8oz of country apple topping

Side Pecans

$2.00

2oz side of candid pecans

Side Cream Cheese Topping (1)

$2.00

One scoop of our homemade whipped cream cheese topping

Cheese Blend

$1.00

Four cheese blend

(1) Pancake

$2.99

One Fluffy buttermilk pancake

(1) Bacon

$1.50

One strip of applewood-smoked bacon

(1) Sausage Patty

$2.50

One sausage patty

(1) Sausage Link

$1.50

One Sausage link

(1) Egg

$1.99

One country farm egg cooked any style

(1) French Toast

$2.79

One Hand dipped french toast

Alacarte Sides/Dinner

Ala Baked Potato

$3.99

One baked potato

Ala Red Potato

$3.99

Side of diced seasoned red potato

Ala Tator Tot

$3.99

One order of tater tots

Ala Fries

$4.99

One 7oz portion of our Brew-city fries

Ala Onion Rings

$4.99

One 6oz portion of our Brew-city onion rings

Ala Baked Apples

$3.99

One 4oz portion of country baked apples

Ala Broccoli

$3.99

One side of steamed broccoli

Ala Chicken

$3.99

Chicken thigh

Ala Country Fried Steak

$8.99

One breaded and fried beef steak

Ala Country Fried Chicken

$9.29

One breaded and fried chicken breast

Ala 8oz Ribeye

$14.99

One 8oz ribeye cooked to your choice

Ala Chicken Tender

$2.99

One chicken tender

Ala Trout

$11.99

One trout

Ala Cod

$4.99

One breaded and fried cod

Ala Catfish

$12.59

One 1lb catfish tossed in cornmeal and fried

Ala Tilapia

$9.99

One grilled tilapia seasone with ypur choice of caijun, lemon pepper, CK seasoning.

Ala Mashed Potato

$3.99

One order of mash potato

Ala Beef Gravy

$3.99

4oz side of beef gravy

Ala Country Gravy

$3.99

4oz side of country gravy

Ala Turkey Gravy

$3.99

4oz side of turkey gravy

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.69

Ck Brew Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.99

Ck brew tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Ck brew sweet tea

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Fuzed Raspberry tea

Soda

$2.99

Coke products

Berrylicous Lemonade

Berrylicous Lemonade

$3.99

Delicious lemonade mixed with Strawberries served with a lemon wedge

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Ck brew tea mixed with our lemonade

Cranberry Lemonade

$3.99

Cranberry juice mixed with our delicious lemonade

Citrus Splash

$3.99

Sprite mixed with pulp free Orange juice

Lemonade

$2.99

Minute maid lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.29

Sunkist orange juice

Apple Juice

$3.29

Sunkist apple juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Sunkist cranberry juice

Tomato Juice

$3.29

tomato juice

V-8 Juice

$3.29

V-8 vegitable blend

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Grapefruit juice

Milk

$2.99

2% whole milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

2% whole chocolate milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Swiss miss hot chocolate

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Country Kitchen is where our guests feel like they're coming home. The food is always fresh, the smiles stretch a country mile and breakfast can be anytime of the day! Country Kitchen is happy to serve up homestyle comfort food with modern twists in our full-service, family-style restaurants. In the past 70 years, we have been a nickel-and-dime hamburger stand, a drive-in, a breakfast and coffee shop, a full-service diner and now a modern family friendly restaurant. From delicious all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees to warm and inviting service, Country Kitchen treats our guests like they're being welcomed back home. Light and fluffy pancakes, hearty skillets and omelettes, thick and juicy burgers, savory sandwiches, tender steak and pot roast dinners and more can be enjoyed right here in Warrensburg, any time!

Website

Location

205 East Cleveland Ave, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Directions

